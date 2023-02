TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to honor and remember Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the passing of Eunice Dwumfour,” said...

