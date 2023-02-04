Read full article on original website
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersMaryland State
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Dine & Dasher’s Apology to Tony’s Baltimore Grill is Amazing
I love Tony's Baltimore Grill pizza so much, I began following them on Facebook. Not long ago, the famed Atlantic City eatery posted about a guy who had dined and dashed them. If you don't know, that means he came in and ate the food and drank the drinks, and then left without paying the bill.
Delaware actor finds success after clowning with Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Otto’
For your first Hollywood role, you can’t get much better for a scene partner than Hollywood legend Tom Hanks. That’s the experience Delaware’s Julian Manjerico got in his first film role opposite Hanks in “A Man Called Otto.”. After getting his start in small Delaware theater...
baltimorepositive.com
Bringing the big acts back to Baltimore becomes real with Bruce and The Eagles opening doors to CFG Bank Arena in April
Baltimore Magazine writer Ron Cassie joins Nestor on the Maryland Crab Cake Tour at State Fare in Catonsville to discuss the future of live music in downtown Baltimore and the big acts and big hopes for a million people visiting the building in the first year. SUMMARY KEYWORDS. baltimore, people,...
talbotspy.org
St. Vincent de Paul Society to Host First Open House
One of the biggest secrets on the Eastern Shore is how much the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) helps those in need throughout Talbot County. Its food pantry, for example, provided $1.3 million worth of groceries last year to those struggling to feed their families. To promote its...
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Salisbury | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Salisbury is an 862,000-square-foot (80,082 m2) super regional mall in Salisbury, Maryland. The mall is the only regional shopping mall in a 60-mile (97 km) radius. The mall's anchor stores are Boscov's, Burlington, and Dick's Sporting Goods.[3] It also features a 16 screen cinema stadium-style Regal Cinemas movie theater.
talbotspy.org
Talbot County Empty Bowls Holding Event February 25
Talbot County Empty Bowls will be hosting a community dinner on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton. Participants in the Empty Bowls fundraiser are provided with a meal of soup donated by local chefs in bowls created by members of the community. Proceeds are used to help address food insecurity in Talbot County. Tickets are $30 per person and dinner guests choose a bowl and dine from a selection of donated soups (including vegetarian options) from local restaurants. Tickets can be purchased at www.facebook.com/TalbotCountyEmptyBowls.
Nottingham MD
Governor Moore attends 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore on Thursday evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
WJZ reporter Cristina Mendez, husband Kevin welcome baby boy
BALTIMORE -- WJZ is welcoming another baby to the fold! Reporter Cristina Mendez and her husband, Kevin, welcomed Kannon James to the world on Thursday. Congrats! "I was always told the love we have for our children is indescribable, unconditional," she said in an announcement. "We're blessed to say we now know that love and will be soaking up every second of it."Kannon was born on February 2 weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. WJZ recently had something of a baby boom. With the addition of Kannon, and meteorologist Meg McNamara's baby boy on the way, we're looking forward to more celebrations and smiles. RELATED COVERAGE:WJZ Reporter Paul Gessler, Wife Welcome Baby GirlWJZ Anchor Rick Ritter, Wife Nicole Welcome First Child SavannahIt's A Girl! WJZ Executive Producer Miranda Villei Stepp Welcomes Second ChildWJZ's Sean Streicher Welcomes Baby Boy!WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara expecting a baby boy
thegreyhound.org
Free Movie Tickets at the Senator Theatre
Every Loyola student can get free movie tickets at the Senator Theatre all semester long. All students need to do is show their student ID card at the door to enjoy any of the many featured films showing this spring. There is a film for everyone ranging from horror to...
Business Monthly
Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore
I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
mcadvocate.com
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
firststateupdate.com
How To Get Free Pizza On Thursday, National Pizza Day!
First State Update is happy to announce that we have teamed up with Dom’s NY Style Pizzeria in Newport, Veronica’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Dover, Luna’s Pizzeria and Italian Grill in Middletown, Big Z Pizza in Newark, and Mazzella’s Italian Restaurant on Philadelphia Pike for our first ever National Pizza Day Free Pizza Giveaway! See promo image below for details.
wypr.org
There's a new hobby in Baltimore, fishing hunks of metal out of the Chesapeake Bay with magnets
Evan Woodard magnet fishes off a pier in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore on January 26. It was a windy night in January with temperatures in the mid-30s in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore City, but despite the cold, about a dozen people were bundled up and standing on a pier with ropes and magnets in hand.
Vandals target historic church in Port Deposit
For the second time in recent months, vandals have targeted a vacant historic church in Port Deposit smashing stained glass windows worth tens of thousands of dollars.
WBOC
PEP Program To Start In Cambridge
A Parents encouragement program (PEP) will be starting next week. The program starts next week and will cover 8 weeks of training at the Intergenerational Center in Cambridge.
Maryland leaders take polar plunge in support of Special Olympics
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Thousands of people gathered at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Saturday to jump into the freezing waters all in the name of charity. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 27th annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge was held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MD
Tucktaway Oceanside and 98th St. & Coastal Highway in the Plaza Condo Condo Complex is a gem called the Jungle Bar and Restaurant. Owned and operated by Jimmy and Lee Burroughs, this full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor accommodations is a must visit when you are in Ocean City, Maryland. The Jungle Bar and restaurant is one the best restaurants of Ocean City serving the best crab cakes and its signature crab mountain entrée that you will find nowhere else on the eastern shore.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
delawarepublic.org
Polar Bear Plunge draws thousands to Rehoboth
3,652 people took part in Sunday’s annual Polar Bear Plunge in Rehoboth Beach, raising over $1-million-dollars for Special Olympics Delaware. It’s the second straight year the event drew over 3,000 plungers and raised more than a million dollars after seeing its numbers dip during the pandemic. Last year saw 3,244 hundred participants raise over $1 million.
