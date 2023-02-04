ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Angelenos Gather To Remember LA’s Famous Mountain Lion

By Julia Paskin
LAist
LAist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29L0q6_0kcaQlGy00
Close up of P-22 wearing a GPS tracking collar

The celebrity mountain lion of Griffith Park, P-22, will be remembered in a grand celebration at the Greek Theatre at noon on Saturday.

Tickets for the P-22 Celebration are free but all booked up. But you can livestream the event from this page. Or you can listen live on the radio on 89.3 KPCC, on your smart speaker, or the KPCC app.

Watch Live

What To Expect

When P-22 was euthanized in December, Los Angeles showed an outpouring of grief and love for the lonely cat, and all he represented.

National Wildlife Federation California Regional Executive Director Beth Pratt has been P-22’s spokesperson for a decade and is MC'ing the Celebration of Life.

“There's going be some really emotional moments where you're gonna see 6,000 people at the Greek Theatre, all in tears passing Kleenex around but largely focused on celebrating that we got to spend time on the planet with this remarkable animal,” said Pratt.

The memorial program will feature musical performances, a section on how to honor the legacy of P-22, speeches from those closest to mountain lion, and some special surprise guests.

The Story Of P-22

P-22 was spotted in Griffith Park ten years ago and became a regional mascot for urban wildlife and the dangers they face.

The male mountain lion traversed the 101 and 405 freeways to make his home in Griffith Park, a journey that many other pumas don’t survive. But his tiny habitat was a functional urban island, disconnected from potential mates and earning him the title of LA’s loneliest mountain lion.

P-22 died on Dec. 17, 2022 at the age of 12, quite old for a wild mountain lion. He was observed behaving abnormally which led to his capture. On examination, veterinarians found his injuries and illness were too extreme for rehabilitation, even in a wildlife sanctuary and decision was made for P-22 to be compassionately euthanized.

Part of P-22’s legacy is the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing now under construction in Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills. The bridge over the 101 will allow mountain lions and other wildlife to avoid the dangerous freeway.

How We're Covering This

KPCC/LAist host and reporter Julia Paskin is offering live commentary from the studio. Reporter Erin Stone will be at the event to capture the scene and hear from Angelenos who have come to pay their respects. You'll be able to follow along on 89.3 FM and streaming at kpcc.org . And Kristine Malicse will be sharing updates on this story and on our social media feeds.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LATACO

The XVIII Best Wings In Los Angeles

Today you earn your wings. The very best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful winged creatures. Here you’ll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. al pastor, garam masala, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean fried chicken, wood-smoked wings… and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Headlines: After Burglary, Taqueria El Sabrosito in Bellflower Bounces Back with a Viral ‘Super Wet Burrito’

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bellflower: Following a string of burglaries on small businesses in Long Beach and surrounding communities, a food influencer @GrubWithGreg,...
BELLFLOWER, CA
theregistrysocal.com

90-Unit Residential Tower Sold for $39.67MM in Santa Monica’s North of Montana Neighborhood

As the multifamily market across Southern California continues to show signs of relative year-over-year strength, investors keep looking for opportunities to own a piece of the sizable opportunity. A 90-unit multifamily residential building in Santa Monica called the San Vicente Tower recently sold for $39,669,500 or $440,772 per unit, according to a Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Market Trends Los Angeles Multifamily report. The property, located at 220 San Vicente Boulevard, is in the heart of the city’s sought-after North of Montana neighborhood. The property was purchased by 220 San Vicente Holdings LLC, a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based entity located at 345 N Maple Dr., according to public documents. The seller was an entity associated with Deutsche Asset Management, which owned the asset since June of 2015, when it purchased the property for $45.8 million.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Gusty winds topple trees in Los Angeles

Strong winds blew threw Southern California Sunday and into Monday morning, bringing down trees in some neighborhoods. In Palms, wind toppled a large tree that landed on the roadway and on top of several cars early Monday. Trees also came down in the Hollywood and Santa Monica areas. A wind advisory is in effect in […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA

Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
MONTEBELLO, CA
myburbank.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Ozzy and Sharon

Ozzy (grey) and Sharon (white) were found running stray in Downtown Burbank and are now at the Burbank Animal Shelter. This Husky duo is a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They are a little shy but warm up quickly once they know you and have established a relationship.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley

At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Find a cold weather shelter in LA County

LOS ANGELES – With cold weather forecast this week, weather- activated shelters will be extended in the following areas, Los Angeles County officials said:. — Antelope Valley, Palmdale, Lancaster, extended to Tuesday (check out Wednesday);. — San Fernando Valley, extended to March 31 (check out April 1);. — Metro...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newhall, CA

Newhall is the oldest urban community in the city of Santa Clarita, CA. It has a population of about 34,000 residents. This old town is one of the five towns that make up Santa Clarita, in Los Angeles County, California. Other towns include Canyon County, Saugus, and Valencia. Santa Clarita is part of Los Angeles County in the State of California.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment

In January 2023, the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks cleared homeless encampments in the Surfrider Beach and Malibu Creek areas of the City. The teams addressed the issue in a service-oriented approach, offering homeless outreach services to the people in the encampments prior to clearing the area. Six full […] The post LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks clear Surfrider encampment appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: officials

LOS ANGELES - Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead on LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – One person was killed Monday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Hollywood (101) Freeway in Studio City. The crash occurred at 2:18 a.m. on the northbound Hollywood Freeway south of Lankershim Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The crash victim was pronounced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing

Saturday evening, Burbank police officer Jason Embleton who was piloting the Police Departments Hughes 500D Notar Helicopter, was working with Glendale Police officer Pat Hamblin who was the Tactical Flight Officer(TFO) at the time. The helicopter, known as Air One, came on the main police dispatch channel to tell the dispatchers that they were just forced to land on a soccer field near where the I-5 and 134 freeways meet. They immediately told the dispatchers that they were okay and the landing was precautionary.
BURBANK, CA
LAist

LAist

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
934
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

 https://laist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy