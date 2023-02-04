Angelenos Gather To Remember LA’s Famous Mountain Lion

Close up of P-22 wearing a GPS tracking collar

The celebrity mountain lion of Griffith Park, P-22, will be remembered in a grand celebration at the Greek Theatre at noon on Saturday.

Tickets for the P-22 Celebration are free but all booked up. But you can livestream the event from this page. Or you can listen live on the radio on 89.3 KPCC, on your smart speaker, or the KPCC app.

What To Expect

When P-22 was euthanized in December, Los Angeles showed an outpouring of grief and love for the lonely cat, and all he represented.

National Wildlife Federation California Regional Executive Director Beth Pratt has been P-22’s spokesperson for a decade and is MC'ing the Celebration of Life.

“There's going be some really emotional moments where you're gonna see 6,000 people at the Greek Theatre, all in tears passing Kleenex around but largely focused on celebrating that we got to spend time on the planet with this remarkable animal,” said Pratt.

The memorial program will feature musical performances, a section on how to honor the legacy of P-22, speeches from those closest to mountain lion, and some special surprise guests.

The Story Of P-22

P-22 was spotted in Griffith Park ten years ago and became a regional mascot for urban wildlife and the dangers they face.

The male mountain lion traversed the 101 and 405 freeways to make his home in Griffith Park, a journey that many other pumas don’t survive. But his tiny habitat was a functional urban island, disconnected from potential mates and earning him the title of LA’s loneliest mountain lion.

P-22 died on Dec. 17, 2022 at the age of 12, quite old for a wild mountain lion. He was observed behaving abnormally which led to his capture. On examination, veterinarians found his injuries and illness were too extreme for rehabilitation, even in a wildlife sanctuary and decision was made for P-22 to be compassionately euthanized.

Part of P-22’s legacy is the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing now under construction in Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills. The bridge over the 101 will allow mountain lions and other wildlife to avoid the dangerous freeway.

How We're Covering This

KPCC/LAist host and reporter Julia Paskin is offering live commentary from the studio. Reporter Erin Stone will be at the event to capture the scene and hear from Angelenos who have come to pay their respects. You'll be able to follow along on 89.3 FM and streaming at kpcc.org . And Kristine Malicse will be sharing updates on this story and on our social media feeds.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .