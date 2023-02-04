Read full article on original website
Surfer Bethany Hamilton speaks out against new rule allowing transgender women to compete with females
Bethany Hamilton, mom, author and professional surfer, is speaking out against a new policy by the World Surf League that will allow trans women to complete against biological females in surfing.
Hawaiian lifeguard wins world-famous surfing championship during lunch breaks
27-year-old Luke Shepardson made history on Oahu’s North Shore last Sunday after riding swells 50 feet high. It was Luke’s first time competing in and winning the legendary Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, one of the world’s most important surf contests. What makes the victory even more remarkable, the lifeguard competed during his lunch breaks.Jan. 29, 2023.
NBC Sports
12-year-old skateboarders earn medals at world championships
At the world skateboarding championships, 12-year-olds Chloe Covell from Australia and Onodera Ginwoo from Japan earned silver and bronze medals, respectively, in Sunday’s street finals. In the women’s event, Covell took silver behind Brazilian 15-year-old Rayssa Leal, who was a silver medalist herself at the Tokyo Games. The...
Women Make History Surfing in the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational for First Time
After a 7-year hiatus, the Super Bowl of surfing returned to Oahu’s North Shore this past week. Here's how the big-wave event went down, and who made history. “The Eddie” is a famous big-wave surfing contest at Waimea Bay on Oahu — and will only run if waves are only over 20 feet. As such, it’s only run 10 times in its 39-year history. Last weekend, the stars and waves aligned (with surf reaching over 50 feet!), and the Eddie Aikau returned to the North Shore.
NBC Sports
Unseeded Parks beats top-seeded Garcia for her 1st title
LYON, France — Unseeded American Alycia Parks secured a stunning 7-6 (7), 7-5 upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Metropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title. “I think France has a special part in my heart right now,” Parks said. “I’ll...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
tennisuptodate.com
Unseeded American Parks seals maiden WTA title in Lyon: “I think France has a special part in my heart right now”
Alycia Parks beat the local Caroline Garcia and achieved her best position so far in WTA's ranking. 22-year-old Parks had the best week of her career and is the new champion at the Open Métropole de Lyon after beating world No. 5 Garcia 7-6 (7), 7-5 in the final. This is the first tournament of her career and she will be ranked 51st this Monday. Garcia was unable to take advantage in any of the four break points she had in the match, and as in the entire championship the American showed an impressive serve and hit 15 aces.
wtatennis.com
Parks upsets Garcia in Lyon to win first WTA singles title
Alycia Parks won her first WTA singles title at the Open 6ème Sens Métropole de Lyon on Sunday, wrapping up her breakthrough week on the Hologic WTA Tour with her first Top 5 victory. The 22-year-old American upset No.1 seed and local hope Caroline Garcia, 7-6(7), 7-5, collecting...
msn.com
Svetlana Romashina, seven-time Olympic champion artistic swimmer, retires
Russian Svetlana Romashina, the most decorated artistic swimmer in Olympic history with seven gold medals, announced her retirement at age 33. Romashina entered seven Olympic artistic swimming events and won all of them, starting in 2008. She won four Olympic titles in the team event and three in the duet (two with Nataliya Ishchenko and one with Svetlana Kolesnichenko).
Centre Daily
Notable PGA Tour players to miss the cut at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Poor weather has wreaked havoc at this week’s PGA Tour stop on the Monterey Peninsula, setting up for a rare Monday finish. After the conclusion of the third round early Sunday afternoon, Justin Rose held the 54-hole lead at 12 under, with Peter Malnati and Kurt Kitayama T-2 at 11 under. On the opposite end of the leaderboard, fan-favorite and past champion Jordan Spieth barely made the cut on the number at 1 under.
NBC Sports
Germany goes 1-2 at bobsled worlds; Kaillie Humphries breaks medals record
Kim Kalicki and Lisa Buckwitz gave Germany a one-two in the world bobsled championships two-woman event, while American Kaillie Humphries earned bronze to break the career medals record. Kalicki, who was fourth at last year’s Olympics and leads this season’s World Cup standings, edged Buckwitz by five hundredths of a...
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Rose returns to winner’s circle and plenty more
It was a four-event week, as January and February shook hands. The PGA, DP World, Korn Ferry, and Asian tours celebrated tournaments from California to Panama to the Middle East. PGA Tour: Rose wins 11th title on tour at Carmel. The world forgets how good Justin Rose was a decade...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Australia to Host 2024 World Triathlon Multisport Championships
Organizers of the World Triathlon Multisport Championships have announced the event will be taking place in Townsville, Australia, from August 15–25, 2024. The 12-day event will include 19 world championship races across five different levels of athletes, including Age Group, Paratriathletes, Junior, Under 23 and Elites. North Queensland will welcome thousands of athletes from around the world as this is the first time the World Triathlon Multisport Championships have been held in Australia.
chatsports.com
Tennis Downs San Francisco, 4-3, To Improve To 3-1
BOULDER, Colo. – The Colorado Buffaloes Women's Tennis team improved to 3-1 in the spring season, defeating the San Francisco Dons 4-3 Saturday here at the Rocky Mountain Tennis Center. After starting strong clinching the doubles point, the Buffs dropped their first two singles matches putting the score at...
Top 20 players, five past champions headline early commits for PGA Tour's 2023 Honda Classic
Billy Horschel isn’t going to back down from playing five consecutive weeks. Neither is Sungjae Im, although Im never has meet a tournament he did not want to play. Both players are ranked in the top 20 in the world and both are among those who have committed so far to play the Honda Classic at PGA National.
German star Friedrich wins another 4-man world bobsled title
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Francesco Friedrich drove to his fifth consecutive world four-man bobsled championship on Sunday, ending yet another dominant showing for Germany at the season’s biggest competition. Friedrich — also the two-time defending Olympic champion in the four-man event — and his team of Thorsten...
