Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
WHAS 11
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Make Glamorous Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes are taking their relationship to the next level. On Saturday, the celebrity couple made their red carpet debut at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Lovato stunned on the red carpet in a strapless black-and-white gown, while her...
WHAS 11
Doja Cat Makes an Edgy Fashion Statement at the 2023 GRAMMYs
Doja Cat is doing what she does best -- causing a stir! The 27-year-old "Woman" singer, who is known for her fashion statements, didn't disappoint on Sunday, showing off her look for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. Doja rocked an all-black latex one-shoulder Versace gown with arm-covering gloves and a flared-out...
WHAS 11
Lance Bass' Twins Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut
Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!. The 43-year-old former *NSYNC singer and Turchin, 36, brought their 1-year-old twins -- Violet Betty and Alexander James -- to the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday in Beverly Hills. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they said they opted for a more casual look.
WHAS 11
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby Boy
Spotted: new parents Paris Hilton and Carter Reum!. On Saturday, the couple turned the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons into a glamorous date night out. According to the social media star, it was their first since announcing in late January that they welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.
WHAS 11
Charlie Puth Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone
Charlie Puth introduced the world to his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, a few months ago and now they're taking things to the next level. On Saturday, the "Light Switch" singer made his red carpet debut with Sansone at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in Beverly Hills, California.
WHAS 11
Miguel Hits the Red Carpet in Head-Turning Denim Look at 2023 GRAMMYs
Miguel's GRAMMYs fashion is a sure thing! On Sunday, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter hit the red carpet in one of the night's most buzzed-about looks. For the evening, celebrating music's biggest night, the superstar walked the carpet in an oversized quilted hooded denim jacket -- layered over a white tank top -- that he paired with matching pants.
WHAS 11
Cardi B Hits the 2023 GRAMMYs Red Carpet in Dramatic Hooded Cutout Gown
Cardi B on the carpet! The "Up" artist brought the heat to this year's GRAMMY Awards red carpet, stunning in a dramatic blue gown with swooping shoulders and a hood that moved across her arms and over her head. The dress also featured a long train, and Cardi paired the...
WHAS 11
Ashton Kutcher Explains Reason Behind Awkward Reese Witherspoon Red Carpet Photos
Ashton Kutcher is just trying to take a picture with his friend! During a recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, the Your Place or Mine star was asked about the now viral photos of him and co-star Reese Witherspoon during the movie’s premiere. According to the...
WHAS 11
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer Teases How the Iconic Group Came Together
Although Grease is the word, the Pink Ladies are the ones to watch in the first full-length trailer for the upcoming original musical series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, which chronicles how the iconic all-female high school group came together. Set four years before the events of Grease, which...
WHAS 11
Why Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 GRAMMYs
John Legend closed out the GRAMMYs with a special Last Supper-inspired performance of "God Did" alongside JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Fridayy, but his wife, Chrissy Teigen, was not by his side at the awards show. Teigen took to Instagram during the GRAMMY telecast to explain why...
WHAS 11
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Reunite for 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' 20th Anniversary
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, which first debuted in theaters on Feb. 7, 2003. The two stars appeared on Instagram Live to discuss their hit rom-com, revisit memories of working together and imagine where their characters are now.
WHAS 11
Jenna Johnson Reveals Name of Newborn Son With Val Chmerkovskiy
A month after welcoming her first child with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson revealed the little one's name on Tuesday: Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Johnson posted the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of baby Rome next to a placard with his name. "Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely...
WHAS 11
Jennifer Lopez to Star With Ben Affleck in Super Bowl Ad
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are teaming up for a Super Bowl ad! The month after Affleck's multimillion-dollar deal with Dunkin' came to light, a source tells ET how that transformed into a Super Bowl commercial with Lopez. "Ben's Dunkin' commercial was initially supposed to be a regular commercial and...
WHAS 11
Maria Menounos Expecting First Child With Husband Keven Undergaro 'After a Decade of Trying Everything'
Maria Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, are going to be parents! On Tuesday, the Heal Squad host confirmed the news to People. "Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the 44-year-old TV personality told the publication. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."
WHAS 11
Khloe Kardashian Has the Best Response When Asked About Her 'New Man'
Khloe Kardashian is keeping it real when it comes to her love life. The mother of two hopped on Twitter on Monday to chat with her fans and answer some questions. After one commenter asked the 38-year-old reality star who her current man was, she had a funny response. "Who...
WHAS 11
Why Ben Affleck Wasn't 'His Usual Self' During GRAMMYs Date Night With Jennifer Lopez: Source
Ben Affleck wasn't himself at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards. After the 50-year-old went viral for his less-than-thrilled facial expressions during the event, a source tells ET about Affleck's date night with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. "Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares Why She Thinks Dad Kody 'Changed'
Kody Brown's kids are noticing a definite change in the man they grew up with. The Sister Wives star's 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, whom he shares with his ex Christine Brown, recently spoke on her weekly YouTube recap of the family's TLC reality series about how he's changed. When one...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her Engagement Party: Which Wives Were Invited?
Love was in the air for the Sister Wives cast this weekend as several family members attended the engagement party for Gwendlyn Brown and her fiancée, Beatriz Queiroz. The 21-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown got engaged back in November 2022, and enjoyed a fun family gathering, which had a Valentine's Day theme, complete with shimmering red streamers, heart balloons, a chocolate fondue fountain and candy displays.
Comments / 0