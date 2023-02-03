ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Nicky to become Home Farm spy in new scenes

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale newcomer Nicky will be drawn into a village feud next week. Nicky has been trying to keep a low profile since being appointed as Home Farm's new nanny in December. Viewers have seen Nicky focus all his efforts on his job – even telling Gabby Thomas...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle sparks chaos with new revenge plan

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Cain Dingle targets Will Taylor with a new revenge scheme next week. Cain starts to hold a bitter grudge after Will steps in to block him from spending time with his young son Kyle Winchester. The trouble kicks off when Amy Wyatt asks Will to look...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Marcus and Naomi's trap for villain Greg goes wrong

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Marcus and Naomi's attempt to spring a trap on Greg in Emmerdale has gone off the rails. Viewers will remember before the New Year that Ethan promised to file an official complaint against his co-worker Greg for sexually harassing Marcus. The sad reality in Monday's episode (February...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders casts former Emmerdale star as new character

EastEnders has cast former Emmerdale star Vicki Michelle as an undisclosed character. The actress, who had a small role as Patricia Foster on the ITV soap, will join Albert Square for a few episodes in the spring. According to The Sun, she will begin filming her scenes later this month, with sources saying her character will “stir up some drama.”
SoapAsk

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Truth Behind Brooke and Taylor Relationship

The fans of the popular soap opera, "The Bold and the Beautiful," are left wondering about the latest developments between Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes. Ever since their split from Ridge Forrester, the two women have been acting differently, leading to rumors and speculations about their relationship. Is it just a friendship or is there more to it?
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Weekly Update: An Unpleasant Surprise & Anger Unleashed

GH spoilers weekly update for January 16 – 20, 2023, tease the week ahead is full of an unpleasant surprise and anger unleashed. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Port Charles!. GH Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a big one in...
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Spoilers: Portia will have to eat her words about the Cassadines

Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) is pretty self-righteous when it comes to the Cassadine clan. She has been warning Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) for over a year that Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) his father Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and uncle Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) are trouble, immortal, and dangerous. General Hospital is carefully setting Dr. Robinson up for a big fall and fans say she will deserve it.
digitalspy.com

Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison criticises show for violent storylines

Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison has criticised the soap for the use of violence in its storylines. Cheryl, who played Heather Trott between 2007 and 2012, told the Daily Star she believes the soap has become too "sensationalised" and risks alienating viewers. "I am not the morality police but I...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Antony Cotton hopes for Sean Tully wedding storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Antony Cotton has given his thoughts on the future of his character Sean Tully, saying he would love to see him get married one day. When asked if he'd like a 'happily ever after' moment for his character who has previously been unlucky in...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Jake Wood defends Cheryl's casting in 2:22: A Ghost Story

West End play 2:22: A Ghost Story recently announced their brand new cast, with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl set to take over the role of Jenny, making her acting debut. But EastEnders star Jake Wood, who has returned to the play after being in the original, defended her casting. "The...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street sets up new Evelyn Plummer story with Roy Cropper suggestion

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street sets up Evelyn Plummer's next storyline tonight (February 6), as Roy Cropper encourages her to resume her volunteer work. Last year, Evelyn briefly helped out at a local charity shop while trying to redeem herself over a major misunderstanding. Evelyn had mistakenly accused charity...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Ryan Malloy to drop a bombshell in Lily Slater baby story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Ryan Malloy will drop a bombshell after returning to Walford next week. Neil McDermott is reprising his role for a brief stint as Ryan, who is Lily's biological father and Whitney's half-brother. Viewers know that 12-year old Lily is pregnant with Ricky Jnr's baby, and Ryan's...
digitalspy.com

Happy Valley's James Norton shares tribute on Instagram following the show finale

Happy Valley spoilers follow – including discussion of the season three finale. Happy Valley star James Norton has marked the end of the series with a tribute to his co-star Sarah Lancashire on Instagram. The actor, also seen in Grantchester and Greta Gerwig's Little Women, plays the series villain...
digitalspy.com

Holby City's Lee Mead announces engagement to girlfriend Issy Szumniak

Congratulations are in order for Holby City actor Lee Mead, as he has announced that he is engaged to girlfriend Issy Szumniak. The actor and singer, who rose to fame after winning Any Dream Will Do in 2007 and also starred in Casualty, shared a photo of the couple in the sunshine to his Instagram, with Issy wearing an engagement ring.
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer UK airs a dramatic double elimination as Stephen Mulhern joins the panel

The Masked Singer UK spoilers follow. Two more masked singers exited ITV's smash-hit competition tonight (February 4) ahead of next weekend's semi-final. Welcoming Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway favourite Stephen Mulhern onto the judging panel, alongside usual suspects Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora, this was technically the first double elimination of the series (sorry Martin and Shirlie Kemp).
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Justin Morgan faces backlash over sabotage plan

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Justin Morgan must face the consequences of cheating in the Summer Bay golf tournament on UK screens next week. Justin has decided to put a team together for the upcoming charity event – keen to outmatch his rival John Palmer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy