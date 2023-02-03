Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Nicky to become Home Farm spy in new scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale newcomer Nicky will be drawn into a village feud next week. Nicky has been trying to keep a low profile since being appointed as Home Farm's new nanny in December. Viewers have seen Nicky focus all his efforts on his job – even telling Gabby Thomas...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle sparks chaos with new revenge plan
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Cain Dingle targets Will Taylor with a new revenge scheme next week. Cain starts to hold a bitter grudge after Will steps in to block him from spending time with his young son Kyle Winchester. The trouble kicks off when Amy Wyatt asks Will to look...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Marcus and Naomi's trap for villain Greg goes wrong
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Marcus and Naomi's attempt to spring a trap on Greg in Emmerdale has gone off the rails. Viewers will remember before the New Year that Ethan promised to file an official complaint against his co-worker Greg for sexually harassing Marcus. The sad reality in Monday's episode (February...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Damon Hay caught out, and 8 more big soap moments airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Coronation Street: Damon makes his great escape. (Wednesday at 8pm on ITV1) As another delivery of drugs...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders casts former Emmerdale star as new character
EastEnders has cast former Emmerdale star Vicki Michelle as an undisclosed character. The actress, who had a small role as Patricia Foster on the ITV soap, will join Albert Square for a few episodes in the spring. According to The Sun, she will begin filming her scenes later this month, with sources saying her character will “stir up some drama.”
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally Confesses---Billy And Adam Fight -- Jeremy And Diane Kiss
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will finally come clean about being pregnant with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). She Knows Soaps reports that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will get into a showdown over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Truth Behind Brooke and Taylor Relationship
The fans of the popular soap opera, "The Bold and the Beautiful," are left wondering about the latest developments between Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes. Ever since their split from Ridge Forrester, the two women have been acting differently, leading to rumors and speculations about their relationship. Is it just a friendship or is there more to it?
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Weekly Update: An Unpleasant Surprise & Anger Unleashed
GH spoilers weekly update for January 16 – 20, 2023, tease the week ahead is full of an unpleasant surprise and anger unleashed. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Port Charles!. GH Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a big one in...
General Hospital Spoilers: Portia will have to eat her words about the Cassadines
Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) is pretty self-righteous when it comes to the Cassadine clan. She has been warning Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) for over a year that Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) his father Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and uncle Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) are trouble, immortal, and dangerous. General Hospital is carefully setting Dr. Robinson up for a big fall and fans say she will deserve it.
digitalspy.com
Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison criticises show for violent storylines
Former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison has criticised the soap for the use of violence in its storylines. Cheryl, who played Heather Trott between 2007 and 2012, told the Daily Star she believes the soap has become too "sensationalised" and risks alienating viewers. "I am not the morality police but I...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Antony Cotton hopes for Sean Tully wedding storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Antony Cotton has given his thoughts on the future of his character Sean Tully, saying he would love to see him get married one day. When asked if he'd like a 'happily ever after' moment for his character who has previously been unlucky in...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Jake Wood defends Cheryl's casting in 2:22: A Ghost Story
West End play 2:22: A Ghost Story recently announced their brand new cast, with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl set to take over the role of Jenny, making her acting debut. But EastEnders star Jake Wood, who has returned to the play after being in the original, defended her casting. "The...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street sets up new Evelyn Plummer story with Roy Cropper suggestion
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street sets up Evelyn Plummer's next storyline tonight (February 6), as Roy Cropper encourages her to resume her volunteer work. Last year, Evelyn briefly helped out at a local charity shop while trying to redeem herself over a major misunderstanding. Evelyn had mistakenly accused charity...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Ryan Malloy to drop a bombshell in Lily Slater baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Ryan Malloy will drop a bombshell after returning to Walford next week. Neil McDermott is reprising his role for a brief stint as Ryan, who is Lily's biological father and Whitney's half-brother. Viewers know that 12-year old Lily is pregnant with Ricky Jnr's baby, and Ryan's...
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley's James Norton shares tribute on Instagram following the show finale
Happy Valley spoilers follow – including discussion of the season three finale. Happy Valley star James Norton has marked the end of the series with a tribute to his co-star Sarah Lancashire on Instagram. The actor, also seen in Grantchester and Greta Gerwig's Little Women, plays the series villain...
digitalspy.com
Holby City's Lee Mead announces engagement to girlfriend Issy Szumniak
Congratulations are in order for Holby City actor Lee Mead, as he has announced that he is engaged to girlfriend Issy Szumniak. The actor and singer, who rose to fame after winning Any Dream Will Do in 2007 and also starred in Casualty, shared a photo of the couple in the sunshine to his Instagram, with Issy wearing an engagement ring.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer UK airs a dramatic double elimination as Stephen Mulhern joins the panel
The Masked Singer UK spoilers follow. Two more masked singers exited ITV's smash-hit competition tonight (February 4) ahead of next weekend's semi-final. Welcoming Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway favourite Stephen Mulhern onto the judging panel, alongside usual suspects Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora, this was technically the first double elimination of the series (sorry Martin and Shirlie Kemp).
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Kris Marshall spin-off Beyond Paradise gets release date confirmed
Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise is coming to our screens in just a few weeks. BBC One has confirmed the release date for the Kris Marshall-led series is Friday, February 24, when it will also become available on BBC iPlayer. Marshall returns as DI Humphrey Goodman following his stint...
digitalspy.com
Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex grilled over romance rumours after admitting he’s "fallen in love"
Dancing on Ice star Joey Essex continues teasing a romance with his pro partner Vanessa Bauer. In the last episode of ITV's reality TV show, the TOWIE star cracked another cheeky joke hinting at something more than a friendship going on between him and Bauer. Host Phillip Schofield noted how...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Justin Morgan faces backlash over sabotage plan
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Justin Morgan must face the consequences of cheating in the Summer Bay golf tournament on UK screens next week. Justin has decided to put a team together for the upcoming charity event – keen to outmatch his rival John Palmer.
