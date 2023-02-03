Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
How 2023 GRAMMY Awards Paid Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley was honored at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. The late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who died on Jan. 12, was included in the In Memoriam section of music's biggest night. During Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performances, a photo of Presley...
Viola Davis Reacts to EGOT Status After GRAMMYs Win
Viola Davis has officially been inducted into the most prestigious group in entertainment -- the EGOT recipients. On Sunday, the 57-year-old actress won the GRAMMY Award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her audiobook, Finding Me: A Memoir. The term EGOT is given to those who have...
Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue
Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)
Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after 'awkward' red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.
Sister Wives Fans React to Daughter's New Appearance
On February 6, Christine Brown shared a family photo with her daughters and grandchildren while they celebrated the engagement of Gwen. But it was another daughter's appearance that captured the attention of the fans.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Son Dylan Details 'Friendly Competition' Between Parents (Exclusive)
Dylan Michael Douglas is one lucky son -- and he knows it!. The 22-year-old son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at the Los Angeles premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, where he happily bragged about his parents' latest projects. "I'm very,...
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Reunite for 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' 20th Anniversary
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, which first debuted in theaters on Feb. 7, 2003. The two stars appeared on Instagram Live to discuss their hit rom-com, revisit memories of working together and imagine where their characters are now.
2023 GRAMMYs Pay Tribute to Christine McVie, Loretta Lynn and Takeoff During In Memoriam Segment
Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Takeoff and others were honored by the Recording Academy during the 2023 GRAMMY Awards' In Memoriam segment, which paid tribute to the music industry's biggest losses of the past year. During the star-studded and emotional segment, Kacey Musgraves took the stage to cover Lynn's "Coal Miner's...
Meagan Good Shares How the 'Harlem' Cast Supported Her Through DeVon Franklin Divorce (Exclusive)
Close friends, on and off the screen! Meagan Good is sharing her appreciation and love for her Harlem co-stars for helping her through a difficult time in her life. ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with Good -- as well as Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Grace Byers -- to talk about season 2 of their Prime Video comedy series, which debuted Feb 3 -- and the actress reflected on how she was able to lean on her castmates amid her emotionally challenging divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Harry Styles Is Praised by One Direction's Liam Payne and Niall Horan After His GRAMMY Wins
Liam Payne is proving just how fast the night changes! On Monday, after his former One Direction bandmate, Harry Styles, took home the award for Album of the Year at the 2023 GRAMMYs, the "Strip That Down" singer took to Instagram to show some love. "Wow… this image is really...
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby Boy
Spotted: new parents Paris Hilton and Carter Reum!. On Saturday, the couple turned the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons into a glamorous date night out. According to the social media star, it was their first since announcing in late January that they welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Wins Posthumous GRAMMY Ahead of In Memoriam Tribute
Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, who died in November at age 79, won a posthumous GRAMMY at the pre-telecast Sunday afternoon. McVie was honored with the GRAMMY for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for "Songbird (Orchestral Version)" by Vince Mendoza, who previously won in the same category last year.
Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff at the GRAMMYs With In Memoriam Performance
Quavo returned to the stage for the first time since the death of his nephew -- and fellow Migos rapper -- Takeoff. During the emotional In Memoriam segment at Sunday's 2023 GRAMMY Awards, the 31-year-old rapper performed his song, "Without You." For the emotional set, the Georgia rapper was joined...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals Biggest Change When It Comes to Having 2 Kids With Chris Pratt (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are still settling in to life with two tiny daughters, but they are making it work -- and using the experience for inspiration!. Katherine sat down with ET's Rachel Smith in New York recently, while promoting her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, and she opened up about having recently welcomed a new baby girl last May.
