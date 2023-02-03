ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
WHAS 11

How 2023 GRAMMY Awards Paid Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was honored at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. The late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who died on Jan. 12, was included in the In Memoriam section of music's biggest night. During Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performances, a photo of Presley...
WHAS 11

Viola Davis Reacts to EGOT Status After GRAMMYs Win

Viola Davis has officially been inducted into the most prestigious group in entertainment -- the EGOT recipients. On Sunday, the 57-year-old actress won the GRAMMY Award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her audiobook, Finding Me: A Memoir. The term EGOT is given to those who have...
WHAS 11

Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue

Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
WHAS 11

Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)

Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
INSIDE News

Celebrities who died in January 2023

This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
WHAS 11

Meagan Good Shares How the 'Harlem' Cast Supported Her Through DeVon Franklin Divorce (Exclusive)

Close friends, on and off the screen! Meagan Good is sharing her appreciation and love for her Harlem co-stars for helping her through a difficult time in her life. ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with Good -- as well as Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Grace Byers -- to talk about season 2 of their Prime Video comedy series, which debuted Feb 3 -- and the actress reflected on how she was able to lean on her castmates amid her emotionally challenging divorce from DeVon Franklin.
WHAS 11

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Wins Posthumous GRAMMY Ahead of In Memoriam Tribute

Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist Christine McVie, who died in November at age 79, won a posthumous GRAMMY at the pre-telecast Sunday afternoon. McVie was honored with the GRAMMY for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for "Songbird (Orchestral Version)" by Vince Mendoza, who previously won in the same category last year.
WHAS 11

Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals Biggest Change When It Comes to Having 2 Kids With Chris Pratt (Exclusive)

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are still settling in to life with two tiny daughters, but they are making it work -- and using the experience for inspiration!. Katherine sat down with ET's Rachel Smith in New York recently, while promoting her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, and she opened up about having recently welcomed a new baby girl last May.
NEW YORK STATE

