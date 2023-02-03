ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

KMBC.com

City of Overland Park announces pay increase for lifeguards

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In an effort to deal with a shortage of lifeguards, the City of Overland Park has increased lifeguard pay to $15/hour. The Overland Park Parks and Recreation Department said the pay increase will begin immediately. Lifeguards must be at least 15 years old and have...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox4kc.com

New Theatre & Restaurant – Condomonium Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and the New Theatre and Restaurant are teaming up to bring our viewers a season of fun! We are kicking things off with “Condomonium” starring Barry Williams from “The Brady Bunch”! As shows come to an end, continue to play along all season for your chance to win!
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Coming soon: Pendleton Heights investors build infill housing

In Pendleton Heights, market rate single family homes are going up in a historic district. Caleb and Adam Whitmer have been investing in Pendleton Heights since around 2006, renovating single family homes and duplexes. Now, they’re working on their first infill housing project through PH Homes LLC, building three new homes on Olive Street and one on Park Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Much-discussed East Village project in Leawood put on hold

This follows the Leawood Planning Commission’s reluctant approval of the revised proposal from Lenexa-based Oddo Development last month. Following roughly two years of resident and city debate, developers revised the plan before bringing it back to the city. In addition to the new name, the revised plan included 12...
LEAWOOD, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses

A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Dog saved after falling through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - In this warmer weather, the authorities are warning about the dangers of going on ice and saying people should just stay off it. Just yesterday, a 21-year-old man drowned after falling through the ice at Shawnee Mission Lake. On Sunday, there was another incident involving...
SHAWNEE, KS
republic-online.com

New land purchased for Powell Observatory

Powell Observatory soon may have a new home in Miami County. The Astronomical Society of Kansas City (ASKC), which owns and operates Powell Observatory at Louisburg’s Lewis-Young Park, recently purchased 19 and a half acres southeast of Louisburg in rural Miami County near Drexel, Mo.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond closing, no set date announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 1900 SW Wanamaker Rd., has announced that their store is closing. 13 NEWS received a tip Saturday about the closure. A manager at the store confirmed its closing Sunday, but told 13 NEWS they could not disclose further information.
TOPEKA, KS

