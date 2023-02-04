Read full article on original website
Cross Stitch Patterns Featuring a Heart Shape
Of course hearts are everywhere this time of year, and I have shared with you a lot of patterns that include hearts in them. A lot of times you will see basic heart shapes that are filled in or it’s just the outline of the heart in the cross stitch pattern, but today I wanted to share a couple that are a little different.
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
Free Sewing Pattern – Cork Fabric Envelope for Valentine Gifting
Get ready to create a stylish and practical cork fabric envelope that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day! With this easy-to-follow tutorial, you’ll learn how to make a cork fabric envelope with magnetic closure to keep your Valentine cards and candy organized. Not only is this project perfect for the holiday, but it also makes a great simple clutch to use after the holiday ends.
Knitting Pattern – Waffle Stitch Hoodie Sweater
This is an intermediate-level knitting pattern for a relaxed hoodie featuring a sporty waffle stitch, raglan sleeves, and a tubular iCord to gather the hood close. The hoodie is made with Country Classic 4 Ply yarn, a pure merino wool blend, which creates an extra cozy but lightweight layer. The combination of the waffle stitch and the yarn creates a textured and warm sweater that is perfect for the colder months.
Secret Heart Pillow with Piecing & Quilting
Bring some love to your home décor with the Secret Heart Pillow! Designed by Jennifer Strauser of Dizzy Quilter, this unique pillow features a zippered compartment that’s perfect for storing treats or secret messages. It’s a fun and functional way to add some Valentine’s Day spirit to your home.
americanhistorycentral.com
The Battle of Kettle Creek, a Critical Patriot Victory in Georgia
The Battle of Kettle Creek was fought between the United States of America and Great Britain on February 14, 1779, at Kettle Creek, in Wilkes County, Georgia, during the American Revolutionary War. Colonel John Boyd, a Loyalist, worked his way through the backcountry of North Carolina and South Carolina. Along the way, he gathered Loyalists who were willing to fight for the British. Marching to Augusta, Georgia, he was harassed by Patriot forces that gathered along the way. After Boyd clashed with Patriot militia forces at Vann’s Creek, he crossed over into Georgia. Unknown to Boyd, Colonel Andrew Pickens was moving in to engage him, in an effort to keep him from making it to Augusta. On the morning of the 14th, Boyd and his men were on the march when they stopped near Kettle Creek long enough for Pickens and his men to move in. Boyd and his men took positions on a hill. The Patriots were divided into three columns, but two of them were bogged down trying to pass through swamps. The column led by Pickens advanced on the hill, however, the Loyalists had the advantage of the high ground, and they controlled the battlefield. After intense fighting carried on for maybe an hour and a half, Boyd was shot and fell, mortally wounded. Seeing him fall, his men scattered and moved south. The Loyalists suffered heavy casualties and the Patriots captured around 75 men. Although it was a small battle, it was an important victory for the American forces in the South. Not only were Pickens and his men outnumbered, but a good number of the Loyalists who escaped abandoned the war effort.
Rose Bouquet Cross Stitch Pattern
Whether for Valentine’s Day or any other holiday, wouldn’t it be great to give that special someone some roses that won’t wilt? Or stitch them for yourself as a reminder even in the depths of winter than things will bloom again someday soon?. This cross stitch pattern...
Book Review- Friends: The One with the Crochet: The Official Crochet Pattern Book
I have just finished browsing through ‘Friends: The One with the Crochet: The Official Crochet Pattern Book. ‘ and it is an absolute must-have for any fan of the show. The book is filled with over 25 official patterns for amigurumi, housewares, costume replicas, inspired apparel, and more, all inspired by and pulled directly from the beloved sitcom. The patterns are easy to understand and follow, with helpful diagrams and detailed instructions. The step-by-step instructions are easy to follow and the photos are gorgeous.
