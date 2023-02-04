ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Where should ChatGPT and AI be banned?

By Sean Endicott
 2 days ago

ChatGPT is all the rage these days. OpenAI's chatbot reportedly reached 100 million users in January and that count only seems likely to go up. Microsoft is working to integrate AI into all of its products, and recent leaks suggest that ChatGPT is on the way to Bing .

But as is the case with many innovations, ChatGPT raises some ethical questions. One author drew controversy when they used AI to create a children's book . Students have used artificial intelligence to cheat on homework , leading to potential bans of the tech. Musician Nick Cave spoke out against using ChatGPT to imitate his lyrical style .

The above situations and many others spark the question, "where should ChatGPT and AI be banned?" Is it okay for an artist to use AI to create a painting? Should musicians be able to generate lyrics using ChatGPT? Can journalistic outlets write articles with AI without any issues? We'd like to know your thoughts.

Note that you can select more than one answer.

Where should ChatGPT and AI be banned?

Windows Central take

Where people draw the line when it comes to AI is going to depend on their background, job, and the power and efficiency of the artificial intelligence in question.

AI has been a tool among creators for years. When I edit photos for my American football team, I often use AI to remove backgrounds and enhance images Many tools rely on AI in some way. Personally, I draw the line where the creativity is taken out of the hands of the creator. When an artist uses a tool to replace a sky, they still have creative input at each step of the process. Typing a few sentences into a chatbot isn't the same, at least to me.

That being said, I think people should be able to use whichever tools they like, as long as they disclose what they've used. I think it's fine if a musician uses autotune to sound good and ChatGPT to write their lyrics as long as they don't go around claiming all the work is their own.

CALIFORNIA STATE
