Read full article on original website
Related
pwponderings.com
AXW and Special Olympics Pennsylvania team up for “Tug of War” on 2/18/23
HAMBURG, PA – American X Wrestling has announced that at “American Dreams” on February 18, 2023 at the Historic Hamburg Field House in Hamburg, PA, there will be a “tug of war” between two strong entities. On one side will be the Stars of AXW,...
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar Classic
Life Time announces two new events for October 2023, including an MTB competition and a weeklong festival surrounding the existing Big Sugar Gravel race. When registration for the first Big Sugar Gravel opened in 2019, the race’s 1,000 cycling spots sold out in just 5 minutes.
Comments / 0