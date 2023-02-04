ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FanBuzz

Two Decades Later, the Legend of Duke's 'Speedo Guy' Lives On

What would you do to distract a basketball player at the free throw line? Traditionally, fans have waved their arms, held up signs and screamed at the top of their lungs to get a player to miss a free throw. And more often than not, it doesn't work. Once the player at the line is focused on the rim, he's able to ignore what's happening behind the basket. But 20 years go, that simply wasn't the case, as the world was introduced to "Speedo Guy."
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke torments UNC with 'Chinese spy balloon' video

Although official reports claim a U.S. fighter jet took down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Duke basketball's oh-so-creative social media team suggested freshman center Dereck Lively II deserves the credit. RELATED: Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils gain votes, Tar Heels disappear

Following Saturday night's 63-57 revenge home victory over the archrival UNC Tar Heels, Duke basketball is riding its first three-game win streak in ACC play this season. As a result, the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC), who began the season at No. 7, are almost back in the AP Top 25. RELATED: ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer rules out injured freshman again

Duke basketball freshman forward Dariq Whitehead made the trip to Miami. But for the fourth straight game, he will not be available for minutes when the unranked Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) play the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4 ACC) at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., at 7 p.m. ET ...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

What is Coach K doing now after retiring from Duke?

Duke Blue Devils basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski retired at the end of last season. Jon Scheyer, one of his former players, replaced him. What is Coach K up to now?. Mike Krzyzewski has yet to attend a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium as a guest. The former coach says he doesn’t want to be a distraction for the players or Jon Scheyer, who is in his first season as the leader of the program.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Michelle Cooper: Blue Devil of the Month

Duke soccer star Michelle Cooper capped off her college career this month by winning the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy and being selected No. 2 overall in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft. The MAC Hermann Trophy, a 10-pound crystal soccer ball, goes to the national player of...
DURHAM, NC
College Football News

Duke vs Miami Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Duke vs Miami prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, February 6. Record: Duke (17-6), Miami (18-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Duke vs Miami Game Preview. Why Duke Will...
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Cummings boys give coach birthday gift – a victory

Chas Cris had something to celebrate on his birthday – and that’s pretty much the norm for the Cummings boys’ basketball coach. The Cavaliers turned away visiting Bartlett Yancey 70-52 on Friday night. “I think we’ve lost once on my birthday,” Cris said. “Usually we do pretty...
BURLINGTON, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Housekeepers, Union Aim for Systemic Change with Updated Demands

For months, a group of UNC housekeeping staff and graduate workers have been lobbying the university for an increase in pay and benefits. After successfully delivering a petition and starting regular meetings with leadership, the workers union now is setting its sight on enacting change with other decision-makers: the UNC System Board of Governors.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wunc.org

Joining a national trend, Durham is dispatching mental health teams — not police — to some 911 calls

Traditionally, 911 calls are handled by one of three kinds of first responders: police, firefighters or emergency medical providers. Now, a fourth kind is spreading rapidly. Durham is among dozens of cities and counties across the nation that have added response teams built around mental health professionals. Experts say the approach is likely to become a key part of how cities interact with their citizens.
DURHAM, NC
BET

Protesters Demand Shaw University Reopen Mosque To The Public

Members of the Muslim community near Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C. held a third protest Saturday (Feb. 4) calling on the historically Black institution to reopen a campus mosque to the public that the administration closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want them to open the building...
RALEIGH, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
DURHAM, NC

