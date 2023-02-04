Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Cary Food Waste Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations - Becomes PermanentJames TulianoCary, NC
Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Get Ready to Be Enchanted: LuminoCity Festival Brings Joy Blossom Lights to Pullen ParkJot BeatRaleigh, NC
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Two Decades Later, the Legend of Duke's 'Speedo Guy' Lives On
What would you do to distract a basketball player at the free throw line? Traditionally, fans have waved their arms, held up signs and screamed at the top of their lungs to get a player to miss a free throw. And more often than not, it doesn't work. Once the player at the line is focused on the rim, he's able to ignore what's happening behind the basket. But 20 years go, that simply wasn't the case, as the world was introduced to "Speedo Guy."
Duke torments UNC with 'Chinese spy balloon' video
Although official reports claim a U.S. fighter jet took down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, Duke basketball's oh-so-creative social media team suggested freshman center Dereck Lively II deserves the credit. RELATED: Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss ...
Blue Devils gain votes, Tar Heels disappear
Following Saturday night's 63-57 revenge home victory over the archrival UNC Tar Heels, Duke basketball is riding its first three-game win streak in ACC play this season. As a result, the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC), who began the season at No. 7, are almost back in the AP Top 25. RELATED: ...
UNC Guards Vow Time Isn’t Running Out After Duke Magic Dissolves
DURHAM, N.C. — At the end of a week that went wrong and seemingly undid the progress North Carolina had made, guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis were issuing promises and saying all the right things after the Tar Heels fell in a 63-57 loss to rival Duke. “I’ve...
Jon Scheyer rules out injured freshman again
Duke basketball freshman forward Dariq Whitehead made the trip to Miami. But for the fourth straight game, he will not be available for minutes when the unranked Blue Devils (17-6, 8-4 ACC) play the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes (18-5, 9-4 ACC) at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., at 7 p.m. ET ...
Basketball World Reacts To Hubert Davis' Postgame Complaint
North Carolina suffered a 63-57 loss to Duke on Saturday night. After falling short against their arch-nemesis, Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis expressed grievances over the officiating. Per Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Davis griped about UNC receiving scarce free-throw opportunities at Cameron Indoor ...
Hubert Davis 'just stating facts' after loss to Duke
The fact is Dereck Lively II was a beast. The presence of Duke basketball's 7-foot-1 freshman center, whose eight blocks in Saturday night's 63-57 home win are a program record against UNC, understandably turned the Tar Heels (15-8, 7-5 ACC) into desperate 3-point shooters in the second half, ...
NC State basketball: Latest bracketology projections on February 5
RALEIGH, NC -- NC State has stayed above water when looking at their tournament resume after staying unscathed against both Quad 4 opponents last week, one in a dominant fashion and the latter after an emphatic late run to improve their record to 19-5 (9-4 ACC). After opening ACC play...
What is Coach K doing now after retiring from Duke?
Duke Blue Devils basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski retired at the end of last season. Jon Scheyer, one of his former players, replaced him. What is Coach K up to now?. Mike Krzyzewski has yet to attend a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium as a guest. The former coach says he doesn’t want to be a distraction for the players or Jon Scheyer, who is in his first season as the leader of the program.
Technician Online
“Forget about last year.” Keatts on building the roster, Smith on returning to NC State, and more
As the NC State men’s basketball team heads into the final stretch of its season, look back on the 2022 ACC Tipoff and what Kevin Keatts, Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner had to say about what the team took away from a disappointing prior season and how they’re preparing for a season of wins.
goduke.com
Michelle Cooper: Blue Devil of the Month
Duke soccer star Michelle Cooper capped off her college career this month by winning the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy and being selected No. 2 overall in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft. The MAC Hermann Trophy, a 10-pound crystal soccer ball, goes to the national player of...
College Football News
Duke vs Miami Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Duke vs Miami prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Monday, February 6. Record: Duke (17-6), Miami (18-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Duke vs Miami Game Preview. Why Duke Will...
alamancenews.com
Cummings boys give coach birthday gift – a victory
Chas Cris had something to celebrate on his birthday – and that’s pretty much the norm for the Cummings boys’ basketball coach. The Cavaliers turned away visiting Bartlett Yancey 70-52 on Friday night. “I think we’ve lost once on my birthday,” Cris said. “Usually we do pretty...
chapelboro.com
UNC Housekeepers, Union Aim for Systemic Change with Updated Demands
For months, a group of UNC housekeeping staff and graduate workers have been lobbying the university for an increase in pay and benefits. After successfully delivering a petition and starting regular meetings with leadership, the workers union now is setting its sight on enacting change with other decision-makers: the UNC System Board of Governors.
Basketball rankings: Chambers-North Meck game causes shift in statewide top 10
Chambers dispatched of North Mecklenburg in a top 10 matchup on Friday night. As a result, North Meck has dropped from No. 2 to No. 10 in HighSchoolOT's statewide Top 25 basketball poll. Chambers rose from No. 8 to No. 6. Additionally, E.E. Smith and Chatham Charter joined the rankings after Greenboro Day and Lumberton dropped out due to losses to unranked teams.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
wunc.org
Joining a national trend, Durham is dispatching mental health teams — not police — to some 911 calls
Traditionally, 911 calls are handled by one of three kinds of first responders: police, firefighters or emergency medical providers. Now, a fourth kind is spreading rapidly. Durham is among dozens of cities and counties across the nation that have added response teams built around mental health professionals. Experts say the approach is likely to become a key part of how cities interact with their citizens.
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
BET
Protesters Demand Shaw University Reopen Mosque To The Public
Members of the Muslim community near Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C. held a third protest Saturday (Feb. 4) calling on the historically Black institution to reopen a campus mosque to the public that the administration closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I want them to open the building...
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
