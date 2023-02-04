ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WKRN

Racist message reported on campus

MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. ‘Crisis’ at DCS. Tennessee's governor announces $193M in new funding. Now-fired...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

La Vergne Police Chief Davis Terminated!

(La VERGNE) Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis has been terminated from the La Vergne Police Department, effective Monday, February 6, 2023. Prior to his termination, Davis was put on paid administrative leave Monday morning (2/6/2023) after the City was notified of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint.
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Racist graffiti found on message board of MTSU student dorm door

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Racist graffiti was found on the message board of a MTSU student dorm door on Friday night, the university’s president said in a statement released Sunday. Dr. Sidney A. McPhee said Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police and other campus administrators have been working with...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. La Vergne police chief fired in connection with ongoing …. The chief of the La Vergne Police Department was fired on Monday afternoon. This move is a direct result of the police department's ongoing sex scandal investigation, according to La Vergne city officials.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

VIDEO: BOLO Walmart Fraud Case

Detectives with Murfreesboro Police are attempting to identify two persons of interest who preyed on an elderly man’s kindness and charged more than $1,400 on his bank card. On January 21st, the unidentified females asked the man if he could help them buy some items at Walmart. The 75-year-old man tried giving them money at first, they turned it down and asked him to go inside and pay for some items. Due to his physical abilities, he sat down with one of the females while the other took the man’s bank card and attempted to purchase a cart-full of items.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Stefan Petrescu Retiring from TN Philharmonic

(MURFREESBORO) The Tennessee Philharmonic Orchestra will honor retiring Concert Master Stefan Petrescu with a public recital at 4:00 o’clock Saturday afternoon, March 4, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, corner of College and Spring Streets. Philharmonic Board Chair Ray Singer said, “Stefan Petrescu is retiring and moving to Florida at...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Police Add Two More Mental Health Co-responders After First Year Success

The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has added two additional mental health co-responders bringing the total number to three. Kevyn Wilson and Sydnee Kucenski-Land joins Co-Responder Heather Noulis who began working with Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) in February 2022. Kucenski-Land, a clinician hired by Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Systems (VBHCS) embedded...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Wilson Central High School on lockdown for possible threat

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A high school in Wilson County was put on lockdown Monday morning for a potential threat made to the school, a spokesperson for the school district confirmed. All Wilson Central High School teachers and students were told around 9 a.m. to stay in their respective classrooms...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

McCoy sentenced to 30 years in brutal shooting death of ex wife

NOTE – THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY BE CONSIDERED DISTURBING TO SOME READERS. James Richard McCoy, of Manchester has been sentence to 30 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections for the September 2018 murder of his ex wife. McCoy on Monday, Feb 6, 2023, pled guilty...
MANCHESTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

50th Groundhog Lunch Was Great!

(MURFREESBORO) The 50th Annual Groundhog Day luncheon filled the Student Union ballroom with Blue Raider Baseball supporters on Friday morning (2/3/2023). The crowd celebrated the traditional start of the season meal of ham hocks, white beans, tomato salad, green onions, cornbread, chocolate cake and ice cream. Railbird Jacket Winner. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Kiwanis inaugural comedy night sold out Cho show

MURFREESBORO - The Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation would like to thank its sponsors and patrons for the success of their inaugural Comedy for a Cause event which raised more than $21,000 for children’s causes in Rutherford County. The evening of comedy which featured celebrated comedian Henry Cho and MTSU graduate...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving...
NASHVILLE, TN

