Detectives with Murfreesboro Police are attempting to identify two persons of interest who preyed on an elderly man’s kindness and charged more than $1,400 on his bank card. On January 21st, the unidentified females asked the man if he could help them buy some items at Walmart. The 75-year-old man tried giving them money at first, they turned it down and asked him to go inside and pay for some items. Due to his physical abilities, he sat down with one of the females while the other took the man’s bank card and attempted to purchase a cart-full of items.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO