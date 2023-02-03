MUNCIE, Ind – The Ball State women's golf team begins the 2023 portion of the 2022-23 campaign on Monday, Feb. 6, on the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. Five Cardinals will compete on the Royal Lakes Course at the Falcon Florida Classic. Kiah Parrott, Sarah Gallagher, Jasmine Driscoll,...

MUNCIE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO