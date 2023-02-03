ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

ballstatesports.com

Men’s Golf Begins 2023 with Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State men's golf team returns to the course for the first time in 2023 as the Cardinals host the Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play tournament at the Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club on Monday, Feb. 6. Joey Ranieri, Kash Bellar, Griffin Hare, Ali Khan,...
MUNCIE, IN
ballstatesports.com

Women’s Golf Opens 2023 at Falcon Florida Classic

MUNCIE, Ind – The Ball State women's golf team begins the 2023 portion of the 2022-23 campaign on Monday, Feb. 6, on the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. Five Cardinals will compete on the Royal Lakes Course at the Falcon Florida Classic. Kiah Parrott, Sarah Gallagher, Jasmine Driscoll,...
MUNCIE, IN

