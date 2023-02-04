Read full article on original website
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
3 potential Max Fried trade destinations as his Braves relationship sours
Max Fried’s remaining time with the Atlanta Braves seems, at best, tenuous. This comes after a negative development between the two sides as Atlanta won its arbitration case over the ace left-hander, filing for a $13.5 million salary figure for 2023. Fried filed at $15 million for the season, which is only $1.5 million more, but that’s just a microcosm of the larger point: this relationship between player and organization appears to be souring.
chatsports.com
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Andy Messersmith
1925 - The Boston Braves trade Cotton Tierney to the Brooklyn Robins in exchange for Bernie Neis. 1976 - A federal judge upholds a recent decision by arbitrator Peter Seitz who had granted free agency to pitchers Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally. Both players had challenged the league’s reserve clause. Messersmith will sign a free agent contract with the Atlanta Braves.
CBS Sports
Dodgers to retire number of Fernando Valenzuela during three-day celebration
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Saturday that they'll retire the No. 34 jersey worn by left-hander Fernando Valenzuela as part of a three-day celebration over the summer. Valenzuela will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor on Friday, Aug. 11; the Dodgers will then offer Valenzuela-themed promotional giveaways on Aug. 12 and 13, all in conjunction with a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.
Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter ranked MLB’s No. 33 prospect by The Athletic’s Keith Law
As pitchers and catchers get set to report on Feb. 16, The Athletic's Keith Law ranked the Top 100 MLB prospects to keep an eye on this season with one Phillie cracking the Top 20 - Andrew Painter. The 20-year-old righty landed in the No. 13 spot on Law’s board...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
MLB news: Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants
Let’s look around Major League Baseball for some of the latest MLB news and notes, including a piece of Los Angeles Dodgers history plus the San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals making some position announcements on the diamond this spring. MLB news: Los Angeles Dodgers to retire Fernando...
Yardbarker
Ozzie Albies: “I expect him to better than 2019 Ronald ” in 2023
The anticipation is palpable in Braves Country for Ronald Acuna Jr.’s 2023 campaign. The Venezuelan superstar has been one of the most exciting players in baseball since his near-unanimous Rooke of the Year season. Acuna is sensational, but that level of play was put on hold in 2021. Amid an MVP year, recording a .990 OPS, 52 RBIs, 24 home runs, and over 4 WAR in about half a season, Acuna suffered a season-ending knee injury.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Feb. 5
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 5:. This may be a subjective ranking, but Aaron is far and away the most accomplished player on this list. In addition to holding the all-time MLB records for RBIs (2,297) and total bases (6,856), Aaron accumulated over twice as much bWAR (143.1) in his career as any other player who shares his birthday. The Baseball Reference page for Aaron belongs in the Louvre -- 755 home runs, a 25-time All-Star, a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection and MVP votes in 19 of his 23 seasons are just some of the awe-inspiring highlights.
Led by Max Fried, Braves should once again have stellar starting rotation
The 2023 Braves can expect to win every night because of their rotation, and it starts with ace lefthander Max Fried - who finished second in NL Cy Young voting last season.
chatsports.com
Atlanta Braves are second on The Athletic’s ‘Wild-Card Era’ franchise rankings
The Athletic released a franchise rankings for MLB teams during the “Wild-Card Era” Monday and the Atlanta Braves came in second behind only the New York Yankees. It is an interesting system that assigns points for World Series wins, playoff appearances and division titles. The Braves of course...
Falcons 'Noncommital' on QB Desmond Ridder?
The future of the Atlanta Falcons franchise could be dependent upon what they decide to do with second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Justin Turner Signed To Minor League Contract
On Feb. 6, 2014, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced the signing of Justin Turner to a Minor League contract with a non-roster invitation to Spring Training. He became a free agent that offseason after getting non-tendered by the New York Mets. Turner made the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster as a...
MLB spring training 2023: Dates, schedule, locations and everything to know
MLB spring training 2023 means Opening Day is right around the corner. As all 30 MLB teams prepare for the
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This Summer
A Major League Baseball legend and six-time MLB All-Star Fernando Valenzuela will be given one of baseball's highest honors as the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that they will be retiring his number 34, never to be worn by another Dodger again.
batterypower.com
Saturday night open thread, 2/4/2023
Apparently today was the coldest morning in Boston since 1957 — like -10 F (which is -23 C for most of the world). I spent part of it napping with a cat on me. Good times. In baseball news, the Dodgers signed (among others), old friend Robbie Erlin. He will always stick out in my memory as a baseball example of the gods laughing at the best-laid plans of mice and men. At least he made it back to the majors last year, but it’s been a really rough go for him since 2020.
Falcons’ new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen says ‘we’re going to attack’
Some mystery surrounds new Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. After all, he worked behind the scenes in New Orl...
