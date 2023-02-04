ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

3 potential Max Fried trade destinations as his Braves relationship sours

Max Fried’s remaining time with the Atlanta Braves seems, at best, tenuous. This comes after a negative development between the two sides as Atlanta won its arbitration case over the ace left-hander, filing for a $13.5 million salary figure for 2023. Fried filed at $15 million for the season, which is only $1.5 million more, but that’s just a microcosm of the larger point: this relationship between player and organization appears to be souring.
ATLANTA, GA
chatsports.com

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Andy Messersmith

1925 - The Boston Braves trade Cotton Tierney to the Brooklyn Robins in exchange for Bernie Neis. 1976 - A federal judge upholds a recent decision by arbitrator Peter Seitz who had granted free agency to pitchers Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally. Both players had challenged the league’s reserve clause. Messersmith will sign a free agent contract with the Atlanta Braves.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Dodgers to retire number of Fernando Valenzuela during three-day celebration

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Saturday that they'll retire the No. 34 jersey worn by left-hander Fernando Valenzuela as part of a three-day celebration over the summer. Valenzuela will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor on Friday, Aug. 11; the Dodgers will then offer Valenzuela-themed promotional giveaways on Aug. 12 and 13, all in conjunction with a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Yardbarker

Ozzie Albies: “I expect him to better than 2019 Ronald ” in 2023

The anticipation is palpable in Braves Country for Ronald Acuna Jr.’s 2023 campaign. The Venezuelan superstar has been one of the most exciting players in baseball since his near-unanimous Rooke of the Year season. Acuna is sensational, but that level of play was put on hold in 2021. Amid an MVP year, recording a .990 OPS, 52 RBIs, 24 home runs, and over 4 WAR in about half a season, Acuna suffered a season-ending knee injury.
MLB

The best baseball players born on Feb. 5

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 5:. This may be a subjective ranking, but Aaron is far and away the most accomplished player on this list. In addition to holding the all-time MLB records for RBIs (2,297) and total bases (6,856), Aaron accumulated over twice as much bWAR (143.1) in his career as any other player who shares his birthday. The Baseball Reference page for Aaron belongs in the Louvre -- 755 home runs, a 25-time All-Star, a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection and MVP votes in 19 of his 23 seasons are just some of the awe-inspiring highlights.
OnlyHomers

MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This Summer

A Major League Baseball legend and six-time MLB All-Star Fernando Valenzuela will be given one of baseball's highest honors as the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that they will be retiring his number 34, never to be worn by another Dodger again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
batterypower.com

Saturday night open thread, 2/4/2023

Apparently today was the coldest morning in Boston since 1957 — like -10 F (which is -23 C for most of the world). I spent part of it napping with a cat on me. Good times. In baseball news, the Dodgers signed (among others), old friend Robbie Erlin. He will always stick out in my memory as a baseball example of the gods laughing at the best-laid plans of mice and men. At least he made it back to the majors last year, but it’s been a really rough go for him since 2020.
BOSTON, MA

