Read full article on original website
Related
2 Morning Mistakes That Can Damage Your Heart Health, According To Doctors
How you start your morning can make or break your whole day–and over time, your morning habits can also have a major effect on your overall health. From choosing a healthy breakfast that can nourish your body and help you lose weight to exercising to...
This Is the Worst Habit for Heart Health, According to Cardiologists
Yep, you're definitely going to want to avoid this one.
wmar2news
Heart disease in women: What are the signs?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
CNET
How Your Blood Type Affects Your Heart Health
You wouldn't know it from looking at us, but inside the blood coursing through our veins are tiny variations that categorize every human into one of these blood-type groups: A-positive, A-negative, B-positive, B-negative, O-negative, O-positive, AB-positive and AB-negative. Often, these minute differences don't matter until they really matter and you're...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Women face unique risks for cardiovascular disease: What to know this Heart Month
Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women, but women face particular risks when it comes to cardiovascular disease. More than 44% of women over the age of 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. February is Heart Month, and we’re using it as an opportunity to share information about heart health and why it’s so important -- especially for women.
Medical News Today
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Healthline
How Certain Treatments for High Blood Pressure Can Help Improve Brain Health
Researchers say certain high-intensity treatments for blood pressure can help improve brain health. They say the treatments work by clearing pathways in the perivascular regions of the brain. Experts say you can maintain good brain health with a healthy diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and avoiding overstimulation. Intensive high blood...
CNET
Is Your Heart Healthy? How to Find Out at Home Without Equipment
It's important to be heart-healthy in every sense, from your blood pressure to cholesterol levels and more. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for most racial and ethnic groups in the US, per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and someone in the US has a heart attack every 40 seconds.
MedicalXpress
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults
Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
What Your Resting Heart Rate is Telling You
A normal resting heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute in an adult.
Could vitamins help you avoid diabetes, heart disease? Here's what a Texas State researcher found
Could vitamins like B6, B12 and folate be a key to reducing the risk of heart disease and diabetes?. Dr. Jie Zhu, an assistant professor at Texas State University in nutrition in food, found an association between an increased amount of these vitamins and a reduction in metabolic syndrome. The...
NIH Director's Blog
Numbers to know for a healthy heart
Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide. This is why Nicole Redmond, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., chief of the Clinical Applications and Prevention branch in NHLBI’s Division of Cardiovascular Sciences, is bringing attention to silent pieces of information, like elevated blood pressure or cholesterol. When they go unchecked, problems may manifest years later as heart failure, a heart attack, or stroke.
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnosing Left-to-right Cogenital Heart Disease With Heart Failure
The following is the summary of “Diagnostic value of peripheral TiM-3, NT proBNP, and Sestrin2 testing in left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease with heart failure” published in the January 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Wang, et al. Patients with left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease are at a higher...
pharmacytimes.com
AHA: Stroke Symptoms, Even Those That Disappear Within 1 Hour, Need Emergency Attention
American Heart Association scientific statement recommends rapid evaluation for transient ischemic attacks. Individuals who have transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), which are stroke symptoms that disappear in under 1 hour, need emergency assessment to help prevent full strokes, according to a scientific statement published by the American Heart Association (AHA) in Stroke.
Healthy living: Watch for these signs of a heart attack or other heart troubles
Despite medical advances in treatment and detection, heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death among American men and women. In 2020, around 697,000 people in the United States died from heart disease — representing one in five deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One person is estimated to die from a cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds.
Heart attack: Worst habit you may do, simple way to calculate your risk
If a heart attack or other disorders run in your family, it’s simple to feel despair. You won’t necessarily have the same health. If cardiovascular diseases or other disorders run in your family, it’s simple to feel despair. You won’t necessarily have the same health problems as other people, though.
What women can do to take care of their hearts
Go Red for Women Day, started by the American Heart Association, seeks to bring awareness about heart disease and how to prevent it.
MedicalXpress
Heart health and the dangers of shoveling snow
Shoveling and digging out after a heavy snowfall can be a good workout for most people; but for those with heart disease, shoveling is best left for others to do. Dr. Sharonne N. Hayes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist says she encourages exercising but the combination of cold weather and strenuous exercise puts extra strain on your heart, and can trigger a heart attack.
MedicalXpress
What you should know about MINOCA, a type of heart attack mostly affecting women
Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the U.S., and a type of heart attack called myocardial infarction with non-obstructive coronary arteries (MINOCA), which predominantly affects women, is garnering increased attention. In observance of American Heart Month in February and Cedars-Sinai's 18th annual National Wear Red...
Comments / 0