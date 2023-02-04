ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

wmar2news

Heart disease in women: What are the signs?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
CNET

How Your Blood Type Affects Your Heart Health

You wouldn't know it from looking at us, but inside the blood coursing through our veins are tiny variations that categorize every human into one of these blood-type groups: A-positive, A-negative, B-positive, B-negative, O-negative, O-positive, AB-positive and AB-negative. Often, these minute differences don't matter until they really matter and you're...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Women face unique risks for cardiovascular disease: What to know this Heart Month

Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women, but women face particular risks when it comes to cardiovascular disease. More than 44% of women over the age of 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. February is Heart Month, and we’re using it as an opportunity to share information about heart health and why it’s so important -- especially for women.
Medical News Today

How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?

An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
Medical News Today

What are the early signs of heart failure?

Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Healthline

How Certain Treatments for High Blood Pressure Can Help Improve Brain Health

Researchers say certain high-intensity treatments for blood pressure can help improve brain health. They say the treatments work by clearing pathways in the perivascular regions of the brain. Experts say you can maintain good brain health with a healthy diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and avoiding overstimulation. Intensive high blood...
CNET

Is Your Heart Healthy? How to Find Out at Home Without Equipment

It's important to be heart-healthy in every sense, from your blood pressure to cholesterol levels and more. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for most racial and ethnic groups in the US, per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and someone in the US has a heart attack every 40 seconds.
MedicalXpress

New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults

Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
NIH Director's Blog

Numbers to know for a healthy heart

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide. This is why Nicole Redmond, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., chief of the Clinical Applications and Prevention branch in NHLBI’s Division of Cardiovascular Sciences, is bringing attention to silent pieces of information, like elevated blood pressure or cholesterol. When they go unchecked, problems may manifest years later as heart failure, a heart attack, or stroke.
physiciansweekly.com

Diagnosing Left-to-right Cogenital Heart Disease With Heart Failure

The following is the summary of “Diagnostic value of peripheral TiM-3, NT proBNP, and Sestrin2 testing in left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease with heart failure” published in the January 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Wang, et al. Patients with left-to-right shunt congenital heart disease are at a higher...
pharmacytimes.com

AHA: Stroke Symptoms, Even Those That Disappear Within 1 Hour, Need Emergency Attention

American Heart Association scientific statement recommends rapid evaluation for transient ischemic attacks. Individuals who have transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), which are stroke symptoms that disappear in under 1 hour, need emergency assessment to help prevent full strokes, according to a scientific statement published by the American Heart Association (AHA) in Stroke.
The Columbus Dispatch

Healthy living: Watch for these signs of a heart attack or other heart troubles

Despite medical advances in treatment and detection, heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death among American men and women. In 2020, around 697,000 people in the United States died from heart disease — representing one in five deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One person is estimated to die from a cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds.
MedicalXpress

Heart health and the dangers of shoveling snow

Shoveling and digging out after a heavy snowfall can be a good workout for most people; but for those with heart disease, shoveling is best left for others to do. Dr. Sharonne N. Hayes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist says she encourages exercising but the combination of cold weather and strenuous exercise puts extra strain on your heart, and can trigger a heart attack.
MedicalXpress

What you should know about MINOCA, a type of heart attack mostly affecting women

Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the U.S., and a type of heart attack called myocardial infarction with non-obstructive coronary arteries (MINOCA), which predominantly affects women, is garnering increased attention. In observance of American Heart Month in February and Cedars-Sinai's 18th annual National Wear Red...

