Arsenal's shock defeat to Everton sees Mikel Arteta continue unwanted record

By Tom Hancock
 2 days ago

Premier League leaders Arsenal suffered just their second defeat of the season as they went down 1-0 at Everton on Saturday –⁠ and for Mikel Arteta, the loss marked the continuation of a curious, unwanted record.

Arteta was named Premier League Manager of the Month for January, receiving the award for the fifth time as Gunners boss –⁠ and, for the fifth time, he's failed to win his next league game .

In fact, it's the second time the supposed 'Manager of the Month curse' has struck Arteta in as many months: after he scooped the November and December prize (combined due to the World Cup break), Arsenal drew 0-0 with Newcastle in their first match of 2023.

James Tarkowski's second-half header was the difference between the sides as Sean Dyche got off to the perfect start as Toffees manager; it inflicted Arsenal's first league loss since they were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford in early September.

Arteta and co. will hope to get back on track in their title charge when they host Brentford next Saturday.

