NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
James closes on NBA scoring record, Lakers fall to Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When LeBron James was pulling up his dribble to float an alley-oop pass to Anthony Davis, or diving into the stands in an attempt to regain the ball for the Lakers, he appeared far more concerned with immediate team goals than making NBA history. Yet,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NBA Mock Trade: Phoenix Suns Land Kevin Durant For Two Players And Three First-Round Picks
Phoenix Suns have a real chance to land Kevin Durant before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Lakers vs. Pelicans: Losing Streaks and Lebron's History
The New Orleans Pelicans will look to break a 10-game losing streak and keep LeBron James from making NBA history.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared why it would be important for him to be in attendance to watch LeBron James eclipse his scoring record
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has publicly supported LeBron James' pursuit of his scoring record, contrary to other NBA personalities' claims
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Who is in, out for Memphis?
The last two weeks have been some of the most trying times this season for the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis (32-20) has lost seven of eight games and, even though it remains the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, a slim margin has turned into a four-game deficit behind the first-place Denver Nuggets.
Los Angeles Lakers are the hottest ticket in town as LeBron James closes in on NBA history
In any other season, tickets to watch a team languishing in 13th place in the Western Conference of the NBA, would not be too difficult to come by.
NBA star Ja Morant’s friend banned from Grizzlies arena after league probed laser-pointing claims
The NBA released a statement following an investigation into an altercation that occurred between Ja Morant's associates and the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29 after their game.
theScore
Timberwolves cruise to win against Jokic-less Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. listed as questionable for Memphis Grizzlies, Raptors game
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. shared jokes Saturday on what could happen if both are on opposite teams for the NBA All-Star Game. But both also shared an appearance later that day on the team's injury report. Both players are listed as questionable for Sunday's game hosting the Toronto...
Yardbarker
Lakers Talk With Hornets About Russell Westbrook
Along with the Hornets, the Lakers have talked to the Jazz about a Westbrook trade, as we relayed here and Fischer also mentioned. Talks between the Lakers and Spurs are also reportedly still alive. It’s not been determined what the Lakers would be seeking from the Hornets in exchange for...
