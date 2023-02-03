Read full article on original website
WBKO
SEEK Museum tells the story of African Americans in Logan County
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The SEEK Museum tells stories about slavery and the struggles for freedom, equality, and justice for African Americans in Kentucky. The Museum is a conglomeration of four historic buildings located in two of Russellville’s National Register Districts. The locations are SEEK Museum at the Bibb House and SEEK Museum in the Bottom.
WBKO
The first Black Librarian at Warren County Public Library reflects on her career
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Born and raised in Bowling Green, Sabrina Whitney-Loving started working for the Warren County Public Library in the late 70s. She was notified about the job by late County Judge Executive Basil Griffin. “He said if you go up to the Bowling Green\Warren County Public...
WBKO
Kentucky Community Mental Health Centers to Consolidate
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four non‐profit mental health agencies are creating a new partnership that will allow them to improve clinical programs, create new alliances and protect safety net services critical to rural Kentucky communities. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health...
whopam.com
Two women charged with criminal abuse following HPD investigation
Two people were arrested for criminal abuse charges early Wednesday morning after a small child was found walking alone on Greenville Road. Hopkinsville police received a call about 1:30 a.m. of a 4-year old child roaming the streets alone in the area of Coffman Foods near Greenville Road and East First Street and the boy was found wearing only a diaper.
Old Hartford/Fairview Drive Roundabout Construction Underway in Daviess County, KY
Construction has begun on the new roundabout at the Old Hartford and Fairview Drive intersection in Owensboro. It's intended to slow drivers down, reduce congestion, and make the streets safer, but with the roundabout's proximity to Daviess County High School, do you feel like this is a good thing?. You've...
14news.com
Police ban man from residence, arrested after repeatedly ignoring eviction
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested after police say he repeatedly returned to a residence he was evicted from. According to a police report, 28-year-old Kenneth Sellers was served an eviction notice by two Hopkins County deputies back in January. On Tuesday, the owner called dispatch and...
WKRN
Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
14news.com
Owensboro Police investigating roofie claims
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating claims from people saying they may have been drugged while at an Owensboro bar. A facebook post from Friday was the first time the owners of Brasher’s Little Nashville in Owensboro heard from people who say they may have been drugged while at their bar. They say the news has already affected them.
14news.com
Pedestrian hit in Webster Co. Tuesday night
WEBSTER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Webster County Sheriff, a pedestrian went to the hospital with multiple injuries after being hit by a vehicle. Officials say it happened within the city limits of Sebree on Kentucky 56 east. The sheriff says it was involving one vehicle and a...
104.1 WIKY
Customers Of Owensboro Bar Claim Their Drinks Were Spiked
Patrons of an Owensboro bar say they might have been drugged while visiting the place. O-P-D is investigating the claims. The owners of Brashers’ Lil Nashville say they’ve invested heavily in patron safety, including looking at security video from cameras that cover the entire bar. They say the...
WBKO
KY mental health agencies collaborate to create one large community health center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Alliance of Mental Illness found that 746,000 adults in Kentucky have a mental health condition. That’s more than 10 times the population of Bowling Green. However, four area mental health agencies are teaming up to lend a hand. LifeSkills Inc. in Bowling...
14news.com
Driver critically hurt in Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been sent to a Louisville hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Daviess Co. Deputies say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 60 E and Hawes Blvd. They say a 62-year-old man from Cloverport pulled his...
Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
Evansville family still searching for missing loved one
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared. Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to […]
Police: Evansville man arrested after stepbrother shot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he shot his stepbrother. Blake Cadwalader was arrested last night after allegedly breaking into his stepbrother’s home. Police say the victim tried to hit Cadwalader with a baseball bat. That’s when police say he shot the victim twice in the leg. Officers say […]
Webster county crash leaves one injured
The Webster County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to a crash in Sebree on Tuesday at 5:44 p.m.
Wave 3
Victim in deadly Grayson Co. shooting identified
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in Grayson County. Benjamin Vibbert, 46, of Falls of Rough, was shot and killed on February 2. KSP says the shooting happened near the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing in...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON U.S. 60 IN UNION COUNTY, KENTUCKY
STURGIS, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 16, Henderson received a call from the Union County Sheriff’s Department at around 7:40 A.M Friday of a two vehicle collision on U.S. 60 near Sturgis. The preliminary investigation reveals 32-year-old Benjamin F. Allen III of Sturgis,...
104.1 WIKY
Trial Date Set For Newburgh Woman Accused Of Killing Husband
A final pretrial meeting for a Newburgh woman was held on Monday. 59 year old Lisa Harris is charged in the murder of her husband 56 year old Michael Harris. In August of 2020, Indiana State Troopers were called to a campground near Birdseye. Medics treated the victim on scene...
14news.com
Plans submitted for new Roca Bar location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Roca Bar location in the works in Evansville. According to the Site Review Agenda, it would be at 4600 Washington Avenue, which is the old Schnucks location. We reached out to Roca Bar, but the owner wouldn’t comment.
