Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did You Make Plans for Valentine's Day? It's Quickly Approaching!Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
Local restaurant RusTeak moves locationFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
Related
leesburg-news.com
Jay Norman Grefe Sr.
Jay Norman Grefe Sr., decorated Korean War veteran and Eustis resident of 48 years, departed this world on Christmas morning, December 25, 2022. Jay was born on February 28,1930 in Sea Cliff, New York to Mabel H Nash Grefe and Matteus Edzard Grefe. Jay developed his love of travel and fishing early as he grew up in Aruba, the Netherlands, and Long Island, New York. After returning from his tour of duty in Korea, Jay was appointed to the Presidential Honor Guard. One of his proudest moments was marching in Eisenhower’s Inaugural Parade.
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents could experience smoke from 1,600-acre prescribed burns
The Florida Forest Service is conducting several prescribed burns to the east of Ocala in Marion County, and motorists in the area are being urged to use caution. The prescribed burns totaling approximately 1,600 acres are expected to be completed by the end of the day on Tuesday, according to the Florida Forest Service.
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Ocala, Florida, the “Horse Capital of the World”
Kentucky isn’t the only land of plenty for horse lovers. Ocala, Florida, located between Gainesville and Orlando, has an equestrian industry dating back nearly a century. Driving into town, the first signs of recognition are the white fences and the farms lined with majestic oak trees draped in Spanish moss. It’s here that thoroughbred horses are raised before going on to compete in races, giving Ocala the nickname of the “Horse Capital of the World.”
leesburg-news.com
William Dixie Purser
William Dixie Purser, 101, of Tavares, FL, passed away on February 5, 2023. He was born on January 23, 1922, in Vanceboro, NC. In 1938 he finished high school and went on to work for Newport News in VA after high school. He entered apprentice school for the Newport News Shipyard in 1939 and graduated in 1943 as a supervisor.
ocala-news.com
Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Ocala man
The Ocala Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man from Ocala. On Tuesday, February 7, at around 9 a.m., Norman Vincent Gegan left his residence – a senior living community located in southeast Ocala – in a red 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan with Florida tag number 1342XW.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for their food and service.
leesburg-news.com
Beautiful flowers welcome visitors to downtown Leesburg
A reader shared a photo of flowers at the downtown Leesburg entrance sign. Share your local photos with us at https://leesburg-news.com/contact-us!
Lakeland steakhouse closes after catching fire overnight
A well-known Lakeland steakhouse has suffered "extensive damage" due to a fire overnight.
Heavy rain in Brevard County, gradual warming on the way for Central Florida
Sunday’s weather was a tale of two cities, or more like counties.
Missing, endangered Marion County girl, 14, could be in Orlando area
Marion County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered teen.
WATCH: UPS tractor-trailer crashes on side, blocks busy roadway in Orlando
Crews are working to clear a crash involving a UPS tractor-trailer that overturned early Tuesday in Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Wreck between vehicle, tractor-trailer shuts down EB I-4 Tuesday in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A bad wreck on Interstate 4 between what appeared to be a car and a tractor-trailor, snarled traffic during the Tuesday morning commute in Osceola County. The crash happened on I-4 at U.S. 92 in Kissimmee. FOX 35 has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for...
WESH
Firefighters battle house fire in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters finally have a house fire in Ormond Beach under control. Firefighters said flames were through the roof when they arrived on scene at 159 Highland Avenue Monday night. The home is significantly damaged. Fortunately, the resident wasn’t inside the home at the time of...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg homeowner finds drunk driver in front yard playing loud music
A Leesburg homeowner awoke to find a drunk driver in the front yard playing loud music. A 911 call was received from a resident of the 1800 block of Center Street on Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Terri Lee Henon, 44, was parked in the resident’s yard playing loud music.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Chick-Fil-A In Lady Lake Is Closing!
The extremely popular restaurant is shutting down!. The most popular restaurant in Lady Lake is closing down for a remodel of the entire facility sometime in early April. At times the delicious chicken establishment was often seen with lines stretching out to highway 441 in The Villages. The already difficult to navigate highway due to the ongoing construction was made sometimes even more difficult by hungry motorists attempting to get to the location.
fox35orlando.com
Body found in retention pond near Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in downtown Orlando early Tuesday morning. Several Orlando police officers responded to the scene in the 1100 block of W. Pine Street near Exploria Stadium. First responders were originally called out for a water rescue....
villages-news.com
Special magistrate approves 176 cottage-style homes near Village of Fenney
A neighborhood of 176 cottage-style homes built by an independent developer is planned for the heart of The Villages southern area along Marsh Bend Trail near Fenney Way. Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt on Tuesday recommended approved of the Pointe Grande project, located about three-quarters of a mile south of Warm Springs Avenue, at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.
click orlando
Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four unidentified individuals vandalized Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange on Sunday, police said. Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.
leesburg-news.com
Woman leaves to walk dog and returns to find kicked-out son trashed her car
A Leesburg woman left her home to walk her dog and returned to find her kicked-out son had trashed her car. Deon Andres Rojas, 26, was spotted Sunday sitting in his mother’s green 2007 Dodge car when she left her house to take her dog for a walk, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0