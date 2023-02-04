ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Victory Thread: Alabama 79, LSU 69

Alabama got another road win and stayed unbeaten in SEC play, but the defensive effort likely didn’t please Nate Oats as they held off LSU in Baton Rouge. The Tide were on fire from deep in this one, and it’s a good thing because they had absolutely no answer for LSU forward Derek Fountain, who led both teams in scoring on the day with 26 points, adding seven rebounds and four blocks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#4 Alabama at LSU Game Thread

As the second half of SEC play begins, the top-five Crimson Tide heads to Baton Rouge looking to break out the brooms for a third time this season and keep its undefeated SEC record intact. With Nate Oats and the University now committed to each other for the long haul, the Bayou Bengals might have to get used to seeing the broomsticks get busted out in the future, as Oats currently sports a 6-2 record against the Tigers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Holds On To Defeat LSU

The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated LSU 79-69 on Saturday in Baton Rouge. The Tide improved to 20-3 overall and 10-0 in the SEC with the win, while the Tigers fell to 12-11 overall and 1-9 in league play. Bama won by double digits despite not scoring a field goal in the last seven minutes of the game. Four Alabama players scored in double figures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Report: Nick Saban hires Kevin Steele at Defensive Coordinator

We now know who Nick Saban’s next defensive coordinator will be, and the name is a familiar one. The nearly 65 year old Steele has been around the block a bit including a couple of stints at Alabama, first as the defensive coordinator in 2007, an admin role in 2013 and then a year coaching linebackers in 2014. He spent five years as Gus Malzahn’s DC at Auburn, and was most recently in the same role at Miami.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

