As the second half of SEC play begins, the top-five Crimson Tide heads to Baton Rouge looking to break out the brooms for a third time this season and keep its undefeated SEC record intact. With Nate Oats and the University now committed to each other for the long haul, the Bayou Bengals might have to get used to seeing the broomsticks get busted out in the future, as Oats currently sports a 6-2 record against the Tigers.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO