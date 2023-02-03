ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tift County, GA

Some prospects that I liked at Saturday's South Georgia MVP Camp

VALDOSTA, Ga. -- Spent Saturday at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga. to watch the South Georgia MVP Camp for 2023. The event was a bit earlier than past years and due to other events in the Peach State, a bit more lightly attended than year's past, but it still provided a look at some intriguing juniors, as well as members of future classes. Below I discuss a handful of prospects that stood out to me while watching the event:
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A southeastern-based drive-thru coffee shop Ellianos Coffee is expanding in Valdosta. The new shop will be located at 3277 North Valdosta Rd. and is currently under construction. The already operating location at 1343 Baytree Rd. is a beloved staple in the community and is under the ownership of Ashley DeLoach.
Lowndes residents encouraged to prepare for severe weather

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County is encouraging residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Lowndes County, Georgia: Severe weather events such as floods, thunderstorms, and tornadoes can occur suddenly in Lowndes County. That is why Lowndes County Emergency Management in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, encourages all residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week, February 6 –10. Participation enables us to be better prepared for any type of potential inclement weather.
Downtown Street Festival returns to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Downtown Street Festival is making its return to the Good Life City. The event is being put on by the Flint River Entertainment Complex and will be held at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4 from 12-8 p.m. Tickets for the festival can be...
VPD searching for missing Valdosta man

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for a missing man. Peter Shlaan Richardson, 44, was last seen around Dec. 17 at an apartment in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue where he left the residence on his own. Richardson is 5′9 in height, approximately 200 pounds and has an identifiable gray patch in his beard, according to VPD.
Comedian Rickey Smiley reschedules Albany appearance

ALBANY — Due to the tragic death of his son, Rickey Smiley’s planned “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled. Smiley has rescheduled his Albany performance for March 24. All tickets purchased for “A...
Date set for annual Downtown Albany Street Festival

ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that the annual Downtown Street Festival, held for the last several years in conjunction with the Snickers Marathon, will return to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4. The Downtown Street Festival, which is one of Albany’s largest family-friendly arts...
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
New Dollar General store opens in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Dollar General store has opened in the Good Life City. The new store, located at 104 Lockett Station Road, will feature household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of...
YMCA to honor staff, volunteers at annual dinner

ALBANY — The Albany Area YMCA will recognize volunteers and staff at its annual dinner, scheduled for Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. The annual event will take place at the Albany Area YMCA Basketball Courts, located at 1701 Gillionville Road in Albany. This event also will serve as the kickoff for the Y’s annual Support Campaign, which funds scholarships for YMCA programs and memberships for community members who otherwise would not have access to YMCA services.
Fourth Avenue access from Jefferson Street set to close temporarily

ALBANY — Beginning Monday at 7 a.m., Fourth Avenue from the corner of Jefferson Street to the entrance of the Emergency Center parking lot at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be closed in preparation for the Trauma & Critical Care Tower construction project. Temporarily, emergency center access will be from Monroe Street, not Jefferson Street.
Few People Know There Are Overnight Lodgings At Reed Bingham State Park In Georgia

South Georgia is a region that’s often (sadly) overlooked by visitors in favor of the North Georgia mountains, Atlanta, and our coastal beaches. But this is a beautiful area that’s filled with charm and history. Reed Bingham State Park is tucked away in Colquitt and Cook County, in Adel. It’s one of the more popular state parks in this area of the state, but even so, it’s not nearly as well-known as others in the parts of the state that receive more tourists. Even fewer people know that there are excellent camping accommodations here. Next time you feel the need to get away and escape into nature for a day or two, check out this great state park in Georgia!
Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
