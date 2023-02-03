Read full article on original website
Some prospects that I liked at Saturday's South Georgia MVP Camp
VALDOSTA, Ga. -- Spent Saturday at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga. to watch the South Georgia MVP Camp for 2023. The event was a bit earlier than past years and due to other events in the Peach State, a bit more lightly attended than year's past, but it still provided a look at some intriguing juniors, as well as members of future classes. Below I discuss a handful of prospects that stood out to me while watching the event:
WALB 10
Drive-thru coffee shop coming to Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A southeastern-based drive-thru coffee shop Ellianos Coffee is expanding in Valdosta. The new shop will be located at 3277 North Valdosta Rd. and is currently under construction. The already operating location at 1343 Baytree Rd. is a beloved staple in the community and is under the ownership of Ashley DeLoach.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes residents encouraged to prepare for severe weather
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County is encouraging residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Lowndes County, Georgia: Severe weather events such as floods, thunderstorms, and tornadoes can occur suddenly in Lowndes County. That is why Lowndes County Emergency Management in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, encourages all residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week, February 6 –10. Participation enables us to be better prepared for any type of potential inclement weather.
WALB 10
Downtown Street Festival returns to Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Downtown Street Festival is making its return to the Good Life City. The event is being put on by the Flint River Entertainment Complex and will be held at the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4 from 12-8 p.m. Tickets for the festival can be...
WALB 10
VPD searching for missing Valdosta man
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is searching for a missing man. Peter Shlaan Richardson, 44, was last seen around Dec. 17 at an apartment in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue where he left the residence on his own. Richardson is 5′9 in height, approximately 200 pounds and has an identifiable gray patch in his beard, according to VPD.
Woman arrested for stabbing man at Albany bowling alley
A woman was arrested after police say she stabbed a man at an Albany bowling alley.
Comedian Rickey Smiley reschedules Albany appearance
ALBANY — Due to the tragic death of his son, Rickey Smiley’s planned “A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends” at the Albany Municipal Auditorium has been rescheduled. Smiley has rescheduled his Albany performance for March 24. All tickets purchased for “A...
Date set for annual Downtown Albany Street Festival
ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex announced Monday that the annual Downtown Street Festival, held for the last several years in conjunction with the Snickers Marathon, will return to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre on March 4. The Downtown Street Festival, which is one of Albany’s largest family-friendly arts...
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
dougherty.ga.us
New Dougherty County Commission Chairman Visits Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany for Tour
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA – Chairman Lorenzo L. Heard, Dougherty County Commission, visited Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, for a tour and an overview of the landfill gas-to-energy mission for renewable energy. Heard was accompanied by Dougherty County Administrator, Michael McCoy. During his visit,...
WALB 10
New Dollar General store opens in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Dollar General store has opened in the Good Life City. The new store, located at 104 Lockett Station Road, will feature household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items. “At Dollar General, we believe the addition of...
YMCA to honor staff, volunteers at annual dinner
ALBANY — The Albany Area YMCA will recognize volunteers and staff at its annual dinner, scheduled for Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. The annual event will take place at the Albany Area YMCA Basketball Courts, located at 1701 Gillionville Road in Albany. This event also will serve as the kickoff for the Y’s annual Support Campaign, which funds scholarships for YMCA programs and memberships for community members who otherwise would not have access to YMCA services.
Doerun native pursuing his dreams with help of scholarship
SAVANNAH — Growing up was tough for Doerun native Denerick Simpson. Raised in a single-family household, his father suffered a severe brain injury and was in a vegetative state. And Simpson helped care for a family member with mental health issues while his mother was working long hours. Today,...
15-year-old killed, 16-year-old critical after boys fall from moving vehicle on fishing trip
A 15-year-old Georgia boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was critically injured after they fell out of a vehicle they were riding on top of while on a fishing trip.
Valdosta City Schools: In need of full-time and substitute bus drivers
Valdosta City Schools announced they are in need of both full-time and substitute bus drivers.
Fourth Avenue access from Jefferson Street set to close temporarily
ALBANY — Beginning Monday at 7 a.m., Fourth Avenue from the corner of Jefferson Street to the entrance of the Emergency Center parking lot at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be closed in preparation for the Trauma & Critical Care Tower construction project. Temporarily, emergency center access will be from Monroe Street, not Jefferson Street.
Funeral for fallen Cairo Police officer Clarence "CJ" Williams held Saturday
The city of Cairo community honored the life of Cairo Police Department officer Clarence "CJ" Williams who died suddenly while on duty.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know There Are Overnight Lodgings At Reed Bingham State Park In Georgia
South Georgia is a region that’s often (sadly) overlooked by visitors in favor of the North Georgia mountains, Atlanta, and our coastal beaches. But this is a beautiful area that’s filled with charm and history. Reed Bingham State Park is tucked away in Colquitt and Cook County, in Adel. It’s one of the more popular state parks in this area of the state, but even so, it’s not nearly as well-known as others in the parts of the state that receive more tourists. Even fewer people know that there are excellent camping accommodations here. Next time you feel the need to get away and escape into nature for a day or two, check out this great state park in Georgia!
WCTV
Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams. Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.
WALB 10
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
