dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Gearing up for Massive 'Revenge Pump' Against Bitcoin (BTC), Top Trader Says
Bluntz, a popular cryptocurrency trader, has predicted a massive price surge for meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) against Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency. According to Bluntz, DOGE/BTC is "gearing up for a revenge pump of probably 100% or more." This bullish outlook on Dogecoin might come as a surprise to some...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
If You Had $1000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
Cathie Wood, Ark Invest Have Bold Prediction for What Bitcoin's Price Will Be In 2030
Ark Investment's Cathie Wood believes the world's largest cryptocurrency will go far in the next seven years.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
zycrypto.com
1 BTC to $1 Million: Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Decade-long Bitcoin Price Prediction
Fresh off the t-zone of a tempestuous 2022, Bitcoin is slowly picking up the pace to touch the halfway mark on its all-time high. A reclaim in 2023 would mark the most remarkable comeback, especially among underwater holders except one — Cathie Wood. The self-styled founder, CEO and Chief...
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining report: Feb. 6
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Monday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Monday, with six gaining and the other 13 declining. Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $22,994 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
u.today
SHIB Price Analysis for February 5
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
u.today
Here's How XRP Is Really Used, Ex-Ripple Executive Explains
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Institutional Investors Are Quietly Allocating to Bitcoin, Sparking BTC Rallies
Popular on-chain analyst Willy Woo thinks institutions could be the driving force behind the recent Bitcoin (BTC) rally. Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that the BTC rally coincides with a new pattern of billions of dollars worth of stablecoins flowing onto exchanges “during work days only.”. “Seems...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Bottom Updates Forecast on BTC, Ethereum and Litecoin
A crypto analyst who re-entered the market in November is mapping the path forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Starting with Bitcoin, pseudonymous trader DonAlt tells his 47,000 YouTube subscribers that the upside target for the flagship cryptocurrency is $34,000 while the downside target is $19,000. “You...
techaiapp.com
Market Strategist Predicts Gold Will Be the Top Performer in 2023 Over Cryptocurrencies and Equities – Bitcoin News
Gareth Soloway, president and chief market strategist at inthemoneystocks.com, predicts that gold will outperform cryptocurrencies and equity performances in 2023. In an interview published Thursday, Soloway emphasized his belief that “gold will be the best performer” this year and stated that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not cut rates until a “massively nasty recession” occurs.
u.today
“Big Short” Investor Argues Bitcoin (BTC) Has No Utility
Steve Eisman, the prominent hedge fund manager and subject of Michael Lewis’ book “The Big Short,” has recently criticized the concept of Bitcoin as a currency on Bloomberg's Odd Lots podcast while also questioning its utility. "Why is Bitcoin a currency?” Eisman asked. “It was like it...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Rips to Fresh All-Time High Amid New Protocol Upgrade Proposal
A red-hot Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution printed a fresh all-time high on Thursday after a new protocol upgrade proposal. Optimism (OP) reached a peak of $3.10 on Thursday, the token’s new all-time high (ATH). OP has since retraced to $2.81 at time of writing, but the 81st-ranked crypto asset...
