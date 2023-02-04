Read full article on original website
Related
We Tried Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day Doughnuts. They Don't Quite Pull At Our Heartstrings
Chocolate may be Valentine's Day's traditional sweet, but that has not stopped doughnut company Krispy Kreme from wanting to get in on the action. This year, Krispy Kreme is hoping you will bring home a box of doughnuts for the one you love by featuring Hershey's brand chocolate in four special edition Valentine's Day doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme Released New Seasonal Donuts Customers Are Calling ’Delightful’: ‘There Is No Other Way’
Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Biscoff cookies, and fans of both dessert brands can’t get enough of their new donut offerings!. The donut chain and in-flight cookie brand recently joined forces to create a collection of donuts that boast the classic Krispy Kreme glaze and Biscoff’s cookie butter, as well as crushed up cookies.
Krispy Kreme 'Prepares for Take Off' With New Doughnut Flavors
The new collaboration will be available beginning Jan. 9 for a limited time.
The Daily South
Chick-fil-A’s Heart-Shaped Trays Are Back For Valentine's Day
They're back, y'all! The fan-favorite heart-shaped trays are back at Chick-fil-A for Valentine's Day. Whether the way to that special someone's heart is sweet or savory, it just became a whole lot easier to put a smile on their face. Chick-fil-A is offering their 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, 10-count Chick n Minis, six-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies, and 12 Chocolate Fudge Brownie halves in the adorable silver and red trays.
Burger King Puts a Bizarre (But Tasty) New Whopper on a Menu
The fast-food chain also has a take on a popular Wendy's menu hack that takes a popular side dish to a whole new level.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier
People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
Pizza Hut Just Brought Back This 90s Fan Favorite To Its Menu—Customers Are Freaking Out!
More than two decades ago, the ‘Big New Yorker’ pizza offering from Pizza Hut became a fan-favorite item due to its huge size, New York inspiration and extra cheesy taste. While it was only available at Pizza Hut chain locations for a brief time in 1999, customers have never forgotten, and been asking for the return of the cult classic ever since.
WISH-TV
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a HeartBaker pizza from Papa Murphy’s
Papa Murphy’s was recently voted the best pizza chain in the U.S.! Sarah Gwin from Papa Murphy’s joined us to share how we can celebrate Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl with pizza and treats. Papa Murphy’s offers Heartbaker Pizzas made in the shape of a heart...
Baskin-Robbins Swirls Up New Valentine's Day Menu Items
It's also bringing back a cult classic scoop flavor.
Shake Shack's New Menu Includes White Truffles Just In Time For Valentine's Day
Shake Shack's mission of "doing something good" begins with its food. The chain is known for burgers, hot dogs, and custard, and it's even more known for doing them well, according to QSR. A secret Shake Shack doesn't want you to know is that the company doesn't usually stray too much from that formula. Franchises consistently serve up quality across the board, but the menu hasn't evolved much, and the brand decreased its product development a few years back, per Restaurant Business. The decision to do so, as well as other factors, contributed to Shake Shack's sales declining overall in 2019 and stock falling roughly 13% following the announcement.
foodgressing.com
KFC chunky chicken pot pies for $5 at US locations
KFC is offering comforting chunky chicken pot pies for only $5 at US locations! KFC’s savory chicken pot pies are freshly prepared in restaurants and filled with tender bites of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots, covered in a savory sauce and baked in a flaky, golden crust.
Couples who get engaged at Cracker Barrel this Valentine’s Day could win free food for a year
The “I Said ‘Yes’ at Cracker Barrel Valentine’s Day Contest” is offering couples who propose at Cracker Barrel restaurants this Valentine’s Day holiday a chance to win free food for a year.
12 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $6
Aldi is stocking its shelves with affordable snacks, entrées, and desserts that are perfect for Valentine's Day and Super Bowl Sunday.
What Are Chick-Fil-A's Breakfast Hours?
Grabbing a hot breakfast meal from your favorite fast food chain can be one of the easiest ways to liven up your morning routine. Wherever you are in the United States, it's likely that you're within reach of the chicken biscuits, Chick-n-Minis, and other poultry delights from Chick-fil-A. According to ScrapeHero, there are currently about 2,890 Chick-fil-A locations across 1,304 cities. Part of the reason why the restaurant has such a wide reach in nearly every state is that, as The Hustle explains, it's the cheapest in terms of franchising compared to other major fast food businesses.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McDonald's Bringing Back its Shamrock Shake. Here's When the Fan Favorite Will Return
Valentine's Day hasn't even happened yet, but McDonald's is already shifting focus to Saint Patrick's Day by announcing the return of its popular Shamrock Shake. Consisting of vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake syrup and whipped topping, the shake has been a springtime staple since its introduction in 1970. The shake typically returns to menus a few weeks ahead of Saint Patrick's Day each year.
Dunkin’ has heart-shaped donuts for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day treats have arrived at Dunkin’! They include returning fan favorites and a brand-new members-only drink inspired by a classic dessert. Available now for a limited time, Dunkin’ Rewards members can sip on the new Brownie Batter Signature Latte, inspired by the chain’s brownie batter donut. The drink combines espresso with what the chain calls “gooey, bowl-licking” brownie batter flavor and is topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and sprinkles.
KCBD
Wendy’s vanilla Frosty is back on the menu
(Gray News) - Wendy’s is bringing back its vanilla Frosty. This week, the fast-food chain announced the return of its vanilla-flavored Frosty after a brief hiatus in 2022. Wendy’s temporarily replaced the treat last year with its strawberry flavor in June and over the holidays with its peppermint Frosty in November.
WPTV
Papa John’s has a new pizza with crispy cheese on the bottom
Papa John’s is taking the idea of a cheese pizza to a new level with its latest menu item. The new Crispy Parm Pizza may look like a typical pie with sauce, cheese and toppings — but once you flip it over, you’ll find a surprise: more cheese! The pizza is made with Papa Johns’ thin crust coated with a blend of shredded Parmesan and Romano cheeses that’s baked on the bottom to create “the perfect amount of crunch.”
No Baked Brownies
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: No Baked Brownies.
Comments / 0