Millions of Americans can claim one-time payments between $800 and $3,600- see if you qualify for extra cash

By Anthony Russo
 2 days ago
CASH worth up to $3,600 is still available for millions of Americans – but action might be needed to claim it.

In the past year or so, various states have been offering tax rebates or other direct payment programs to provide aid to residents dealing with high inflation and those financially hit hard by the pandemic.

Stimulus financial bill individual checks from government US 100 dollar bills currency Global pandemic Covid 19 lockdown on American flag Credit: Getty

In addition, payments are still available on federal levels – but note they do not recur as seen in guaranteed income programs.

See if you’re eligible for one of the following cash programs.

1. COLORADO – UP TO $1,044

The state of Colorado has just opened up applications this year for its Property Tax, Rent, Heat Credit (PTC) Rebate.

It could be worth up to $1,044 for individuals – but it will be limited to $1,000 for those who submit applications in 2023.

To qualify, you must have lived in Colorado from January 1 through December 31 in 2022.

Total income cannot exceed $16,925 for single filers and $22,858 for married filing jointly.

In addition, you have to meet one of the following criteria:

  • Age 65 or older
  • Surviving spouse that's age 58 or older
  • Disabled person of any age who was unable to engage in any substantial gainful activity for medical reasons
  • Paid property tax, rent, or heating bills during 2022
  • Not claimed as a dependent on someone elses federal income tax return

Those who are approved will start receiving their money once their application is approved and processed.

For example, eligible Coloradoans whose applications are processed by March 10 will have their direct deposits sent out by April 5.

For those who opted for paper checks, April 15 is the day you will start getting your cash.

In other words, the fastest way to receive your rebate is by applying as soon as possible and selecting direct deposit as receiving method.

Applications can be submitted online through the Colorado Department of Revenue.

Since 2019, the PTC rebate has provided more than 13,000 needy residents with a total $17.1million in relief, according to the DOR.

2. FEDERAL STIMULUS – UP TO $1,400

While Congress did not approve another stimulus check in 2022, you might be owed a relief payment still.

Under both the Trump and Biden administrations, three rounds of economic stimulus rounds were approved.

Under the latest one, the checks were worth up to $1,400 per individual.

Americans who make under $75,000 and file taxes as individuals and couples earning less than $150,000 qualify for the full amount.

If income exceeds those thresholds, then payments start to phase out from $1,400.

An estimated 165million Americans have received a cumulative $931billion worth of payments under three stimulus rounds from April 2020 through 2021, according to a report from the Government Accountability Office.

However, the agency has estimated between nine million and 10million Americans still owed stimulus checks.

3. FEDERAL CHILD TAX CREDIT – UP TO $3,600

In 2021, the federal child tax credit was temporarily expanded to $3,600.

Couples qualified for the full benefit if they made less than $150,00 and single parents who file as heads of households needed to make under $112,500.

This resulted in eligible families receiving advanced payments for each of the last six months of 2021 – with the remainder of the money needed to be claimed during the upcoming tax season.

However, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration revealed in a report that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) failed to send the advance CTC to 4.1million households.

So, it’s worth checking with a tax professional to see if you might be owed both stimulus and CTC money.

Meanwhile, if you already claimed the 2021 CTC, keep in mind it is only worth $2,000 for 2022.

Also, note that tax credits aim to boost your refund or reduce your tax liability.

4. NEW JERSEY – UP TO $1,500

For a program exclusively available in New Jersey, the state has extended its deadline again for its Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners & Renters (ANCHOR) program.

The following groups of residents are eligible for a specific amount of money, according to the state’s Department of Treasury.

  • Homeowners making up to $150,000: $1,500
  • Homeowners making between $150,000 and $250,000: $1,000
  • Renters making up to $150,000: $450

To qualify, applications must be submitted by February 28.

More than two million renters and homeowners are eligible.

5. SOUTH CAROLINA– UP TO $800

Some residents in South Carolina can still claim a rebate that’s worth up to $800.

This will apply to those in the state who filed for an extension and had a tax liability for 2021.

For that group taxes for that year must be filed by Wednesday, February 15.

For eligible South Carolinians that have tax liabilities under $800, the payment will equal whatever the owed state amount is.

If it exceeds that threshold or equals it, the rebate will be exactly $800.

Those who filed between now and February 15, will receive their rebate by March.

For more related stories, here are the 12 states offering payments to parents worth up to $1,000.

And monthly direct payments between $900 and $2,200 could go out to Americans under a big plan.

Comments / 46

Theresa King
1d ago

the prices ,boy someone is making a mint off the a.ericans .and this country hasnt helped the poor or SSI folks in Awhile .shame on the political people. and shame on us for not fighting for this .in a country where protest are everywhere .

13
Vanessa Cummings
2d ago

What happened to the food in grocery stores 🏬 at kroger’s egg 🥚 $7 dollars a dozen 🤔😒😟🇺🇸😔😱 I got a milk is $10 !!!! Increase the food stamps for low income families !!!

23
Who cares
2d ago

I don't see hard working Americans getting big time assistance, much more then others who don't deserve it.

24
