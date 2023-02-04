Read full article on original website
KRMG
Recall alert: Thyroid medication recalled over potency concerns
A drug used to treat hypothyroidism is being recalled.
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
New treatment for auto-immune diseases in the works
Clinical trials using implants have already begun. The post New treatment for auto-immune diseases in the works appeared first on Talker.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of Nervous System Cancer?
Nervous system or central nervous system (CNS) cancer can cause a wide range of signs and symptoms. These may vary depending on the specific type of nervous system cancer and the location of the tumor in the CNS. 13 common signs and symptoms of central nervous system cancer. Headaches: Persistent...
hcplive.com
Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism
This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Bexagliflozin for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes
The oral SGLT2 inhibitor has been shown to reduce blood sugar and improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The FDA has approved bexaglifozin (Brenzavvy; TheracosBio), a once-daily, oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. SGLT2 inhibitors are a...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Brenzavvy Approved in United States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin) as the latest addition to the SGLT2 inhibitor class of type 2 diabetes drugs, according to a press release from TheracosBio, the maker of the new drug. SGLT2 inhibitors are a class of type 2 diabetes drugs that have...
physiciansweekly.com
RIT1-associated Noonan Syndrome in a 2-month-old with Dilated Coronary Arteries
The following is the summary of “Dilated coronary arteries in a 2-month-old with RIT1-associated Noonan syndrome: a case report” published in the January 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Aniol, et al. Several genes in the Right Coronary Artery/Mitogen-activated protein kinase (RAS/MAPK) pathway are responsible for the etiology of...
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug shown to reduce major cardiovascular events in men more than women
A new Australian population-based cohort study by Monash University has directly compared two classes of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) and found that one of the two classes is associated with a greater reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in men than in women. The two classes...
hcplive.com
FDA Approves Tezepelumab Self-Administration for Severe Asthma
The biologic from Amgen and AstraZeneca was approved for self-administration in a pre-filled, single-use pen for patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved tezepelumab-ekko (TEZSPIRE®) for self-administration in a pre-filled, single-use pen for patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.1.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Esophageal Cancer Update
MHE Publication, MHE February 2023, Volume 33, Issue 2. Gastroesophageal reflux disease is a risk factor for what is now the more common type of esophageal cancer, adenocarcinoma. Immunotherapy is coming on strong as a treatment. Esophageal cancer accounts for a disproportionate share of cancer deaths in the U.S. relative...
aao.org
Greater risk of cystoid macular edema may exist after DMEK compared to DSAEK
Review of: Factors predictive of cystoid macular edema following endothelial keratoplasty: A single-center review of 2233 cases. Myerscough J, Roberts H, Yu A, et al. British Journal of Ophthalmology, January 2023. Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK) independently correlates with a greater risk of cystoid macular edema compared to Descemet stripping...
cgtlive.com
Gene Therapy Trial Doses First Patient With Wet AMD in China
The phase 1 clinical trial is the second of Frontera’s trials to begin dosing in 2023. Frontera Therapeutics has dosed the first patient with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05611424) evaluating its adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector gene therapy FT-003 at the Ophthalmology Hospital of Tianjin Medical University in Tianjin, China.1.
endpts.com
FDA places hold on 4D Molecular’s Fabry gene therapy
4D Molecular Therapeutics quietly tucked an FDA clinical hold on its Fabry gene therapy into an SEC filing. Meanwhile, the biotech issued a press release the same day after the closing bell on Thursday touting an IND for another asset, in diabetic macular edema. The California biotech had paused enrollment...
physiciansweekly.com
Prediction of ILD Related to Rheumatoid Arthritis by Autoantibodies against Citrullinated and Native Proteins
The following is a summary of “Autoantibodies against citrullinated and native proteins and prediction of rheumatoid arthritis-associated interstitial lung disease: a nested case–control study,” published in the February 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Kronzer, et al. Interstitial lung disease (ILD) is a common complication of rheumatoid arthritis...
FDA Report February 3, 2023: Updates and Developments in the Medical Industry
The medical industry is continually changing, with new advancements and improvements being introduced daily. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) oversees and regulates these advancements, ensuring that products and therapies are safe for patients and effectively satisfy their medical needs.
McKnight's
FDA approves first oral anemia drug for renal patients on dialysis
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Jesduvroq tablets (daprodustat), the first oral treatment for renal disease-related anemia in adults who have been on dialysis for four months or more, the agency announced Wednesday. Chronic kidney disease can lead to a decreased number of red blood cells, or anemia. The...
Healthline
Does Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Cause Peripheral Neuropathy?
Peripheral neuropathy is a rare complication of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It may also be a side effect of certain cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy. of all new leukemia diagnoses in the United States. Though CLL commonly progresses more slowly than acute leukemias and may never require treatment, it can eventually lead to complications.
What The FDA Is Changing To Get COVID-19 Antivirals
Both antivirals, Paxlovid and Lagevrio, previously required a positive COVID test to be administered as treatments. However, the FDA recently changed that rule.
itbusinessnet.com
Sandoz Biologics License Application for proposed biosimilar denosumab accepted by US FDA
Submission supported by comprehensive analytical and clinical data package. Denosumab indicated for treating variety of conditions including osteoporosis in postmenopausal women1,2. Sandoz continues to build biosimilars portfolio to increase patient access to high-quality therapies and support healthcare system sustainability. Basel, February 06, 2023 — Sandoz, a global leader in off-patent...
