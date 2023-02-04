Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
WLOX
Biloxi Boat Show is back at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum this weekend
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
WLOX
LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony for Hotel Whiskey in Pascagoula
We sit down with State Senator Chris McDaniel, who just announced this week he is running for Lt. Governor against incumbent Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about "Be the Solution" campaign. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about...
fox8live.com
Mandeville woman killed in Mississippi highway crash
BILOXI, Miss. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Mandeville woman was killed in a Mississippi highway crash early Saturday (Feb. 4), the Mississippi Highway Patrol said. The victim was identified as Meagan Schwaner, the MHP’s Biloxi-based Troop K said. According to authorities, Schwaner was driving eastbound on Interstate 10 in Hancock...
WDAM-TV
AAA Ambulance Service receives 2 new ambulances in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The AAA Ambulance Service in Forrest County recently received two new ambulances. The state-of-the-art medical rigs now have advanced technology including a LUCAS device that performs automated CPR and a Power-LOAD stretcher system. Chuck Carter, CEO of AAA Ambulances, said each ambulance costs around $160,000,...
WLOX
Long Beach ATM manufacturer celebrates 44 years of service
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Stephanie Poole takes you live from the Schooner Pier Complex with the Captain. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor...
WLOX
Miss. PERS asks local governments to increase contributions; Jackson County leaders react
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) is asking local governments to make a staggering increase in its contributions. In an email sent to municipalities, PERS is requesting an increase of 17.4% to 22.4%. That increase will cost anywhere from a couple hundred thousand to...
State Route 15 in Perry County blocked due to crash
UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The accident has been cleared. PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – State Route 15 in Perry County was blocked Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened on State Route 15 between Earl Finley Road and Gator Wood Road. All lanes […]
WLOX
New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An uprising trend of economic activity began last year as the nation came off the heels of the pandemic. One of those cities which have benefitted is Ocean Springs. Earlier this past week, we took a look at the new Bacchus on the Bayou restaurant,...
Mobile ranked among the neediest cities in 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from WalletHub has ranked Mobile as one of the neediest cities in the U.S. in 2022. WalletHub took 180 U.S. cities and compared them to each other using 28 different factors. Some of those factors included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. Out of all 180 cities Mobile […]
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
WLOX
Elmer waiting for his forever home at Hancock County Animal Shelter
Today is going to be another beautiful, rain-free day! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be cool with an increase of cloud cover. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. By sunrise, we could see a few scattered showers, so don’t forget your umbrella tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers, and temperatures will stay warm near 70s for highs. The wettest weather of the week will arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday morning.
WLOX
Harrison County brings back hazardous waste collection day
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County residents will be able to get rid of any hazardous materials they might have at an event this upcoming Saturday. The event will be held on Feb. 11 at the county road department building at 10076 Lorraine Road. This is a first come first...
New hotel and restaurant coming to Gulf Shores
Site work is under way and construction will begin soon on a 73-unit Cobblestone Hotel at the corner of Ala. 180 and 20th Avenue in Gulf Shores, according to local developers Eddie Spence and Jim Brown, who own the property. The hotel will feature a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, according to Spence. The hotel will be built by Cobblestone Hotels based in Milwaukee, WI. The hotel will be located on the west side of the land and 15 cottages will be built on the east side,. The cottages will be available for sale.
wxxv25.com
Uber driver that was shot in Harrison County shares her story
Linda Buford, an Uber driver on the Coast, was shot last month and shares her story and progress since the incident. It was another Friday night working a side job to try to make ends meet for Linda Buford, or so she thought. Buford owned a small fitness center called...
Clotilda exhibit coming to newly constructed Africatown Heritage House
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the History Museum of Mobile have announced they will be hosting CLOTILDA: THE EXHIBITION at the Africatown Heritage House in July. July 8th marks 163 years since the ancestors of Africatown arrived in America against their will. On July 8, 2023, the exhibit will open to the public. The […]
WLOX
Gautier residents come together to help clean a neighbor’s house
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Gautier came together Sunday morning to help clean up a property before the city starts the abatement process. This property on Martin Bluff Road was in desperate need of some cleaning. The man who lives there said he fell into depression after his father passed away. Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said when community members learned about his situation, many were more than happy to lend a helping hand.
WLOX
Louisiana woman identified as victim in fatal I-10 crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 23-year-old Meagan Schwaner has been identified as the victim in a two-car crash that took place on I-10 early Saturday morning. According to a press release sent out by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, officials responded to the scene of the crash around 2:40 a.m. Schwaner, the driver of a 2013 Honda Accord, was heading eastbound on I-10 in Hancock County when she collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck, also traveling eastbound.
Comments / 1