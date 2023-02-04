Read full article on original website
16 marvelous 1970s muscle cars
Slide 1 of 17: The golden age of American muscle reached its peak 50 years ago in 1970. A combination of car makers underrating power figures to placate insurance companies and the inaccuracy of the old SAE gross power ratings system means it’s hard to know which car really was the most powerful. But officially it was the 450HP Chevelle LS6, after which the drive to clean exhaust emissions drove the muscle car from the streets. Or did it? Not according to the 1974 Camaro Z/28 pictured here. It might have lost a bit of muscle, but with a true 245 net horses it could still lay elevens from the lights – and it wasn’t the only one. Here are 16 cars that prove muscle wasn’t dead in the 1970s.
Classic Chevy Camaro RS Found Abandoned In Italian Mansion
An abandoned 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS found in the basement of an ex-rich person is all the proof you need that when times get tough, even the most prized possessions will get left behind. This classic muscle car was discovered in a basement in Italy after its previous owner abandoned...
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
Truth About Cars
Where Your Author Still Hasn't Purchased a Used Convertible
Would you believe it’s been a year and a half since we last discussed used convertibles? Much has changed during the interim: The economy, the used-car market, and life in general. While some of you were fairly convinced I’d purchase a car “on the rebound” after I’d dumped the quality control nightmare that was the Golf SportWagen in July of 2021, you were wrong. Let’s catch up a bit.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Convertible First Look Review: The Do-It-All Corvette
There is a lot for drop-top fans to like about the Chevrolet Corvette lineup. The standard Stingray and Z06 have already spawned roofless variants, and now it's the turn of the hybrid E-Ray to do the same - a model that's been touted as being perfectly track-capable but more approachable than the Z06.
fordauthority.com
1967 Ford Mustang GT350 Tribute Convertible Up For Auction
Early Ford Mustang Shelby models are – and always have been – favorites among both enthusiasts and collectors alike, but for those that don’t have a hefty amount of money in the bank, are generally unobtainable. That’s precisely where tribute cars come into play – vehicles made to look just like something like a Shelby GT350 or GT500, albeit without the hefty price tag or historical prominence. That also figures to be the case with this very nice 1967 Ford Mustang GT350 tribute convertible that’s currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, too.
fordauthority.com
U.S. Market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor: Real World Photos
Nearly one year after its debut, the Ford Ranger Raptor has since gone on sale in a number of international markets, but won’t arrive in the U.S. until later this year for the 2024 model year. Regardless, Ford Authority spotted an international variant of the new Ranger Raptor driving around last year wearing Code Orange paint, and now, we have a real-world look at the U.S. market 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, too.
fordauthority.com
Nearly New Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Up For Auction
The Ford F-150 Raptor has been a highly sought-after vehicle for well over a decade at this point, and hasn’t lost any steam in recent years, either. The off-road focused pickup retains its value better than most, and also frequently trades hands via various online auction sites as a true enthusiast vehicle. In recent months, that list includes this Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, as well as this regular 2014 model with just 1,400 miles on the clock. Now, yet another Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor has emerged for sale at Bring a Trailer, and it has just 1,400 original miles, too.
MotorTrend Magazine
This '32 Ford Roadster Was the Hot Rod of the Month in October 1948
Bob McGee of Huntington Park, California, drives a roadster which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful examples of hot rod efforts to be seen. The bright red car shows the maximum body and upholstery work, result of much planning and many days labor. Bob, a student at the University...
Jalopnik
What Car Changed Your Perspective About Cars?
Cars are art. Good or bad, beautiful or ugly, every car ever built or designed is a piece of automotive art. And, as art, each one elicits a response from the viewer — or the driver. But, like building the Mona Lisa up in your head only to realize it’s smaller than you thought, sometimes experiencing art for yourself can be... different than you expect.
Jalopnik
Volvo Is Considering Making EV Trucks in the U.S. Instead of Europe
In a surprising turn of events, Volvo is considering building an EV factory in the U.S. before building one in the European Union. The Volvo Group could postpone construction of a fully-electric truck and battery factory in the EU to focus on the U.S. first, where the Inflation Reduction Act would provide more competitive subsidies for setting up shop, according to Bloomberg.
MotorTrend Magazine
That Time When HOT ROD’s XR-6 Won America's Most Beautiful Roadster
You know what they say about beauty and the eye of the beholder. To my eye, the angular, asymmetrical XR-6 isn't a beautiful hot rod, but the judges at the Grand National Roadster Show thought differently, and awarded the HOT ROD project car the America's Most Beautiful Roadster trophy in 1963.
3 Reasons People Still Buy the 2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Despite Consumer Reports
Despite earning last last place on Consumer Reports, there are still reasons to buy a 2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon. The post 3 Reasons People Still Buy the 2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Despite Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Ford Is Planning Some Kind of One-Off High Performance F-150 Lightning
If you’re thinking about fast Fords, what springs to mind? Is it a top-tier Mustang? What about something like the Focus ST? How about a modified F-150 Lightning to show off a new sponsorship deal for Ford? Well, that’s what it sounds like we might soon get to see according to details shared by Ford as it announced a new partnership with Formula 1 champions Red Bull racing.
Jalopnik
Toyota Motor Credit Settles for $7.6 Million Over Alleged Illegal Loan Practices
Automotive News reports that Toyota’s auto finance arm, Toyota Motor Credit has settled with the state of Massachusetts over allegations of illegal auto loan practices. The company has settled for $7.6 million. On Thursday, February 2, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that the state had reached a...
