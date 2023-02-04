ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

City of Madison Wisconsin

West Area Plan, Odana Area Plan, Kettle Pond and Other Highlights for the Week of February 6, 2023

The Common Council will meet in hybrid format, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM. West Area Plan: Help shape the future of your neighborhood - Starting This Week. The City of Madison invites residents, community organizations, businesses, and other stakeholders to join in the public planning process for the West Area Plan. The City is hosting kick-off meetings for both areas, with in-person and virtual alternatives for attending. Staff will provide an overview of background information and gather input from community members about issues and opportunities in the respective planning areas.
Reflections on TOD Overlay, Family Definition

At our January 17 meeting, Common Council approved the new Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Overlay District. The overlay makes sense as we seek to manage our city's rapid growth. The goal is to increase density along our high-frequency transit routes, which include Monroe, Regent, and South Park in District 13. Nonetheless, the change was controversial as some residents expressed fears about what this policy would bring to their neighborhoods.
Updates & Week of Feb. 6 Meetings of Interest for District 2

City meetings continue to be mostly virtual with details listed in City Meetings of Interest below. Common Council meetings are hybrid so the public can attend in person or via Zoom. Stay in touch with your neighbors through either Capitol Neighborhoods, Inc. or Campus Area Neighborhood Assoc. ____________________________. There are...
A Grease Fire Caused $100,000 in Damage to Apartment

No one was injured in a Saturday morning apartment fire that caused more than $100,000 damage. Firefighters were called to the 8-unit apartment complex on the 700 block of Vera Court at 11:30 a.m. by a resident of the apartment reporting a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke from a...
MADISON, WI

