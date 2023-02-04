The Common Council will meet in hybrid format, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM. West Area Plan: Help shape the future of your neighborhood - Starting This Week. The City of Madison invites residents, community organizations, businesses, and other stakeholders to join in the public planning process for the West Area Plan. The City is hosting kick-off meetings for both areas, with in-person and virtual alternatives for attending. Staff will provide an overview of background information and gather input from community members about issues and opportunities in the respective planning areas.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO