Conor McGregor laughs off Michael Chandler’s prediction for their upcoming UFC fight
Conor McGregor has laughed off the prediction Michael Chandler has given for their upcoming UFC fight. After months of speculation, the return of Conor McGregor was finally confirmed last week. He will coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler. Following that, ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron Mike’...
Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights
Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
Dustin Poirier responds to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight news - ‘TUF: All My Children edition’
It didn’t take long for Dustin Poirier — someone with a vested interest in a certain Irish sports star — to respond to the big The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 news. Earlier today (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, announced that former “double champ,” Conor McGregor, will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon to fight Michael Chandler after the pair are done coaching TUF 31.
Joe Rogan doubles down after Helwani calls him Dana’s boy: “I’ll never say a bad word about (Dana)”
Joe Rogan is one of the pioneers of the podcasting genre, but MMA fans largely know him as one of the voices of the UFC. Not only is he a color commentator, but he’s also responsible for most of the octagon interviews on the company’s pay-per-views. Rogan has...
“Ready to kill” Alex Pereira sends frightening message to Israel Adesanya ahead of bout at UFC 287
The current fifth-ranked UFC pound-for-pound fighter, Israel Adesanya, has a solid record of 23 wins out of his 25 professional MMA appearances. After winning the UFC middleweight title against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243, the Kiwi star reigned as a champion for more than three years while defending the title five times, settling big names like Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier.
UFCs first-ever female commentator Laura Sanko responds to gross rumors, sexist social media treatment | Video
Laura Sanko will make history later today (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) as she becomes the first-ever female broadcaster to call a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event live. She will do so this evening at UFC Vegas 68 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 68...
Pros react after Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-11 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
Liam Neeson Savagely Roasts ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor: ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’
Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills, but that doesn’t stop him from being annoyed by the hijinks of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. In an interview with Men’s Health, the Taken star declared his loathing for fellow Irishman McGregor, comparing him to a “little leprechaun”. As one of the wealthiest athletes in existence, McGregor made history as the first UFC competitor to own two world titles simultaneously across different weight divisions.
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
Conor McGregor officially books 2023 UFC return fight
The biggest star in UFC history, Conor McGregor, has officially booked his long-awaited return to the Octagon after a year-and-a-half away from the sport. The last time MMA fans saw Conor McGregor inside the cage, the former two-division champion needed to be assisted out of the Octagon after breaking two bones in his leg during a technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier, in July 2021. The loss was his second straight to “Diamond” and third in his last four bouts.
Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz about Canelo Alvarez fight: ‘Nate Diaz can box’
Nate Diaz is playing all angles since hitting free agency late last year and this includes sending feelers out for a potential clash with boxing great Canelo Alvarez. After finally parting ways with UFC last November following a 16-year career with the promotion Diaz is now one of the hottest free agents on the combat market. From his clashes with Conor McGregor to his massive “BMF” title fight with Jorge Masvidal, Diaz has taken his stock to new heights over the years and is one of the most respected fighters around.
Dana White: Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler confirmed as next TUF coaches, will fight at end of season
It looks like Conor McGregor will be coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) after all. On Saturday, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White returned for another special announcement from Las Vegas to share some breaking fights news (watch HERE). After reviewing some upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) cards White confirmed that Season 31 of TUF will be coached by none other than McGregor and fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler.
Highlights! Jun Yong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin turns into bloodbath before submission finish | UFC Vegas 68
Jun Yong Park pushed his middleweight win streak to three last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Iron Turtle” bloodied Denis Tiuliulin before submitting him with a first-round rear-naked choke. LIVE! Stream UFC...
Hearn: 168 Not Canelo's Requirement For Bivol Rematch; Bivol Has Asked To Look Into It
NEW YORK – Dmitry Bivol isn’t obligated to fight Canelo Alvarez again in the light heavyweight division, let alone at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds. Alvarez nevertheless hopes Bivol is open to moving down from the light heavyweight maximum of 175 pounds to 168, the division in which the Mexican icon is the undisputed champion. Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with Alvarez, made it clear during a recent interview with BoxingScene.com, however, that Alvarez hasn’t issued any sort of ultimatum regarding the weight limit for a rematch Alvarez wants to take place in September.
The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, Ryan Bader, Chris Weidman, Johnny Eblen, and Brennan Ward
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap another wild weekend in combat sports. 1:30 p.m.: Michael Chandler returns to...
Midnight Mania! Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor one win away from a title shot: ‘Prepare yourself mentally for that’
2016 was a good year for Conor McGregor. The Irish athlete suffered his first UFC loss, sure, but he also surged forward to take revenge on Nate Diaz and smoke Eddie Alvarez to become the first-ever UFC double champ. His fame grew to unprecedented levels, setting the ground work for “The Money Fight” against Floyd Mayweather.
Bellator 290: ‘Bader vs. Fedor 2’ Live Results and Highlights
The cage returns to Inglewood, California, for tonight’s Bellator 290 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-6 MMA), will be making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson in his most recent efforts. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that lasted just 35-seconds.
“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands
Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
Latest UFC 287 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Pereira vs. Adesanya 2’ on April 8 in Miami
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6:15 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card) 185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya. 135 lbs.: Christian Rodriguez vs. Raul Rosas Jr. 135 lbs.: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez. 170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa vs. Li Jingliang. 185 lbs.: Kelvin...
Michael Chandler: 2 million PPV buys on Conor McGregor fight is ‘very achievable’
Michael Chandler’s dream is coming true. The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is set for possibly its biggest season since season 10 in 2009. The 31st installment of the long-running series will air on the ESPN network, featuring the return of former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, Conor McGregor, as he coaches against former three-time Bellator Lightweight kingpin, Chandler. McGregor first coached the show on season 21, and unlike that season against Urijah Faber, McGregor is expected to compete at the end of TUF 31 versus Chandler.
