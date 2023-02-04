Read full article on original website
Kognitos Raises $6.75M in Seed Funding
Kognitos, a San Jose, CA-based firm which makes a speciality of generative AI for enterprise automation utilizing Massive Language Fashions (LLMs), raised $6.75M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Clear Ventures with participation from Engineering Capital and Wipro Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
Breef Raises $16M in Funding
Breef, a New York Metropolis, NY and Aspen, CO-based on-line company market, raised $16M in funding. The spherical, which introduced whole funding thus far to $21M, was led by Greycroft, with participation from BDMI Contact Ventures, UTA.VC, The Home Fund, Rackhouse Ventures and Burst Capital. The corporate intends to make...
Acceldata Raises $50M in Series C Funding
Acceldata, a Campbell, CA-based firm which focuses on knowledge observability, raised $50M in Collection C funding. The spherical was led by March Capital, with participation from Sanabil Investments, Trade Ventures, and current buyers, Perception Companions. Led by CEO Rohit Choudhary, Acceldata has developed an enterprise knowledge observability platform to assist...
Lineaje Closes $7M Seed Funding
Lineaje, a Saratoga, CA-based firm which focuses on software program provide chain safety administration, raised $7M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Tenable Ventures, with participation from Dreamit Ventures, Veear Capital, and Richard Clarke’s Belltower Fund Group. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Coverflex Raises €15M in Series A Funding
Coverflex, a Portuguese HRtech startup, raised €15m in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led SCOR Ventures with participation from Breega, MS&AD, Armilar, Stableton, BiG Begin Ventures, Shilling, Firmin Zocchetto, Job van der Voort, Nuno Sebastião, Humberto Ayres Pereira, Hugo Arévalo, Alessandro Petazzi, Davide Dattoli, Mats Diedrichsen, Daniel Zbijowski, Luca Lima and Nuno Job.
Superlayer Raises $1.3M in Pre-Seed Funding
Superlayer, a London, UK-based supplier of a SaaS pipeline administration software program platform, raised $1.3M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Triple Level Ventures and Idea Ventures, with participation from Exor Seeds, Notion Capital, Accel Starters, Charlie Delingpole, Will Neale, and Luca Ascani. The corporate intends to make...
DroneBase Raises $55M in Funding; Rebrands as Zeitview
DroneBase, a Santa Monica, CA-based supplier of inspection software program, raised $55M in funding and rebranded as Zeitview. The spherical was led by Valor Fairness Companions, with participation from Union Sq. Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Euclidean Capital, Power Transition Ventures, and Hearst Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the...
flox Raises $16.5M in Series A Funding
Flox, a New York-based firm that permits organizations to undertake and implement Nix at scale by offering omni-platform developer, take a look at and manufacturing environments outlined (and managed) as code, raised $16.5M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding raised up to now to $27m, was...
Choose Ketamine Closes Seed Funding Round
Choose Ketamine, an Austin, TX-based psychological wellness firm, raised an undisclosed quantity in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Manifestations Capital, with participation from Notley Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its presence into 50 states and to develop its crew of skilled...
ShiftMed Raises $200M in Funding
ShiftMed, a McLean, VA-based W-2 healthcare workforce administration market, raised $200m in funding. The spherical was led by Panoramic Ventures with participation from Blue Heron Capital and Audacious Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to to develop nationwide footprint throughout all segments of the healthcare market.
Elementus Raises $10M in Series A-2 Funding
Elementus, a New York-based supplier of a blockchain information intelligence platform, raised $10M in Sequence A2 funding. The spherical, which brings whole funding to $27M, was led by ParaFi Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for hiring and new product improvement. Led by Max Galka, CEO,...
Latys Raises $3M in Seed Funding
Latys, a Montreal, Canada-based startup delivering a drop-in antenna that extends wi-fi indicators with out interference, raised $3m in seed financing. The spherical was led by Rhapsody Enterprise Companions with participation from current investor TandemLaunch Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for the manufacturing and business...
Asset-Map Raises $6M in Series B Funding
Asset-Map, a Philadelphia, PA-based supplier of a monetary recommendation engagement expertise for monetary professionals, raised $6M in Collection B funding. With this newest financing, 41 household workplaces, CEOs, wealth managers, companions and board members have joined RGAx and SixThirty on Asset-Map’s cap desk, as of December 14th, 2022. Asset-Map has now raised $7.6M in whole funding since inception.
Nodus Oncology Raises £2.4M in Funding
Nodus Oncology, an Edinburgh, Scotland, UK-based biotech firm centered on growing molecules that inhibit novel DNA injury response (DDR) targets, raised £2.4M in funding. The spherical was led by KHAN Expertise Switch Fund I and Cumulus Oncology. Bert Klebl, Managing Director of KHAN-I’ll be a part of the Board of Nodus Oncology.
The Rounds Closes $6.7M Series A Funding
The Rounds, a Halifax, Canada-based healthcare tech startup, raised two follow-on investments totaling CAD $1.6M bringing the Sequence A to CAD $6.7M. The spherical was led by Panoramic Ventures, and Make investments Nova Scotia. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed the event of the platform...
cellvie Raises $5.5M in Financing
Cellvie Inc., a Zurich, Switzerland- and Houston, TX-based Therapeutic Mitochondria Transplantation (TMT) firm, closed a $5.5M financing. The spherical was led by Taiho Ventures, with participation from current buyers Kizoo Expertise Capital GmbH. Taiho Ventures will take a board seat. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Liminal Raises $17.5M in Series A2 Funding
Liminal, an Emeryville, CA-based battery manufacturing intelligence firm, raised $17.5M in Sequence A2 funding. The spherical was led by ArcTern Ventures, Northvolt and Ecosystem Integrity Fund, with participation from Chrysalix Enterprise Capital, Good Progress Capital, College of Tokyo Edge Capital Companions, Volta Vitality Applied sciences, Impression Science Ventures, and Helios Local weather Ventures. ArcTern Companion Mira Inbar will be a part of Liminal’s Board of Administrators.
Aiir Innovations Raises Over €2M in Funding
Aiir Inovations, an Amsterdam, Netherlands-based aviation software program startup targeted on engine upkeep, raised €2M in funding. The spherical was led by VC fund Borski Fund, with the participation from HearstLab Europe and Mainport Innovation Fund. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its remote-first...
Car IQ Raises $15M in Additional Series B Funding
Car IQ, a San Francisco, CA-based firm offering car funds options, raised $15M in further Sequence B funding. The spherical, which brings the entire funding raised to-date to $42M, was led by Forte Ventures with participation from State Farm Ventures, Telus Ventures, Avanta Ventures, Visa, Bridgestone, Navistar, and Circle Okay.
HowNow Raises £4M in Series A Funding
HowNow, a London, England, UK-based studying expertise platform (LXP) that helps corporations onboard, upskill and help workers quicker all over the place they work, raised £4m in Collection A funding. Backers included Mercia Asset Administration and Pearson. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for additional worldwide...
