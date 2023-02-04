Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many of the best messaging apps are increasingly conversations to happen across language barriers thanks to advanced tools such as Telegram's translation button. Up until now, though, that feature would only allow you to translate one message at a time, so making sense of an entire foreign-language chat was a bit of a chore. In its most recent v9.4 update, Telegram believes it has solved that problem with a new quick button for translating entire conversations.

1 DAY AGO