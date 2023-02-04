Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
Highlander Partners Acquires Black Sage Technologies
Highlander Companions, a Dallas, TX-based personal funding agency, acquired Black Sage Technologies, a Boise, ID-based multi-mission platform supplier of Counter Unmanned Plane Programs and safety options for army, inside safety, and significant infrastructure industries. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Led by CEO Al White, Black Sage is...
aiexpress.io
Accenture Acquires Bionest
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Bionest, a NYC-based consulting agency centered on Pharma, Biotech, Medical System and Diagnostics. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Bionest’s group of 46 scientifically-minded consultants, trade executives, and specialists based mostly in NYC and in a European workplace in Paris, will be a...
aiexpress.io
Fishbowl Inventory Acquires Sellware – FinSMEs
Fishbowl, an Orem, UT-based supplier of ERP Software program for small-to-mid and mid-to-enterprise sized companies, and a portfolio firm of Diversis Capital, acquired Sellware, a Cary, NC-based supplier of a world multi-channel e-commerce for small-to-mid sized companies. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Fishbowl will...
assetservicingtimes.com
Broadridge partners with Point Focal for data services
Broadridge partners with Point Focal for data services. Broadridge Financial Solutions has partnered with analytics solution provider Point Focal to provide its clients with better access to portfolio analytics and data-driven insights. As part of the mandate, Point Focal reports will be available on Broadridge’s NYFIX, an order-routing network platform,...
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Ariel Investments’ $1.45 Billion “Project Black” Fund Aimed To Help Minority Firms Become Fortune 500 Suppliers
Ariel Alternatives has closed its $1.45 billion Project Black fund, allowing it to help minority firms grow. The private equity business of Ariel Investments, Ariel Alternatives will use its inaugural fund to acquire minority owned businesses and help them become diverse suppliers for Fortune 500 companies. Ariel Investments, No. 1...
Down 74%, This Growth Stock Is a Smart Buy That Could Make You a Fortune
This tech company has what it takes to be a massive long-term winner.
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
aiexpress.io
Singlewire Software Acquires Visitor Aware
Singlewire Software, a Madison, WI-based chief in options that assist preserve folks protected and knowledgeable, pronounces its acquisition of Customer Conscious, a supplier of a instrument for customer and scholar administration. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The acquisition allows Singlewire to develop its suite of security and...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
aiexpress.io
BlueAlly Technology Solutions Acquires n2grate Government Technology Solutions
BlueAlly Technology Solution, a Cary, NC-based supply capital portfolio firm, acquired n2grate Authorities Know-how Options, a Mid-Atlantic, DC/MD/VA-based IT options agency specialised in delivering strategic info expertise companies for big industrial and authorities shoppers. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, BlueAlly Know-how Options will broaden...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market
Wayfair is finally cracking the code for profitable growth. Floor & Décor is laying down solid results for investors. Global-e stock is expensive, but its growth prospects are enormous. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
aiexpress.io
OpenAI says ChatGPT must be regulated. Meanwhile, get ready for AI audits | The AI Beat
OpenAI CTO Mira Murati made the corporate’s stance on AI regulation crystal clear in a TIME article revealed over the weekend: Sure, ChatGPT and different generative AI instruments ought to be regulated. “It’s necessary for OpenAI and firms like ours to carry this into the general public consciousness in...
alternativeswatch.com
Singapore’s GIC partners for $15bn managed net-lease REIT deal
The $690 billion Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, in partnership with Oak Street, completed the $15 billion acquisition of STORE Capital Corp, an internally managed net-lease REIT that invests in single tenant operational real estate, or STORE. The all-cash transaction was originally announced in September 2022 and ended up at...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A 33% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite is the perfect time to go shopping for game-changing businesses trading at a discount.
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.33MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.51MM shares and 9.08% of the company, a...
aiexpress.io
Wellspring Buys IP Pragmatics
Wellspring, a Chicago, IL-based supplier of a software program options for R&D and Innovation Administration, acquired IP Pragmatics, a London, UK-based consulting and providers firm for Tech Switch and Mental Property Administration. the quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Wellspring will allow integration of renewals software...
aiexpress.io
Kargo Acquires VideoByte
Kargo, a New York-based firm that creates experiences for advertisers acquired VideoByte, a Denver, CO-based supplier of a video promoting platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Kargo will add CTV promoting expertise that matches inside its broader omnichannel platform together with video, writer instruments,...
defenseworld.net
Raymond James & Associates Sells 29,209 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)
Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold Forever
This category-leading tech company is building the foundations for incredible long-term performance.
