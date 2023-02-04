A talk on the ABC’s of Honeybees.will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the New Jersey Botanical Gardens in Ringwood. Certified Master Beekeeper Frank Mortimer will introduce the world of honeybees and beekeeping and their life story. He is the author of “Bee People and The Bugs They Love” and an adjunct instructor at the Cornell University Master Beekeeping Program.

RINGWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO