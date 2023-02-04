Read full article on original website
Talk on honeybees planned Feb. 18
A talk on the ABC’s of Honeybees.will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the New Jersey Botanical Gardens in Ringwood. Certified Master Beekeeper Frank Mortimer will introduce the world of honeybees and beekeeping and their life story. He is the author of “Bee People and The Bugs They Love” and an adjunct instructor at the Cornell University Master Beekeeping Program.
Tours of Skylands Manor planned Sunday
Tours of Skylands Manor will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at the New Jersey Botanical Gardens in Ringwood. NJBG volunteer docents will lead visitors on a tour of the architecture and history of the Tudor Revival mansion, designed in the mid-1920s by American architect John Russell Pope.
Greenwood Lake. The Cove begins weekly Jazz Brunch Sunday
The Cove Castle Restaurant in Greenwood Lake begins its weekly Sunday Jazz Brunch series on Feb 5. The series supported by the Hudson Valley Jazz Festival. Indoor setting, grand piano and lake views set the stage for a brunch from noon to 4 p.m. and just the right touch of jazz from 1 to 3 p.m.
