solarindustrymag.com
California Utility Turning to Solar, Storage for Demand Response Program
Sunrun and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) have launched an energy reliability program that will provide flexible grid support from residential solar and battery systems during periods of high energy demand. Through the Energy Efficiency Summer Reliability Program, Sunrun will enroll up to 7,500 new and existing residential home...
KABC
Gas Bill A Shocker? California Regulators Fast Track Utility Relief Bill, Amid High Inflation.
(Sacramento, CA) — The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday to fast track over one-point-three-billion dollars in credits from utilities to consumers. Called the California Climate Credit, the payments aim to offset high energy costs. PG&E customers can expect a total of 76 dollars in credits, while customers in SoCal Edison would get 142 dollars, and San Diego Gas and Electric would get 121 dollars. Officials say people will see the credit automatically show up on their next bill.
Mountain Democrat
Solar companies brace for big changes in industry
El Dorado County solar companies are preparing for harder times on the horizon as a result of changes made to solar energy rules by the California Public Utilities Commission Dec. 15. The Net Energy Monitoring solar tariff will see its third significant revision, NEM 3.0, go into effect April 15....
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Proposition 13: Protecting Homeowners and Providing Stable Tax Revenue in California for over Four Decades
Proposition 13, which was passed in California in 1978, is still working after all these years. This groundbreaking legislation has helped to protect homeowners from the sharp rise in property taxes that is common in most other states, and it continues to provide a stable, predictable, and growing source of tax revenue for local governments.
IRS tax rate changes means more cash for California residents
In California, inflation is right around 8.2%, which is much higher than the average amount in other states. (source) Well, here some news that will likely encourage how you view 2023, which is when the new tax changes go into effect.
roselawgroupreporter.com
New transmission line will increase energy reliability
A 125-mile transmission line is being built between Arizona and California – after nearly a decade of planning. The line, called the Ten West Link, will make it possible to send solar and wind energy between the two states. A 125-mile transmission line is being built between Arizona and...
SDG&E Ordered To Immediately Lower Natural Gas Bills
California regulators were barraged with complaints from people who can’t afford to heat their homes because of soaring natural gas prices.
PLANetizen
California Launches E-Bike Incentive Program
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is launching a program to encourage more Californians to replace vehicle trips with electric bikes, reports Ryan Fonseca in the Los Angeles Times. “CARB’s current proposal is to offer a point-of-sale incentive (different from a rebate) of $1,000 off a standard e-bike, with an...
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits Schedule: Will Californians Receive Food Stamps This Month?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments for February are expected to be distributed soon in California. The most significant anti-hunger program in the country, SNAP assists millions of low-income Americans by extending their household’s monthly food budget. Motley Fool explained that millions of low-income families get assistance from...
sunflower-alliance.org
CA Task Force on Methane Leaks , February 21
The climate harm from fossil fuels doesn’t just come when they’re burned: Fossil gas (methane), itself a potent greenhouse gas, leaks from oil and gas wells — when they’re operating and after they retire. And from gas pipes all along the way until the gas is burned. In the first two decades after it’s released, methane is more than 80 times as potent in harming the climate than carbon dioxide.
proclaimerscv.com
Abbott Declares that Emergency SNAP Benefits would No Longer Be Offered
As per a recent press release from Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide emergency SNAP food benefits totaling over $345.9 million for February as the last extension of benefits. The news release states, “Congress already passed legislation to declare February 2023 as the final...
California utilities told to apply credits immediately to lower home heating bills
After enduring emotional and often scathing public comment, state regulators on Thursday ordered utilities to immediately distribute funds to lower natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many Californians this winter. The Climate Credits, which are typically issued in April, will reduce home heating bills by $43 to $56 for most Californians based on […]
Hanford Sentinel
Going electric: California car mandate would hit mechanics hard | Race to Zero
The pungent odor of motor oil and grease wafts through the air at JR Automotive in San Francisco as Jesus Rojas lifts the hood of a 2014 Honda Civic to inspect its engine. Gasoline-powered vehicles like this one have hundreds of moving parts and other components that keep mechanics like Rojas busy. Rojas, 42, has spent much of his life refining the specialized skills needed to inspect and repair them.
Heavy-Duty Self-Driving Trucks Face Uphill Battle In California
California regulators are considering revoking the current ban in the state on autonomous heavy-duty trucks operating on public roads, but several parties are pushing hard for legislation that requires a safety driver to be in the cab of any autonomous vehicle weighing more than 10,000 pounds. Specifically, the California Labor...
Here's Why Millions Of Californians Could Lose Medi-Cal Coverage
Up to 3 million people are in danger of losing medical coverage.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices surging, find the best prices
Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County, and throughout California, continue to rise despite typically lower gas prices during the winter months. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased five cents during the past week to $4.93, according to figures from AAA. Although gas costs are climbing, prices are still down considerably from an average high of $6.63 in June 2022.
CalMatters: Newsom shuns blame for California’s unseemly issues
– Gov. Gavin Newsom’s obvious efforts to raise his national profile have taken two forms – touting California as a societal model and criticizing red states such as Florida and Texas for their supposed shortcomings. Increasingly, Newsom employs a third tactic – shifting blame for California’s less seemly...
Rules for thee: How California Legislature skirts its own laws
State legislators sometimes exempt themselves from the laws they pass, but this session, they could change course on an emblematic bill: To allow their own staffers to form a union.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wine giant E. & J. Gallo fined after wastewater discharged into California river
A California water agency has ordered Modesto-based wine giant E. & J. Gallo Winery to pay $378,668 in fines for discharging irrigation and waste water into the Merced River. According to a news release from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, the Aug. 9, 2021 discharge included more than 90,000 gallons of wastewater mixed with irrigation well water from a Livingston wine-making facility.
