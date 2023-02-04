Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s offers with a killer deal that will be the perfect option for anyone looking to get an excellent device for less, as the Google Pixel 6a is now available for just $249. This device was launched in July 2022, so it’s still a very relevant and powerful option. It arrived with a $450 price tag, meaning that picking up one of these phones today will help you score instant $200 savings.

17 HOURS AGO