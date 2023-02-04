ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
chatsports.com

3 free agent receivers that would level up the Cowboys offense

The Cowboys now have a clearer idea of what their offense is going to look like in 2023 from a conceptual standpoint after the news that Brian Schottenheimer will serve as the offensive coordinator with Mike McCarthy calling plays. But there is still work to be done with the roster on that side of the ball, particularly at the wide receiver position.
chatsports.com

Texans News: Houston trading No. 1 pick to Bears?

If Texans traded with Bears for No. 1 overall, what would it cost Houston? (Texans Wire) Source: Texans interview Vikings assistant, former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson for senior role on offense (Click2Houston) Texans GM Nick Caserio Believes Coach DeMeco Ryans Provides Groundwork For Success (Sports Illustrated) No. 3 Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
The Spun

Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason. According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.  Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
chatsports.com

Jason Kelce doesn’t think the outcome of the Super Bowl will affect his decision whether or not to retire

The Eagles center also said that Nick Sirianni deserves all the credit in the world for facilitating a culture that’s had this kind of success. Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke to reporters at the end of last week before heading to Arizona and talked about making it to his second Super Bowl, why he thinks Nick Sirianni deserves a ton of credit for the team’s success, and whether the outcome of the game will affect his retirement decision. He also explained why he and Travis Kelce decided to start a podcast, and how it’s brought the brothers closer.
ARIZONA STATE
chatsports.com

Matt Miller 2-round mock draft: Giants get speedy wide receiver and a center

NFL 2023 mock drafts are now going to begin reflecting what draft analysts learned at the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game. On Monday, ESPN’s Matt Miller released what might be the first big post all-star game mock draft draft. [Subscriber only] Let’s go through his choices for the New York Giants in this two-round exercise.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions

With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade

The New York Jets have made it clear they intend to find a veteran starter for 2023, leaving Zach Wilson’s long-term status with the organization unclear. However, if anyone wants to trade for him, they are going to find themselves disappointed. The Jets have no plans to trade Wilson this offseason, according to Jeff Howe... The post Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

FOX's Plan For Greg Olsen Revealed On Monday

Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons on Feb. 1, said on Monday that he will start with FOX Sports as a broadcaster for the 2024 NFL season. Brady's new endeavor has a direct effect on Greg Olsen's job security. Last May, FOX announced that Brady will join as ...
The Spun

Sports World Not Happy With ESPN's Decision Sunday

The sports world - well, New York Knicks fans, at least - is not happy with ESPN's decision on Sunday. The 2023 Pro Bowl Game was airing on both ESPN and ABC on Sunday afternoon. The New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game was scheduled to start on ESPN, but the Pro Bowl was running late. So, ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy