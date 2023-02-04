Read full article on original website
Related
Princess Anne cheers on Scotland during their Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham
The Princess Royal rugged up warm on Saturday afternoon in a scarf, pom pom beanie and navy coat with the Olympic rings emblem.
BBC
England 23-29 Scotland: We have to go through pain to grow, says Steve Borthwick
New head coach Steve Borthwick says England have to go through some pain to grow as a team after they lost 29-23 to Scotland in their Six Nations opener. The hosts were leading at Twickenham until Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe scored his second try with seven minutes remaining.
BBC
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
ng-sportingnews.com
England vs. Scotland result highlights & analysis from 2023 Six Nations match as Scotland win thriller at the death
Scotland won one of the best Six Nations matches in recent history to defeat England 29-23 at Twickenham, with Duhan van der Merwe's late score completing a second-half turnaround which sees the Scots open their 2023 Six Nations account in scarcely believable fashion. The first half was, to put it...
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta 'loves players even more' despite defeat
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his response to the Gunners' 1-0 defeat at Everton is to tell his players he "loves them more" than he did before the game. Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
BBC
Tommy Bowe column: From big injuries to late buses, Ireland are becoming comfortable with the chaos
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website & app. After starting their Six Nations campaign with a bonus-point win over Wales, 2009 Grand...
6N: Scotland beats England 29-23 as Van der Merwe stars
LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe scored an early contender for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday. The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Farrell eyes improvement as Ireland pass first big test of the year
It will be several months before we know whether or not Ireland can achieve a Six Nations and World Cup double, but the manner of Saturday's 34-10 victory over Wales will at least have strengthened Andy Farrell's belief that his side are on the right track. As Ireland gathered under...
BBC
Joe Cordina: World title fight with Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov to be held in Cardiff
Joe Cordina has been given his wish of a home fight with Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov as he bids to win back the world title he lost without being beaten. Unbeaten Cordina, 31, was crowned IBF super-featherweight champion in June 2022 but was controversially stripped of the belt because of injury. With...
What are Scotland’s Six Nations fixtures?
Scotland once again beat England in their opening match of the Six Nations, as a Duhan van der Merwe-inspired 29-23 victory kicked off what could be Gregor Townsend’s last tournament as head coach in style.Scotland have now lost just one of their last six matches against the Auld Enemy, and have held the Calcutta Cup for three successive years, although have traditionally struggled to back up those victories for the rest of the championship.They also enter the Six Nations with uncertainty surrounding Townsend’s future, with the head coach’s contract up after the Rugby World Cup later this year.Scotland have...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Duhan van der Merwe on his wonder try for Scotland v England
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe says he "giggles"...
BBC
England v Italy: Henry Slade recalled in Steve Borthwick's 36-man squad
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Henry Slade has been included in England's 36-man squad after recovering from injury as they prepare to host Italy in the Six Nations.
BBC
Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka edge to two-run victory over Ireland in warm-up game
Sri Lanka 149-5 (20 overs): Samarawickrama 56*, Gunaratne 36; Delany 3-20 Ireland 147 all out (19.4 overs): Lewis 38, Kelly 30; Ranaweera 3-26 Full scorecard (external) A dramatic final over saw Sri Lanka edge to a two-run victory over Ireland in their T20 World Cup warm-up game. Harshitha Samarawickrama's half-century...
BBC
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds: Cooper praises 'humble' Navas after clean sheet on debut
Steve Cooper praises the humility of new signing Keylor Navas after the three-times Champions League winner keeps a clean sheet on his Nottingham Forest debut. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:40 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app. Available to UK users only.
Newcastle anxiously awaiting Christian Atsu news amid earthquake reports
Newcastle are anxiously awaiting news of former midfielder Christian Atsu amid reports that he has been trapped in the earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.The 31-year-old Ghana international, now playing his football with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was said to be missing after team-mates and members of the club’s technical staff had reportedly been pulled from rubble.Atsu was part of the Magpies team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 after joining on loan for the season from Chelsea, and later completed a permanent move.A post on the club’s official Twitter account said:...
Yardbarker
Conte calls Spurs matchwinner Kane after victory over Man City
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte called matchwinner Harry Kane after victory over Manchester City. Conte was unable to attend the match as he recovers from gallbladder surgery in Italy, with assistant coach Cristian Stellini overseeing the victory in his absence. Kane's first half strike saw the England captain reach 267 goals...
BBC
FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton on fourth-round replay ties including Sheff Utd v Wrexham and Burnley v Ipswich
Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Grimsby and Wrexham are just some of the lower-league - or non-league - sides still dreaming of FA Cup glory, but will they make it to round five where some big clubs await?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has cast his eye on this week's fourth-round...
Welsh rugby fans sing 'Delilah' before and during Six Nations clash with Ireland
After being rocked by allegations of sexism, racism and misogyny, the WRU told the choir that performs before their home matches not to sing the song.
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Manchester United: WSL Match Preview
Everton Women return to WSL action this weekend with a trip to high-flying Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village, as the Blues look to banish the memories of last week’s frustrating defeat to Birmingham City that saw Brian Sorensen’s side exit the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The...
Comments / 0