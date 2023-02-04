ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?

Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta 'loves players even more' despite defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his response to the Gunners' 1-0 defeat at Everton is to tell his players he "loves them more" than he did before the game. Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
The Associated Press

6N: Scotland beats England 29-23 as Van der Merwe stars

LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe scored an early contender for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday. The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left...
BBC

Joe Cordina: World title fight with Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov to be held in Cardiff

Joe Cordina has been given his wish of a home fight with Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov as he bids to win back the world title he lost without being beaten. Unbeaten Cordina, 31, was crowned IBF super-featherweight champion in June 2022 but was controversially stripped of the belt because of injury. With...
The Independent

What are Scotland’s Six Nations fixtures?

Scotland once again beat England in their opening match of the Six Nations, as a Duhan van der Merwe-inspired 29-23 victory kicked off what could be Gregor Townsend’s last tournament as head coach in style.Scotland have now lost just one of their last six matches against the Auld Enemy, and have held the Calcutta Cup for three successive years, although have traditionally struggled to back up those victories for the rest of the championship.They also enter the Six Nations with uncertainty surrounding Townsend’s future, with the head coach’s contract up after the Rugby World Cup later this year.Scotland have...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Duhan van der Merwe on his wonder try for Scotland v England

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe says he "giggles"...
BBC

England v Italy: Henry Slade recalled in Steve Borthwick's 36-man squad

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Henry Slade has been included in England's 36-man squad after recovering from injury as they prepare to host Italy in the Six Nations.
BBC

Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka edge to two-run victory over Ireland in warm-up game

Sri Lanka 149-5 (20 overs): Samarawickrama 56*, Gunaratne 36; Delany 3-20 Ireland 147 all out (19.4 overs): Lewis 38, Kelly 30; Ranaweera 3-26 Full scorecard (external) A dramatic final over saw Sri Lanka edge to a two-run victory over Ireland in their T20 World Cup warm-up game. Harshitha Samarawickrama's half-century...
The Independent

Newcastle anxiously awaiting Christian Atsu news amid earthquake reports

Newcastle are anxiously awaiting news of former midfielder Christian Atsu amid reports that he has been trapped in the earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.The 31-year-old Ghana international, now playing his football with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was said to be missing after team-mates and members of the club’s technical staff had reportedly been pulled from rubble.Atsu was part of the Magpies team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 after joining on loan for the season from Chelsea, and later completed a permanent move.A post on the club’s official Twitter account said:...
Yardbarker

Conte calls Spurs matchwinner Kane after victory over Man City

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte called matchwinner Harry Kane after victory over Manchester City. Conte was unable to attend the match as he recovers from gallbladder surgery in Italy, with assistant coach Cristian Stellini overseeing the victory in his absence. Kane's first half strike saw the England captain reach 267 goals...
SB Nation

Everton Women vs Manchester United: WSL Match Preview

Everton Women return to WSL action this weekend with a trip to high-flying Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village, as the Blues look to banish the memories of last week’s frustrating defeat to Birmingham City that saw Brian Sorensen’s side exit the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy