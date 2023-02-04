ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement

The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end.  Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pelicans time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game

LeBron James will continue his pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record when the Lakers head to New Orleans for a matchup with the Pelicans. The All-Star forward is only 63 points away from passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has been sitting atop the list for decades. After scoring 26 points in a win against the Pacers on Thursday, James explained the importance of Abdul-Jabbar's incredible total.
Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker have ushered in a new superteam era that will forever change the WNBA

The WNBA has always had teams with vast collections of talent. In the first four seasons of the league's existence, a Houston Comets squad led by Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthina Cooper and Tina Thompson completed a four-peat. Later on, the Minnesota Lynx won four titles in seven years thanks to Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Lindsay Whalen and, eventually, Sylvia Fowles.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
LeBron James ‘definitely disappointed’ that Lakers didn’t trade for Kyrie Irving

The reunion of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers isn’t happening -- and James isn’t very happy about it. The Lakers star spoke to ESPN Monday in the wake of the news that the Brooklyn Nets had traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers had been considered a strong contender to land Irving after his trade request. However, it was Dallas who ultimately swooped in to make the move.
Kyrie Irving trade: New York mayor takes shot at former Nets star after deal to Mavs

The mayor of New York City seemed plenty happy to see one of the city’s biggest sports stars heading out of town. On Monday, Eric Adams was asked about the Brooklyn Nets reportedly trading star point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend. Adams has been mayor for about 13 months at this point and seems to think the Nets are better without him.
16 NBA Teams that lost to a non-NBA Team

The NBA is known as the best basketball league in the world. Because of this, it’s safe to say that any NBA franchise is capable of beating any basketball team around the world. However, with the game of basketball, upsets do happen. During preseason, the NBA has made it...
Super Bowl 2023 Opening Night: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch

The spectacle begins for the 2023 Super Bowl as we get set for Opening Night -- formerly known as Super Bowl Media Day -- with both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs facing the cameras in the annual TV bonanza. Monday night’s coverage will air on TV via ESPN2, FOX Sports 1 and NFL Network. Meanwhile, fans can watch Super Bowl coverage for free by signing up for a trial of fuboTV.
What Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks means for Celtics, East playoff race

The Kyrie Irving sweepstakes lasted roughly 48 hours before the former Nets guard found his new team in the Mavericks. Irving is headed to the Mavericks in a package going to the Nets that includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks, according to multiple reports. Markieff Morris is also headed to Dallas in the move.
Charles Barkley Explains Why LeBron James Is The 7th Greatest Player Of All Time

Charles Barkley has been making the rounds around the NBA after his tell-all interview on Showtime's "All the Smoke." The Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns legend is one of the most entertaining analysts out there and somebody with plenty of stories to tell about his active days. Chuck recently discussed...
