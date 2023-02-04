Read full article on original website
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement
The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end. Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
The Five Best Sneakers Worn in The NBA on Saturday
Ranking the top five shoes worn during NBA games on Saturday.
Sporting News
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pelicans time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game
LeBron James will continue his pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record when the Lakers head to New Orleans for a matchup with the Pelicans. The All-Star forward is only 63 points away from passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has been sitting atop the list for decades. After scoring 26 points in a win against the Pacers on Thursday, James explained the importance of Abdul-Jabbar's incredible total.
CBS Sports
Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker have ushered in a new superteam era that will forever change the WNBA
The WNBA has always had teams with vast collections of talent. In the first four seasons of the league's existence, a Houston Comets squad led by Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthina Cooper and Tina Thompson completed a four-peat. Later on, the Minnesota Lynx won four titles in seven years thanks to Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Lindsay Whalen and, eventually, Sylvia Fowles.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
How Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks played on New York tabloid back pages
Spare a thought today for the talented folks that create back pages at the New York City tabloids, one of their best sources of inspiration is leaving town as Kyrie Irving is leaving Brooklyn. The Nets traded the disgruntled former Celtics guard to the Dallas Mavericks. Massachusetts online sports betting...
FanDuel Super Bowl promo code: get the $3,000 no sweat bet this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are now up to 3,000 reasons why new FanDuel customers should tackle Chiefs-Eagles with our FanDuel Super Bowl promo...
Lakers All-Time Superteam vs. Rest Of The NBA All-Time Superteam: Who Would Win In A 7-Game Series?
The Lakers All-Time superteam against the Rest of the NBA All-Time superteam would be one of the greatest series in NBA history.
Nets rejected Suns trade offer featuring Chris Paul and former Celtics wing for Kyrie Irving (report)
The Kyrie Irving sweepstakes moved quickly over the weekend as several teams lined up for his services before the Nets ultimately dealt the All-Star point guard to the Dallas Mavericks for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first round pick and two second-round picks according to multiple reports. The array...
LeBron James ‘definitely disappointed’ that Lakers didn’t trade for Kyrie Irving
The reunion of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers isn’t happening -- and James isn’t very happy about it. The Lakers star spoke to ESPN Monday in the wake of the news that the Brooklyn Nets had traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers had been considered a strong contender to land Irving after his trade request. However, it was Dallas who ultimately swooped in to make the move.
Kyrie Irving trade: New York mayor takes shot at former Nets star after deal to Mavs
The mayor of New York City seemed plenty happy to see one of the city’s biggest sports stars heading out of town. On Monday, Eric Adams was asked about the Brooklyn Nets reportedly trading star point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend. Adams has been mayor for about 13 months at this point and seems to think the Nets are better without him.
16 NBA Teams that lost to a non-NBA Team
The NBA is known as the best basketball league in the world. Because of this, it’s safe to say that any NBA franchise is capable of beating any basketball team around the world. However, with the game of basketball, upsets do happen. During preseason, the NBA has made it...
Super Bowl 2023 Opening Night: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch
The spectacle begins for the 2023 Super Bowl as we get set for Opening Night -- formerly known as Super Bowl Media Day -- with both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs facing the cameras in the annual TV bonanza. Monday night’s coverage will air on TV via ESPN2, FOX Sports 1 and NFL Network. Meanwhile, fans can watch Super Bowl coverage for free by signing up for a trial of fuboTV.
Charles Barkley Candidly Compares Tom Brady to LeBron James
The NBA great contrasted the two sports legends and made some interesting points.
What Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks means for Celtics, East playoff race
The Kyrie Irving sweepstakes lasted roughly 48 hours before the former Nets guard found his new team in the Mavericks. Irving is headed to the Mavericks in a package going to the Nets that includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks, according to multiple reports. Markieff Morris is also headed to Dallas in the move.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Explains Why LeBron James Is The 7th Greatest Player Of All Time
Charles Barkley has been making the rounds around the NBA after his tell-all interview on Showtime's "All the Smoke." The Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns legend is one of the most entertaining analysts out there and somebody with plenty of stories to tell about his active days. Chuck recently discussed...
Damian Lillard Takes Flight in Custom "PDX" Shoes
Damian Lillard took off for a highlight dunk in shoes inspired by Portland International Airport.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0