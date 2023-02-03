TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After spending a year in Miami, Kevin Steele is reportedly returning to the Southeastern Conference to once again coach under Nick Saban at Alabama. Sources have told ESPN that Steele has accepted the job of defensive coordinator. He will be taking over for Pete Golding who, after five years in Tuscaloosa, left in January to head to Ole Miss.

