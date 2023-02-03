ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WTOK-TV

Report: Kevin Steele accepts job as defensive coordinator at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After spending a year in Miami, Kevin Steele is reportedly returning to the Southeastern Conference to once again coach under Nick Saban at Alabama. Sources have told ESPN that Steele has accepted the job of defensive coordinator. He will be taking over for Pete Golding who, after five years in Tuscaloosa, left in January to head to Ole Miss.
WTOK-TV

Disaster recovery centers open Tuesday in Sumter, Greene counties

(WTOK) - FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening two disaster recovery centers Tuesday in Sumter and Greene counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration will...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL

