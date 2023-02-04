Now you can explore a mysterious island on the go as Cyan Worlds will release the classic game Myst for iOS devices. Cyan Worlds announced this week that they will be bringing their classic puzzle game Myst over to mobile devices, specifically for iOS. The team announced the Myst Mobile is going to be coming out sometime this year, with the game essentially being a ported version of the 2021 re-release they did for Steam. What's more, this version is being released in time for the game's 30th anniversary, so if the team is looking to hit that anniversary dead-on, we're probably looking at this thing coming out in September. We don't have a price for it yet, but they did reveal the game will have an in-app purchase for Ages Beyond Myst Island, which will run you $15, and there's apparently a discount planned at launch. For now, here's more info on it as we wait for the official release date.

3 DAYS AGO