GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is warning of a new scam cropping up in our area. Here’s how it works. The scammer calls people who may have grandchildren, and tells them that they’ve been involved in an accident. Police say that they then tell their prospective victims that they need money sent via Federal Express or the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in order for the kids to be released.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO