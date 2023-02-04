Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Junction Remembers the Meals that Traumatized Us as Kids
It seems like almost every kid goes through a phase when they get really picky about what they like to eat. Here in Grand Junction things are no different. We all had foods we hated as kids. Now we have all seen children go nuts at family dinners or even...
KJCT8
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Imagine everything you own, including sentimental items, gone within a matter of seconds. One Denver family was in the process of moving to a new home when they left their U-Haul parked outside, packed up overnight. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids prepared for their...
KJCT8
Brian Cohee II sentenced to life without parole
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Brian Cohee II, the now-convicted killer of 69-year-old Grand Junction man Warren Barnes, has been sentenced. Cohee was convicted Friday, Feb. 3, and sentenced Monday morning. The KJCT crew in the courtroom reported that the jury rendered guilty counts of first degree murder on Friday,...
Colorado care worker sentenced to 60 days in jail for assisted-living facility death
A care worker on duty the day Hazel Place died after being left unattended for six hours in 100-degree weather at a Grand Junction assisted living facility was sentenced to 60 days in county jail on Monday in Mesa County district court. Jamie Johnston, 32, was also sentenced to three...
The Best Places In Grand Junction Colorado For ‘Eat Ice Cream For Breakfast Day’
Saturday, February 5, is one of the best days of the year. It's the day we observe "International Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day." Where is the best ice cream shop in Grand Junction, Colorado from which to celebrate?. How do you observe this awesome holiday? It's really very simple....
y100fm.com
Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday. In a news release, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said it found the pills during a routine search of the bus on Thursday. The pills, weighing 22 pounds, have a street value of between $500,000 and $1 million, the sheriff’s office said.
KJCT8
One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
KJCT8
El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
KJCT8
New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is warning of a new scam cropping up in our area. Here’s how it works. The scammer calls people who may have grandchildren, and tells them that they’ve been involved in an accident. Police say that they then tell their prospective victims that they need money sent via Federal Express or the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in order for the kids to be released.
Most Affordable House On The Market Right Now In Grand Junction Colorado
Are you in desperate need of affordable housing in Grand Junction, Colorado? The market is weird, and it's only getting weirder. Right here, right now, this is the least expensive house on the market in Grand Junction. Conduct a search, and you'll quickly discover there are only three houses on...
KJCT8
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
100,000 Fentanyl pills found in Mesa County
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Last month, a U.S. District judge sentenced a Grand Junction man to life in federal prison, in the largest sentence ever given for a fentanyl-related death in a Colorado case. Now, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has a new mystery on its hands. Western Colorado Drug Task Force investigators discovered […]
Are You Ready For Grand Junction’s Next Roundabout?
Whenever you want to have an interesting conversation, just bring up the topic of roundabouts in Grand Junction. Roundabouts have become a way of life not only in Grand Junction but across the country. When you have a relatively high volume of traffic that you want to keep moving efficiently, build a roundabout. Right?
KJCT8
Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A hit-and-run has left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, reports came in that a vehicle had crashed in a building on the corner of Broadway and Monument Road. The Grand Junction Police Department arrived...
Alleged harassment at Starbucks in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County latest crime of the week involves a road-rage-fueled tirade at a local Starbucks. It’s not yet clear what triggered the initial road rage. It happened on January 11 around 5 p.m. and afterward, a man driving a white Dodge RAM power Wagon crew cab […]
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges
A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail, each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
KJCT8
One person injured in Rood Avenue house fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1600 block of Rood Avenue at 7:20 a.m. Monday morning. A witness reported gray smoke coming from the roof of the apartments near 17th Street, and began to alert the residents. A small fire in a furnace room spread throughout the attic space of the apartment complex, say emergency crews.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fleeing party still alive after Friday’s police chase
A police pursuit on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon is currently under investigation with the Colorado State Patrol, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Monday. “There was a brief pursuit that ended with the person fleeing, crashing their vehicle,” Walter Stowe, Garfield County public information officer, said. Stowe...
Brian Cohee is found guilty of all charges
Brian Cohee has been found guilty of all charges. Terri Cohee, the defendant's mother, shed tears of sadness when the verdict was read, and tears of happiness were shed by Warren's family because justice for the reading man has finally been served.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development
The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0