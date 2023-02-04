ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

Brian Cohee II sentenced to life without parole

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Brian Cohee II, the now-convicted killer of 69-year-old Grand Junction man Warren Barnes, has been sentenced. Cohee was convicted Friday, Feb. 3, and sentenced Monday morning. The KJCT crew in the courtroom reported that the jury rendered guilty counts of first degree murder on Friday,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
y100fm.com

Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday. In a news release, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said it found the pills during a routine search of the bus on Thursday. The pills, weighing 22 pounds, have a street value of between $500,000 and $1 million, the sheriff’s office said.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is warning of a new scam cropping up in our area. Here’s how it works. The scammer calls people who may have grandchildren, and tells them that they’ve been involved in an accident. Police say that they then tell their prospective victims that they need money sent via Federal Express or the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in order for the kids to be released.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Winter conditions return with more snowfall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

100,000 Fentanyl pills found in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Last month, a U.S. District judge sentenced a Grand Junction man to life in federal prison, in the largest sentence ever given for a fentanyl-related death in a Colorado case. Now, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has a new mystery on its hands. Western Colorado Drug Task Force investigators discovered […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Are You Ready For Grand Junction’s Next Roundabout?

Whenever you want to have an interesting conversation, just bring up the topic of roundabouts in Grand Junction. Roundabouts have become a way of life not only in Grand Junction but across the country. When you have a relatively high volume of traffic that you want to keep moving efficiently, build a roundabout. Right?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A hit-and-run has left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, reports came in that a vehicle had crashed in a building on the corner of Broadway and Monument Road. The Grand Junction Police Department arrived...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Alleged harassment at Starbucks in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County latest crime of the week involves a road-rage-fueled tirade at a local Starbucks. It’s not yet clear what triggered the initial road rage. It happened on January 11 around 5 p.m. and afterward, a man driving a white Dodge RAM power Wagon crew cab […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges

A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail, each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

One person injured in Rood Avenue house fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1600 block of Rood Avenue at 7:20 a.m. Monday morning. A witness reported gray smoke coming from the roof of the apartments near 17th Street, and began to alert the residents. A small fire in a furnace room spread throughout the attic space of the apartment complex, say emergency crews.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Fleeing party still alive after Friday’s police chase

A police pursuit on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon is currently under investigation with the Colorado State Patrol, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Monday. “There was a brief pursuit that ended with the person fleeing, crashing their vehicle,” Walter Stowe, Garfield County public information officer, said. Stowe...
KREX

Brian Cohee is found guilty of all charges

Brian Cohee has been found guilty of all charges. Terri Cohee, the defendant's mother, shed tears of sadness when the verdict was read, and tears of happiness were shed by Warren's family because justice for the reading man has finally been served.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development

The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
RIFLE, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy