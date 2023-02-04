ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Brunson leads New York against Philadelphia after 41-point performance

Philadelphia 76ers (34-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Jalen Brunson scored 41 points in the New York Knicks' 134-128 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks are 19-15 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNCT

Morant says friend banned from arena over Pacers disputeb

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweeted Sunday that a friend of his has been banned from games at FedExForum for a year as a result of a confrontation between his supporters and members of the Indiana Pacers organization a week earlier. The NBA confirmed that...
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

Ja Morant Out for Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. to Play vs. Raptors

It should be another relatively easy one for the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. View the original article to see embedded media. The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant, Steven Adams, and Dillon Brooks when they take on Toronto at 6 p.m. ET. Morant, who had been a game-time decision, has been ruled out with a wrist injury.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Daishen Nix coming off Rockets' bench on Monday

Houston Rockets guard Daishen Nix will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Eric Gordon missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to knee soreness. However, to kick off the new week, the veteran is back in there. He'll start, sending Nix back to the bench.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Cam Thomas starting for Nets Monday in place of injured Seth Curry

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas will start Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Thomas comes off the bench when the Nets are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday following Kyrie Irving's move to Dallas - Ben Simmons and Seth Curry are also sidelined due to injury. Now, Thomas is getting the nod on the wing to kick off the week.
BROOKLYN, NY
chatsports.com

Talking About the Sixers starting their road trip off right in San Antonio

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and that was certainly the case for the Sixers’ second quarter in San Antonio. Philadelphia put up 47 points in the frame, their highest total in a quarter this season. The Sixers would go on to defeat the Spurs, 137-125, led by 33 points from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey’s 25 points off the bench.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

