Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas will start Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Thomas comes off the bench when the Nets are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday following Kyrie Irving's move to Dallas - Ben Simmons and Seth Curry are also sidelined due to injury. Now, Thomas is getting the nod on the wing to kick off the week.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO