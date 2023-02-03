ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2500 Marburg St.

On February 1, 2023, at around 5:45 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Marburg Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Erica Davis, 38, inside the home with a gunshot wound. Davis died at scene. During the investigation, a witness, Donnie...
DALLAS, TX
Whiskey Riff

Dallas Police Finally Catch Man Suspected Of String Of Crimes At Dallas Zoo

We may finally have some answers. Over the past few weeks, the Dallas Zoo has been in upheaval, with a string of very strange incidents that authorities, and anyone with common sense, believed to be connected. On January 13th, a clouded leopard escaped its enclosure, prompting a shutdown of the park until the animal was found. The following day, an incision was found on the leopard’s cage, as well as the nearby langur monkey’s cage. Then, on January 21st, an […] The post Dallas Police Finally Catch Man Suspected Of String Of Crimes At Dallas Zoo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man fatally shot in Dallas apartment, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information about a deadly shooting in an Oak Cliff apartment. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive at 11:21 p.m. Sunday. According to police, a man was shot in an apartment by...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive

On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in Ellis County shooting

ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Arrested for Alleged Assault of Officer

A man has been arrested by the Dallas Police Department for allegedly assaulting an officer, according to a news release. Roderick Green, 33, was taken into custody on January 27. Green was allegedly involved in two incidents on the same day at two different times, according to police. The incident...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Texas Rangers investigating deputies’ fatal shooting of woman near Denton

The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident near Denton over the weekend in which Denton County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who pointed a weapon at them. On Saturday morning, the Arlington Police Department notified other departments about an armed woman making suicidal comments at an Arlington hospital. Shortly after noon, DCSO deputies located a vehicle involved in that incident in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Corridor Park east of Denton, according to a DCSO news release.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Plano man faces 10 years in prison for stealing over a dozen guns from local pawn shop

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano man is facing up to 10 years in prison for stealing more than a dozen guns from a local pawn shop. According to the complaint, on Jan. 30, Christian Alfredo Benitez-Ramirez allegedly entered Cash America Pawn in Duncanville, walked to the back of the store, reached over the counter and attempted to open the sliding door of a firearm display cabinet.When the door didn't open, Benitez-Ramirez then hoisted himself over the counter and attempted to gather an armful of firearms from a rack on the wall. He saw that the firearms were attached to the...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police say witness lied about victim's suicide, murder warrant issued

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for a witness who told police a woman found dead on Feb. 1 committed suicide. Police found Erica Davis, 38, with a fatal gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Marburg Street.During the investigation, Donnie Moreland, 63, told officers Davis had shot herself.But five days later, on Feb. 6, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide.Police said further investigation determined Moreland shot and killed Davis.The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 018571-2023.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Romero 214-671-4226 joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building

GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
GARLAND, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MBAGWUH, VICTORIA; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD;...
KELLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report

Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
CARROLLTON, TX

