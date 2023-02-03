Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 2500 Marburg St.
On February 1, 2023, at around 5:45 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Marburg Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Erica Davis, 38, inside the home with a gunshot wound. Davis died at scene. During the investigation, a witness, Donnie...
Heartland drive-by shooting turns murder investigation; police say retaliation for drive-by shooting in Dallas
HEARTLAND, Texas — A drive-by shooting in Heartland has turned murder investigation after a woman critically injured succumbed to her injuries at a Dallas-area hospital on Monday. The Crandall Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, received notification from the hospital the victim had succumbed to her injuries after...
Dallas Police Finally Catch Man Suspected Of String Of Crimes At Dallas Zoo
We may finally have some answers. Over the past few weeks, the Dallas Zoo has been in upheaval, with a string of very strange incidents that authorities, and anyone with common sense, believed to be connected. On January 13th, a clouded leopard escaped its enclosure, prompting a shutdown of the park until the animal was found. The following day, an incision was found on the leopard’s cage, as well as the nearby langur monkey’s cage. Then, on January 21st, an […] The post Dallas Police Finally Catch Man Suspected Of String Of Crimes At Dallas Zoo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Shocking Details Emerge About Suspect In Dallas Zoo Missing Monkeys Case
The suspect said he would go back to the Dallas Zoo and try to take more animals because "he loved them."
Dallas man facing murder charge after claiming woman died by suicide, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police say they've issued an arrest warrant for a 63-year-old man in a woman's death last Wednesday. Officers responded to a shooting call on Feb. 1 in the 2500 block of Marburg Street. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound who was...
Man fatally shot in Dallas apartment, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information about a deadly shooting in an Oak Cliff apartment. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive at 11:21 p.m. Sunday. According to police, a man was shot in an apartment by...
KSAT 12
Man accused in Dallas Zoo thefts tells police he plans to steal more animals, affidavit says
DALLAS – The man who is currently behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of monkeys at Dallas Zoo told police if he’s released that he will steal more animals, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Dallas Morning News. Davion Irvin, 24, was booked at...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 2500 Perryton Drive
On February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 PM, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot in an apartment by an unknown suspect. DFR responded and the man died. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 020810-2023.
'I start hearing screaming, crying'| Testimony begins in capital murder trial for dad accused of driving getaway car for son after killing 3
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — This week, Richard Acosta Jr. is in court, charged with capital murder. He is accused of driving his son, then 14-year-old Abel Acosta, to and from the scene of a triple murder. The shooting happened on Dec. 26, 2021 at a Texaco convenience store in...
fox4news.com
Man killed in Ellis County shooting
ITALY, Texas - Investigators in Ellis County are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Rosemond Lane in Italy. The Ellis County Sheriff's Department said when deputies got to the scene, they found 54-year-old Jackie Shelby. He...
'He was a good boy': Heartbroken North Texas mother says 14-year-old son is overdose victim
CARROLLTON, Texas — Jose Alberto Perez loved football, dancing with his sister and jumping in his mother's arms. The 14-year-old died Jan. 26, his mother told WFAA. While his autopsy hasn't been finalized, Lilia Astudillo said her son is one of the three children who died of a fentanyl overdose in Carrollton since September.
dallasexpress.com
Man Arrested for Alleged Assault of Officer
A man has been arrested by the Dallas Police Department for allegedly assaulting an officer, according to a news release. Roderick Green, 33, was taken into custody on January 27. Green was allegedly involved in two incidents on the same day at two different times, according to police. The incident...
Texas Rangers investigating deputies’ fatal shooting of woman near Denton
The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident near Denton over the weekend in which Denton County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who pointed a weapon at them. On Saturday morning, the Arlington Police Department notified other departments about an armed woman making suicidal comments at an Arlington hospital. Shortly after noon, DCSO deputies located a vehicle involved in that incident in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Corridor Park east of Denton, according to a DCSO news release.
Plano man faces 10 years in prison for stealing over a dozen guns from local pawn shop
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano man is facing up to 10 years in prison for stealing more than a dozen guns from a local pawn shop. According to the complaint, on Jan. 30, Christian Alfredo Benitez-Ramirez allegedly entered Cash America Pawn in Duncanville, walked to the back of the store, reached over the counter and attempted to open the sliding door of a firearm display cabinet.When the door didn't open, Benitez-Ramirez then hoisted himself over the counter and attempted to gather an armful of firearms from a rack on the wall. He saw that the firearms were attached to the...
Armed woman enters emergency room making suicidal comments
A north Texas woman who reportedly displayed a gun in the emergency room at Arlington Memorial Hospital has been confirmed dead after an interaction with law enforcement.
Dallas police say witness lied about victim's suicide, murder warrant issued
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for a witness who told police a woman found dead on Feb. 1 committed suicide. Police found Erica Davis, 38, with a fatal gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Marburg Street.During the investigation, Donnie Moreland, 63, told officers Davis had shot herself.But five days later, on Feb. 6, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide.Police said further investigation determined Moreland shot and killed Davis.The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 018571-2023.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Romero 214-671-4226 joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.
fox4news.com
Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building
GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MBAGWUH, VICTORIA; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 48; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: KELLER PD;...
Trial begins for White Settlement man accused of murdering roommate in 2019
The trial is underway for a Tarrant County man accused of murdering his room-mate in 2019 and then waiting two days to call 911. Jeffrey Cory is on trial for the shooting death of Erik Fernandez at their White Settlement apartment.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report
Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
Comments / 0