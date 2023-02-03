Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
NPR
Fenkl's 'Skull Water' delves into friendship, belonging and displacement
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with author Heinz Insu Fenkl about his novel Skull Water, which is based on many of his own experiences in South Korea in the 1970s. Heinz Insu Fenkl writes of what he knows in his new novel "Skull Water." It's a story of family, friendship and war, with Fenkl telling some of his own story as the son of a Korean mother and a GI father in the U.S. Army. Because his dad wasn't often home, he grew close to his Korean uncle that he calls Big Uncle.
NPR
James Webb Space Telescope managers weigh whether to release its data right away
The brand-new James Webb Space Telescope is still working magnificently, giving us new views of the universe as it orbits the sun. Meanwhile back on Earth, the managers of this $10 billion instrument are thinking about how to get the most bang for the taxpayer's buck. They're contemplating a big change in how the telescope's observations get shared, and that has some astronomers worried. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce has more.
NPR
New groups are changing the narrative about Black women and the outdoors
Black women love the outdoors as much as anyone else. Groups such as Outdoorsy Black Women and Black Packers are helping them explore and enjoy the outdoors. Black women enjoy taking part in outdoor and nature activities just as much as anyone else. But that's not the typical image you see in magazines and in ads. Groups like Outdoorsy Black Women and Blackpackers are working to change that narrative. Cody Short from member station WBHM in Birmingham has more.
NPR
Antarctic cruises are rising in popularity, though 4 Americans recently died on them
The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the deaths of four Americans on cruises to Antarctica, highlighting the perils of these increasingly popular cruises. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. The Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are joining an international investigation. It follows a series of...
NPR
Audiences are asked to not sing out loud during the musical 'The Bodyguard'
WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) I will always... FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in...
NPR
Salman Rushdie's 'Victory City' is a triumph, independent of the Chautauqua attack
Weeks before Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at the Chautauqua Festival on Aug. 12, 2022, he finished and submitted the final edits for his novel, Victory City. Inspired by the real-life history of Vijayanagar, a once flourishing medieval Hindu Kingdom in South India, Rushdie set out to re-imagine its collapse as a feminist fable about the lust for power and the power of stories.
NPR
Native Americans speak out about the lasting horrors of Indian boarding schools
Last spring, the U.S. government took a major step toward owning up to a shameful chapter in our nation's history. The Interior Department released the results of its investigation into the federal Indian boarding school system. The scathing report detailed abuse and misconduct that took place at hundreds of schools across 37 states, or then-territories, for more than a century. As part of the process of healing and accountability, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is on a listening tour to hear these stories firsthand to allow Native people to tell their own stories in their own way, many for the first time. NPR's Sequoia Carrillo attended two of these sessions in Arizona.
NPR
Earthquake creates additional crises for Syrians amid civil war
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday also decimated much of northwest Syria. Between the government and rebel-held regions, it's estimated that at least 1,800 are dead in Syria, with many more injured. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. This is a part of the world already caught up in a...
NPR
Want to play your own Tiny Desk concert? The 2023 Contest is now open for entries
ALISA AMADOR: (Singing in Spanish). SUMMERS: That's last year's winner, Alisa Amador. And here is NPR Music's Bobby Carter, producer of the Tiny Desk series. Hey. SUMMERS: I am well. Thanks for being here. CARTER: Pleasure, pleasure, always a pleasure. SUMMERS: So how are Alisa and the other contest winners...
NPR
It's been a year since the biggest debacle at the Beijing Winter Olympics
Tuesday marks a year since a fiasco at the Winter Olympics involving the team figure skating competition. Russia won but it was marred by a positive doping test. Medals still haven't been awarded. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. It's a not-so-happy Olympic anniversary today. A year ago, Russia won the team figure...
NPR
Earthquake hits areas of Syria already devastated by the country's civil war
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ammar Samo, a volunteer with White Helmets, which has been pulling victims out buildings destroyed by the war, about rescue efforts in northwestern Syria after the quake. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org...
NPR
Turkey and Syria face multiple challenges as they try to rescue quake survivors
The death toll continues to climb in Turkey and Syria after Monday's catastrophic earthquake. Rescue teams have worked around the clock, against freezing temperatures, trying to find survivors. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
NPR
AMC Theatres will soon set ticket prices according to where you choose to sit
AMC is changing the way that it prices tickets, and it will be based on where you sit in a movie theater. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a...
NPR
After blocking Wikipedia over blasphemous continent, Pakistan lifts ban
Pakistan briefly blocked Wikipedia for what officials described as "sacrilegious" content. It was lifted after it attracted international attention, but other sites remain blocked in Pakistan. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts...
NPR
Morning news brief
Emergency workers search for earthquake survivors in Turkey, President Biden tonight gives his State of the Union address and Ohio averts a catastrophe after chemical-filled train cars derailed. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. In a city called Adana, Turkey, there's a row of apartment buildings. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Most are still standing...
NPR
Encore: Don't let the cold weather ruin your workout
With winter settled in, going outside means frigid temperatures, early darkness and rain or snow. That can make it hard to get out to exercise. NPR's Life Kit has tips on how to work out in the cold. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The freezing temperatures across much of the country may...
NPR
Search and rescue operations in Antakya, Turkey, are incredibly dangerous
One of the worst hit parts of the earthquake zone, is the southern Turkish city of Antakya. Building after building is flattened, and one of the city's hospitals is on its side. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org...
NPR
A woman in England has finally returned an overdue library book
Lesley Harrison, 70, of North Tyneside borrowed the German language textbook in the 1960s. Without an amnesty on late fees, she would have had to pay over $2,400. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
NPR
Biden speech acknowledges immigration and pathway to citizenship issues
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Yalidy Matos, assistant professor of at Rutgers University, who specializes in Latinx politics, about President Biden's State of the Union address. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts...
Comments / 0