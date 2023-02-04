ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch reporter get F1 star Daniel Ricciardo’s name horribly wrong at Red Bull car launch

By Jake Sanders
 2 days ago

A RED BULL launch took place in New York last night ahead of the 2023 Formula One season.

But co-host Giselle Zarur was left with egg on her face after she pronounced Daniel Ricciardo's name horribly wrong live on Sky Sports.

Giselle Zarur mispronounced Daniel Ricciardo's name live on Sky Sports Credit: Twitter

With the Aussie standing there ready to be interviewed, she welcomed him to his new team.

But Giselle made an almighty error.

She said: "Welcome one of the friendliest drivers in the F1 grid, Daniel Retardo, to Oracle Reb Bull Racing."

Giselle didn't realise her mistake, while Ricciardo stood there awkwardly as she continued to speak.

And fans on social media couldn't believe what they were hearing.

One said: "I was wondering who else noticed that🙈."

A second said: "Just terrible."

A third chimed in with: "The announcer just called Danny Ric Daniel Retardo I can't 😭 #RB19."

Another said: "She really just called him Daniel Retardo…. 🏎️."

The new F1 season gets underway in just under a month with the Bahrain Grand Prix getting things up and running in early March.

Riccardo is Red Bull's new signing after joining from McLaren.

And he'll compete alongside Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez as Red Bull look to retain their Constructors' Championship standings title following their comfortable victory in 2022.

