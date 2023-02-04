Read full article on original website
Perrone, Chye lead Mason County Central past Kent City
Jayden Perrone scored 25 points to lead the Mason County Central Spartans to a 51-40 victory over Kent City. It was a back-and-forth game from the start, with Kent City leading 11-10 after one and the Spartans taking a 20-17 lead at the half. The Eagles finished the third with...
Kent City girls cruise past Brethren in Saturday hoops action
In a rare Saturday afternoon contest, the Kent City girls’ basketball team made quick work of the Brethren Bobcats. The host Eagles won the non-conference game, 59-25. Kent City wasted little time determining the outcome of the contest. They raced to a 23-4 lead after one quarter. They increased their lead to 37-8 by the half by outscoring Brethren 14-4 during the second stanza.
Dominant defense fuels Montague to victory over Orchard View
Montague allowed a single point in the second quarter enroute to a 57-39 victory over the Orchard View Cardinals on Friday night. The host Wildcats outscored OV 15-1 in the second quarter. The Wildcats led 10-9 before the defensive clinic in the second quarter pushed the halftime lead to 26-10....
Big Reds’ winning streak comes to an end against North Farmington
GRAND RAPIDS– — It was a battle of two Division 1 heavyweights. In the end, the No. 5-ranked North Farmington Raiders handed the No. 3-ranked Muskegon Big Reds their first loss of the season in a 68-55 decision. The game was played in the 2K23 Showcase at Aquinas College.
Fourth-quarter surge carries Reeths-Puffer to victory over rival Muskegon
MUSKEGON — Suddenly, there’s a tie atop the OK-Green standings in girls’ basketball. That’s because on Friday night, the host Reeths-Puffer Rockets turned up the intensity in the fourth quarter and defeated the Muskegon Big Reds 56-52. The result means the Rockets and Big Reds are now tied for first place.
Strong second-half performance propels Ravenna past Holton
Caleb Forsythe poured in 17 points in Ravenna’s 56-30 victory over Holton on Friday evening in a West Michigan Conference matchup. It was a tight contest throughout the first half as Ravenna led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime. Ravenna pulled away in...
Mona Shores girls get road win at Holland
The Mona Shores girls basketball team earned a hard fought, 39-27 win over Holland in an OK-Green matchup on Friday. The Sailors trailed 8-7 at the end of the first quarter but kicked their offense into high gear in the second. Mona Shores outscored the Dutch, 15-4 to take a 22-12 lead at the half.
Lady Jayhawks eclipse 100-point mark in win over Kirtland
The host Muskegon Community College women had an offensive explosion on Saturday in a 106-38 victory over Kirtland College. MCC came out focused after a tough loss on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks led 29-8 after the first quarter and 51-20 at the half. After a short lapse to the start...
Muskegon Big Reds move to 13-0 with big win over Reeths-Puffer
The Muskegon Big Reds made easy work of Reeths-Puffer on Friday, topping the Rockets with a 69-34 OK-Green win. Muskegon took advantage of its senior leadership as Jordan Briggs finished with a game-high 18 points. Anthony Sydnor III tossed in 16 points while David Day III chipped in 14 points.
Catholic Central falls to Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy
Muskegon Catholic Central traveled to Grand Rapids on Friday evening to take on West Michigan Aviation Academy in an Alliance League matchup and came up on the short end of a 67-46 score. MCC gave the host team a run for their money in the first quarter as they led...
Muskegon Catholic falls to West Michigan Aviation Academy
Muskegon Catholic Central traveled to West Michigan Aviation Academy in an Alliance League boys basketball matchup and came up on the short end of a 67-46 score. MCC jumped out in the first quarter with a 16-15 edge. The second quarter doomed the Crusaders as they were outscored 26-8 and...
Julie Ashbaugh making her mark as a leader for the Grant Tigers
The fortunes of the Grant Tiger girls’ basketball program have improved since the arrival of junior point guard Julie Ashbaugh. Ashbaugh is one of the area’s leading scorers. On Tuesday, she will lead the Tigers into battle against fellow CSAA foe Tri-County. Last season, Grant finished with an...
Lumberjacks fall in chippy night against Youngstown
Getting a win streak going isn’t easy when your team struggles to score goals. That was the case on Saturday in the Muskegon Lumberjacks’ 5-1 loss to Youngstown at Trinity Health Arena. The Lumberjacks captured an exciting 5-4 win over the Phantoms on Friday night, but finding a...
Hovey posts triple-double in Hart win over Shelby
The winning streak continues for the Hart Pirates as they cruised past their archrival, the Shelby Tigers, on Friday. Hart won the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest, 63-38. Hart (15-0, 7-0) got a big night out of senior standout, Parker Hovey, despite being “sick as a dog” according to...
Orchard View’s Jayce Allen heading to Heidelberg University for football
MUSKEGON– — Orchard View’s Jayce Allen is taking his football talents to the next level. Allen recently signed his national letter of intent to attend Heidelberg University, located in Tiffin, Ohio. Heidelberg University competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference, which is comprised of NCAA Division III institutions...
Mona Shores’ rally falls short against Holland
A rough first half by the Mona Shores boys basketball team spelled trouble as it fell, 65-57 to Holland in an OK-Green matchup. Both teams got off to slow starts in the first quarter as the Sailors trailed, 7-1 after the first eight minutes. Holland dominated the second quarter as...
Sorrelle scores a game high 27 points as Grand Haven beats Rockford
The Grand Haven Buccaneers hung on for a thrilling OK-Red win over Rockford on Friday evening by a final score of 52-51. With the win, Grand Haven trails Hudsonville and Grandville by one full game in the league standings. The Bucs rode on the back Harrison Sorrelle who finished with...
Balanced scoring attack leads Fruitport past Holland Christian
A big second quarter by the Fruitport Trojans led to a 59-46 OK-Blue win over Holland Christian on Friday evening. Fruitport held a one-point lead, 12-11, at the end of the first quarter of action. The Trojans went on a scoring spree in the second quarter, leading 36-14 at the...
Lumberjacks hold on in 5-4 win over Youngstown
Thankfully, they got it and held on to defeat Youngstown in a 5-4 win at Trinity Health Arena. Muskegon jumped out to a 4-0 lead late in the second period, but had to hold on with a Matvei Gridin goal that started the third period. Michael Callow jumped started Lumberjacks...
Big run sparks Calvary Christian to homecoming victory over Wellspring Prep
The Fruitport Calvary Christian Eagles celebrated homecoming in grand fashion on Friday night with a 72-55 victory over Wellspring Prep. Bradley Richards poured in 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Calvary Christian (9-5, 2-2). The host Eagles fell behind early, but used a 24-0 run to take a...
