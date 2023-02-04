ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People have just discovered McDonald’s secret menu – 8 DIY meals to try including loaded fries and McFlurry coke float

By Leanne Hall
 2 days ago
MCDONALD'S FANS can rejoice as a new secret menu shows the exotic meals you can try without leaving the country.

If you've been dying to try McDonald's foreign food menu but don't have the money for a plane ticket, then fear not.

People are discovering the secret menu at McDonald's which means you can try dishes from all over the world Credit: Getty
These loaded fries will spice up your normal order

You can order eight exotic dishes using their secret menu reports the Daily Mail, including loaded fries from Australia and a Hong Kong Mcflurry coke float.

Loaded Bacon & Cheese Basket of Fries

  • Price to Make: £2.69
  • Order: Medium Fries (£1.69), Bacon (60p) & Cheese (40p)

This Australian menu staple is a great way to spice up your usual fries order.

Simply add bacon and cheese to your order, and pop it in the grill for a few minutes or the microwave so that the cheese melts.

The Coke Float is a staple in Hong Kong

Coke Float

  • Price to Make: £2.11
  • Order: Coca Cola (1.27) & Mini McFlurry (99p)

UK residents may be more accustomed to a Cream Soda float, but this Hong Kong McDonald's delicacy will make things interesting.

Order a Coke of your choice and a mini McFlurry without the toppings and add it on top.

This Russian burger features its own cheese patty as well as a beef one

Mont Blanc Burger

  • Price To Make: £7.38
  • Order: Quarter Pounder with Cheese (£4.49), Bacon (60p), Mozzarella Dippers (£2.29), Lettuce (Free), & Mayonnaise (Free)

The Mont Blanc Burger comes from Russia and has an additional cheese patty on the burger.

Although we can't get cheese patties, we can get Mozzarella dippers which work just as well.

Order a Quarter Pounder burger, remove the ketchup and pickles, add in your bacon, lettuce and mayonnaise and finish it off with your Mozzarella Dippers.

The McChicken Barbecue can easily be made in England

McChicken Barbecue

  • Price to Make: £5.49
  • Order: McChicken Sandwich (£4.49), Bacon (60p), Cheese (40p), Fresh Onion (free) & Barbecue Sauce Pot (Free)

The McChicken Barbecue is on the Brazilian menu but it can be easily in the UK.

Order the McChicken Sandwich and add bacon, cheese, fresh onion and remove the lettuce and mayo.

Pick up a packet of barbeque sauce and add it on top to try the Brazilian beauty.

The Canadian BLT gives an interesting twist to a burger

Quarter Pounder BLT

  • Price to Make: £5.29
  • Order: Quarter Pounder with Cheese (£4.49), Bacon (60p), Tomato (20p) & Lettuce (free)

If you've always wanted to try the BLT burger found in Canada then you're in luck.

To make the burger buy a Quarter Pounder with cheese and add bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

Despite it being called the Almighty Texan BBQ Bacon Burger, it actually comes from New Zealand

Almighty Texan BBQ Bacon Burger

  • Price to Make: £2.69
  • Order: Bacon Double Cheeseburger (£2.69), Mayonnaise (free) & Barbecue Sauce (free)

The New Zealand Almighty Texan BBQ Bacon Burger is perfect for barbeque lovers and needs next to no customisation.

Order the Bacon Double Cheeseburger and remove the ketchup, mustard, and pickles.

Top the burger with free barbeque sauce and mayonnaise.

The Korean cheesy chicken burger can easily be replicated

McChicken Mozzarella

  • Price to Make: £6.78
  • Order: McChicken Sandwich (£4.49) & (Mozzarella Dippers (£2.29)

This South Korean delicacy is super easy to make with the UK secret menu.

Grab a classic McChicken Sandwich and top it with the Mozzarella Dippers, easy.

The burger is usually topped with a special sauce but it isn't available in the UK so it's best to make your own.

Mozzarella Dippers aren't on the menu currently so you can add their Cheesy Garlic Bites for the same price.

We may have the Triple Cheeseburger on the menu but we're yet to get the Triple Chicken Mayo

Triple Chicken Mayo

  • Price to Make: £3.57
  • Order: Three Mayo Chicken Sandwich (£1.19)

We now have the Triple Cheeseburger on the menu, but we're still missing the Spanish staple - a Triple Chicken Mayo.

Fortunately, it can easily be made, all you need to do is buy three chicken mayos and place two of the chicken patties into one of the burgers.

