Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
Related
inkfreenews.com
One Contested Race In WL For Primary
WINONA LAKE — There’s a contested race in Winona Lake for the May primary. Current Winona Lake Clerk-Treasurer Laurie Renier has a challenger in Heather James. Both are running as Republicans, with James opting to not seek another term representing Ward 4 on the Winona Lake Town Council.
inkfreenews.com
Archer, Rader File For Seats On Leesburg Town Council
LEESBURG — Leesburg Town Council President Christina Archer has filed for re-election. In addition, Mitch Rader has also filed for a position on the council. The election will be held in November. “After retiring from a teaching career, I returned to my hometown of Leesburg and moved into the...
inkfreenews.com
Andrew Announces Candidacy For WL Council
WINONA LAKE — Barry Andrew has filed to run for Winona Lake Town Council. Andrew, who serves as Kosciusko County Community Corrections program director, has announced his candidacy for the Ward 4 council seat being vacated by Heather James. James decided to run for Winona Lake clerk-treasurer instead of...
inkfreenews.com
Primary Filing Ends, No Primary In Warsaw? Races In Winona Lake And Syracuse
WARSAW — The deadline for candidates to file for the May Primary ballot ended at noon today, Friday, Feb. 3. There will be no primary contested races for the city of Warsaw. This is the first in a number of years. The county election board will be determining if there is a need to conduct a primary election for the city.
inkfreenews.com
Water Department
The Town of Syracuse is looking for one highly motivated individual to join our Water Department team. Candidates must be willing to learn, give every task their full ability and be able to function as part of a team. We offer PERF retirement, extremely affordable benefits, great working conditions and...
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Winona Avenue Fire, Elementary School Names
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Feb. 9, 1977 — A fire of unknown origin destroyed the Quick Clean Laundry and Warsaw Home Appliance and TV, 500 E. Winona Ave., Warsaw, early today. Losses from the blaze, which broke out shortly before 4:25 a.m. today, were estimated near $250,000.
inkfreenews.com
Danial Joseph Ferm — PENDING
Danial Joseph Ferm, 71, died Feb. 6, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Homes, Argos.
inkfreenews.com
Rosalie Whitt
Rosalie Whitt, 75, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born on July 15, 1947. On Sept. 12, 1961, she married Billy Whitt. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 1988. Survivors include her children, Wayne Whitt, Terre Haute, Cynthia (Mitch) Tomblin,...
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Lee Rathbun
Jerry Lee Rathbun, Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, passed away at 4:44 a.m. in the comfort of his home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the age of 85. Jerry was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Warsaw to Earla Jane (Hawkins) Rathbun and Cyril “Tuffy” Cameron Rathbun. He spent his early years in Warsaw where he attended elementary school and junior high school and graduated in 1956 from Warsaw High School.
inkfreenews.com
Nancy Caywood
Nancy Caywood, 81, Rochester, passed away at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at her residence. She was born on Sept. 20, 1941. On April 26, 1974, Nancy married Robert Caywood. Survivors include her husband, Robert D. “Bob” Caywood, Rochester; stepdaughters Debbie (Richie) Magan, Florida, and Tammie Caywood, Rochester; grandchildren;...
inkfreenews.com
Randy Lee Hurd
Randy Lee Hurd, Burket, passed away at 7:48 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, at the age of 54. He was born on June 30, 1968, in Columbia City. Randy was one of three boys born to Anna Jean (Miller) Hurd and Lorenza Hurd. On Sept. 27, 2003, he married Tammy Lyn Robinson. They were blessed with 19 years of marriage together before Randy passed away.
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Dean Cousins Donates Train Depot Sign To Library
MILFORD — There was a time, before automobiles and planes, when the fastest mode of transportation from one location to another over a fair distance was accomplished by boarding a passenger train. As the locomotive industry expanded across the United States, small towns all over the country established designated...
inkfreenews.com
Grace College Inducts Local Students Into Alpha Chi Honor Society
WINONA LAKE — Grace College inducted 26 juniors and seniors into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4, including several students from Kosciusko and Fulton counties. Newly inducted members of the Grace College Alpha Chi Honor Society include:. Blake Burns, a biblical studies major from Winona Lake.
inkfreenews.com
Scott Allen Nieb
Scott Allen Nieb, 52, Plymouth, passed away at 11:52 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born on May 19, 1970, in Niles, Mich. Survivors include his mom, Diana Nieb, Argos; sister Stacy Hazen and husband Jeff, Mishawaka; and brothers Jeffery Nieb, South Bend, and Shawn Nieb and wife Abby, Freelandville.
inkfreenews.com
Carol A. Alexander — UPDATED
Carol Ann Alexander, 89, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her Grace Village home in Winona Lake. She was born Oct. 24, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pa. Carol was the only child of Richard and Mabel (Yost) Bonner. On Aug. 7, 1953, in her hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa., she...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:46 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, South CR 350E, near East Wyland Creek Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Timothy L. Sammons, 55, South CR 350E, Warsaw. Sammons’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 6:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6,...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:58 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 5000 block of South East Channel Road, Warsaw. Sarah Elizabeth Elder, Warsaw, reported her vehicle stolen. Loss of up to $50,000. 12:19 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 11000 block of North Robin Hood Road,...
inkfreenews.com
Lakeland Art To Open With Marcadis And Dulik
WARSAW — The Lakeland Art Center & Gallery will open March 1 with exhibiting artist Samara Dulik and Kim Marcadis. Samara is a self-taught artist working primarily in acrylics, spray paints, inks, Posca pens and at times, finger painting. Her own lyrical figuration uses bold color and whimsical elements. This is her own personal brand of painting that highlights color through the introduction of Graffitism.
inkfreenews.com
Janet I. Titus
Janet I. Titus, 94, Wabash, died at 12:08 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Bickford Cottage in Wabash. She was born on Oct. 16, 1928. She married Jack Edward Titus on June 5, 1948; he died Nov. 3, 1987. She is survived by two sons, Todd (Anne) Titus, Wabash, and...
inkfreenews.com
Multiple Fire Departments Assist With Fire South Of Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory had to call multiple departments to assist with a house fire south of Warsaw on Sunday morning, Feb. 5. WWFT Public Information Officer Max Kinsey said first responders were called out at 5:38 a.m. to the fire at 600 E. 400S, Warsaw. The blaze was contained to the attic.
Comments / 0