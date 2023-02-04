ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons' Jaden Ivey crosses major career benchmark in latest effort

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey led the Detroit Pistons in scoring and reached a major career benchmark in the process on Friday in a win over the Charlotte Hornets at home.

Ivey produced 24 points, seven assists, three rebounds and one blocked shot in the 118-112 victory for their second win in four games. He shot 8-of-11 from the field, including a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range, in 29 minutes of work.

With the performance, Ivey became the only rookie in the NBA to reach 700 points, 200 rebounds and 200 assists this season. He is just the ninth first-year player to reach those numbers through his first 49 career games over the last 15 years.

The effort by Ivey was likely his best overall game of the season. It was his third time hitting four 3s in a game this season. He also had only one turnover and picked his spots on offense of when to score and when to facilitate.

The fifth pick was among the 11 first-year players selected to the NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend after averaging 15.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds. He leads the rookie class in assists and is third in scoring.

The rookie campaign by Ivey has had its ups and downs, but the 20-year-old is seemingly improving each night and is looking to be a franchise cornerstone for the Pistons. He showed that on Friday night.

